The Artsy Bike-Friendly Oregon City Full Of Cascading Waterfalls, Historic Charm, And Eclectic Shops
When you think of illustrious Oregon destinations, Portland usually gets most of the glory. Though the trendy city is home to travel-worthy spots like the largest independent bookstore in the world and one of Oregon's last remaining video stores, the gorgeous West Coast state hides countless sparkling gems beyond the City of Roses. If you're searching for an underrated destination in Oregon for a quiet vacation, Cottage Grove should be on your radar.
With verdant forests full of cascading waterfalls, miles of beautiful bike trails, and a network of idyllic covered bridges to explore, the enchanting surroundings of the pint-sized city match its storybook name. Head to the heart of town to discover a charming historic district lined with lovingly preserved 20th-century buildings that house an array of shops and restaurants and feel the embrace of an artsy community that flourishes in festivals, local art, and a surprisingly illustrious film history.
Since you'll need more than an afternoon to enjoy everything Cottage Grove has to offer, plan to make a weekend of it and escape into the quaint, breathtakingly scenic atmosphere of one of Oregon's best-kept secret destinations. Cottage Grove resides about two hours south of Portland, so you can fly into Portland International Airport (PDX) — whose carpet is so famous it has its own Wikipedia page — or land at Eugene Airport, which is just 30 minutes north of town.
Wander Cottage Grove's charming historic downtown
Set up a home base at the Cottage Grove Inn, which will position you in perfect proximity to downtown. Alternatively, for a peaceful, fairytale-like retreat in the woods, stay on the edge of town in this charming creekside cabin (book here on Airbnb). It features a cozy fireplace and an enchanting outdoor hot tub surrounded by lush trees.
Wherever you choose to stay, be sure to visit Main Street to explore Cottage Grove's historic district. Park in the free lot by Riverside Park, where you can tip-toe across the Centennial Bridge — one of six covered bridges that ornament the town. Strolling on foot, you'll encounter ten gorgeous murals decorating the sides of brick buildings, depicting vintage Coca-Cola advertisements, historic town scenes, and a spectacular ode to silent film star Buster Keaton — whose 1926 film "The General" was shot in and around Cottage Grove. To see even more art, visit the town during the Last Friday Cottage Grove Art Walk, which runs monthly from April through November. Any time of year, you can pop into antique treasure troves like 5 Flying Monkeys and specialty shops like Cottage Groove Books & Music to shop the day away.
For casual bites in a historic dive bar atmosphere, head to The Grove Cafe & Lounge. Tucked into a circa 1912 building, the cozy haunt is the oldest bar in Cottage Grove. You may even recognize its exterior from a scene in the 1978 flick, "Animal House." If you're hungry for dinner, Jack Sprat's is the most popular restaurant downtown, serving comfort food classics with vegan offerings in a pleasant, family-friendly atmosphere.
Bridges, bike trails, and waterfalls in Cottage Grove
Home to six of the 20 covered bridges in Lane County, Cottage Grove is known as the "Covered Bridge Capital of the West." One of the best ways to see the bridges is by riding the Covered Bridges Scenic Bikeway, a spectacular 36-mile route that guides you along a breathtaking tour of the historic beauties. If you don't have a bike handy, you can rent one downtown at Rainy Peak Bikes or enjoy a swifter journey by car — each bridge is located within a 20-minute drive of downtown Cottage Grove.
Whichever mode of transport you choose, the meandering path of picturesque bridges will transport you to a romantic bygone era. Pass through the idyllic Mosby Creek Bridge — the oldest bridge in Lane County, constructed in 1920 — on your way to the iconic orange-colored railroad bridge filmed in the opening scene of "Stand by Me." From these bridges, you'll also have easy access to the Row River Trail, a 14-mile paved path along an abandoned railroad route that grants stunning views of Dorena Lake and close proximity to the area's two pristine waterfalls: Spirit Falls and Wildwood Falls.
Other bridge charmers include the Chambers Railroad Covered Bridge, which is the only remaining railroad bridge west of the Mississippi River, and the J. Polk Currin Swinging Bridge, a beloved pedestrian and bicycle bridge stretching over the river, named for its history of gently swinging from side-to-side. (Don't worry, after renovations, it doesn't swing precariously anymore). At a leisurely pace, the entire bridge-viewing route can take up to two hours by car and is an enchanting way to spend the afternoon in Cottage Grove.