The Artsy Bike-Friendly Oregon City Full Of Cascading Waterfalls, Historic Charm, And Eclectic Shops

When you think of illustrious Oregon destinations, Portland usually gets most of the glory. Though the trendy city is home to travel-worthy spots like the largest independent bookstore in the world and one of Oregon's last remaining video stores, the gorgeous West Coast state hides countless sparkling gems beyond the City of Roses. If you're searching for an underrated destination in Oregon for a quiet vacation, Cottage Grove should be on your radar.

With verdant forests full of cascading waterfalls, miles of beautiful bike trails, and a network of idyllic covered bridges to explore, the enchanting surroundings of the pint-sized city match its storybook name. Head to the heart of town to discover a charming historic district lined with lovingly preserved 20th-century buildings that house an array of shops and restaurants and feel the embrace of an artsy community that flourishes in festivals, local art, and a surprisingly illustrious film history.

Since you'll need more than an afternoon to enjoy everything Cottage Grove has to offer, plan to make a weekend of it and escape into the quaint, breathtakingly scenic atmosphere of one of Oregon's best-kept secret destinations. Cottage Grove resides about two hours south of Portland, so you can fly into Portland International Airport (PDX) — whose carpet is so famous it has its own Wikipedia page — or land at Eugene Airport, which is just 30 minutes north of town.