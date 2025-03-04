A 'Quintessentially English' Coastal Cotswold Trail Boasts Honey-Colored Cottages And Scenic Woodlands
While long-haul hikes like the Appalachian Trail bring to mind backpacking and sleeping in the wild, it's not the only option for a traveler who's hankering to hit the local paths. There are extended treks around the world that have the option of staying in inns or small dwellings. This is especially ideal if you'd like to explore the area on foot but want an actual bed at the end of the day and have no desire to make a campfire, set up a tent, or carry all your food. While you can find these hikes in far-flung places like Japan and South America, some of the most famous ones are in Europe. From Switzerland to Wales, Europe is full of longer walks where hikers stay in actual accommodations rather than a tent.
Head to the British Isles for one of Europe's scenic equivalents to the Appalachian Trail, specifically in England. The Cotswold Way is a 102-mile (164-km) path that traverses the iconic Cotswolds (a picturesque region of England) between the village of Chipping Campden in Gloucestershire and the ancient Roman city of Bath. Considered one of the most accessible long walks in the world, thanks to its relatively easy terrain, the Cotswold Way traverses through old forests, flowering meadows, and the distinctive amber-hued villages (made from regional stone) that make up the Cotswolds.
Hike through the bucolic English countryside
The Cotswold Way can be customized easily: Hike just one section or take as long as you like to complete the entire route. Officially, it takes between seven and 10 days. If you'd rather focus on the walking part, tour companies like the family-run Cotswold Walks will plan your trip, porter your luggage, and arrange transportation from London. If you'd rather do it independently, there are direct trains from London Paddington to Moreton-in-Marsh, where you can hop a bus or taxi to Chipping Campden or another starting town of your choice. There are also regular trains to Bath, where the Cotswold Way begins (or ends) at the Bath Abbey. Most people start the Cotswold Way in the Cotswolds themselves, however, the trail is well-marked in both directions if you decide to start in Bath. Just follow the signs with the acorn symbol — and also bring a map just to be safe.
The best time of year for walking the Cotswold Way varies. There's nothing like stopping for a pint in a traditional English pub after a crisp winter walk, but the spring is the greenest, with a variety of blooming wildflowers. In autumn, you'll find smoky air and spectacular foliage in the old-growth forests. Summer is the warmest, with the most reliable weather, but it's also the busiest, so you'll need to plan ahead. Whichever season you go, you'll probably run into some rain — it is England, after all. You may have to brave the rain for breathtaking vistas at this lovely destination in the British Isles, but that's part of the charm of walking along the Cotswold Way. Plus, there are plenty of pubs and teahouses along the way for a breather, whether from the weather or the walking.
Villages, pubs, and castles on the Cotswold Way
The Cotswold Way will take you to uncrowded Cotswolds towns full of historic castles and peaceful gardens, especially Chipping Campden. A historic market town, Chipping Campden is known for its picturesque High Street and signature golden stone buildings. The Cotswold Way then heads to Broadway, passing near the iconic Broadway Tower. Climb to the top (if your knees can take it) for incredible views across 16 English counties. Other sites along the way include ruins of several Roman forts, the 13th-century Hailes Abbey, the gorgeous Sudeley Castle, and a butterfly reserve.
Painswick, the mid-point of the Cotswold Way, is known as the "Queen of the Cotswolds." With plenty of eateries, galleries, a lovely church, and famous Rococo Gardens, it's also an ideal town for a rest day (or two). Take a short detour off the Cotswold Way during the second half of the journey to see the Dyrham Park mansion (and visit its tearooms). When you finally reach Bath, leave some time to explore this fascinating city.
The entirety of the journey is marked by many other charming villages, along with pristine woodlands, unspoiled meadows, rustic farmland, and the occasional stately manor. Plan ahead to make the most of your trip, timing your arrivals in towns around mealtimes (when possible) and leaving space in your itinerary for the occasional detour.