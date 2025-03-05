Tucked Away In Oahu's North Shore Is The Most Unique Shopping Spot Hiding In A Historic Sugar Mill

On Oahu's North Shore, which is about an hour away from the touristy beaches of Waikiki, is a piece of the island's history called the Old Waialua Sugar Mill. This modern-day hot spot used to be an active, thriving sugar plantation, but is now a popular destination of its own caliber. It's become a place to shop locally, connect with Oahu's culture, and learn about the Spirit of Aloha.

To get to this historical shopping spot, most people fly into Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). After landing, it's about a 45-minute drive north, through the scenic roads leading up to the famous North Shore. If you're wanting to use Oahu's public transportation, there is a bus that goes from Waikiki to the sugar mill area, but it takes about 2 hours or more, depending on traffic.

Once you get there, you can see how the old buildings have been restored into a shopping experience where you can buy fresh soaps and lotions from North Shore Soap Factory. You can also sip on delicious, freshly roasted coffee and bite into decadent chocolates by Waialua Estate Coffee and Chocolate, or you can see where some of the world's iconic surfboards have been handcrafted at the Waialua Surf Shop. The destination is also home to Island X Hawaii, where you can experience all sorts of Hawaiian treats like shaved ice, boba teas, or, a true favorite, the deliciously roasted (and chocolate-covered) macadamia nuts.