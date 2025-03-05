Tucked Away In Oahu's North Shore Is The Most Unique Shopping Spot Hiding In A Historic Sugar Mill
On Oahu's North Shore, which is about an hour away from the touristy beaches of Waikiki, is a piece of the island's history called the Old Waialua Sugar Mill. This modern-day hot spot used to be an active, thriving sugar plantation, but is now a popular destination of its own caliber. It's become a place to shop locally, connect with Oahu's culture, and learn about the Spirit of Aloha.
To get to this historical shopping spot, most people fly into Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). After landing, it's about a 45-minute drive north, through the scenic roads leading up to the famous North Shore. If you're wanting to use Oahu's public transportation, there is a bus that goes from Waikiki to the sugar mill area, but it takes about 2 hours or more, depending on traffic.
Once you get there, you can see how the old buildings have been restored into a shopping experience where you can buy fresh soaps and lotions from North Shore Soap Factory. You can also sip on delicious, freshly roasted coffee and bite into decadent chocolates by Waialua Estate Coffee and Chocolate, or you can see where some of the world's iconic surfboards have been handcrafted at the Waialua Surf Shop. The destination is also home to Island X Hawaii, where you can experience all sorts of Hawaiian treats like shaved ice, boba teas, or, a true favorite, the deliciously roasted (and chocolate-covered) macadamia nuts.
The steeped history of the Old Waialua Sugar Mill
The Old Waialua Sugar Mill is truly a piece of Hawaiian history. It started in the late 1800s and grew under the leadership of William Goodale. It was not known then as the Waialua Sugar Mill, but as the Chamberlain Plantation, one of a handful of sugarcane farms. When Goodale and his team found their stride, the company was known as one of Hawaii's largest sugar producers. Then, around 1996, the sugar production ended, along with many Hawaiian sugar plantations. Once it shut its doors, the Dole Food Company paddled in. They were the ones that founded the current Waialua Estate, which then started growing and roasting coffee and cacao of its own.
While it's not the exact same as the old-time Oahu, you can still visit the Old Waialua Sugar Mill — not only to shop, but to experience the coffee culture of Hawaii and snack on delicious chocolatey creations from the Waialua Estate. Though it's not an active sugar mill, the history of the plantation can be felt throughout the complex. To note, it's not your typical shopping center, it's more of a market where you roam around, find what you want and socialize with the local vendors to share in the heart of the North Shore of Oahu. Once you get what you want, grab a surfboard or a beach towel (with sunscreen, of course), and head out to the shore, where you can hang by the waves in the surfing capital of the world.