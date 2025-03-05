Escape Crowds At This Wildly Underrated Little Greek Island With Untouched Beauty And Pristine Beaches
The Ionian sea holds some of Europe's greatest treasures, with breathtaking beaches and tranquil crystalline waters that exemplify Europe's dolce vita. It's no secret that Greece is home to many of the continent's best beaches, but you may be overwhelmed by choice as its 6,000 islands mean there are nearly endless options when it comes to selecting a spot to sunbathe.
You may have heard of everyone's summer favorites of Naxos, Paxos, Milos and Kefalonia, but if you're looking for peace, tranquility, and solitude, then choose one of Greece's many incredible, under-the-radar islands. Antipaxos, which you may not have heard of, is one of the best places to find just this. With a spectacular coastline, incredible vistas and wild, raw, natural beauty, Antipaxos is the perfect place to escape the chaotic Grecian summer tourist boom. So pack that book you've been meaning to read for so long. You'll find the perfect place to relax on Antipaxos.
The Ionian Sea's best-kept secret
A relatively small island compared to its Ionian counterparts, Antipaxos still has so much to offer. To get there, you can take a ferry from the port on the Greek mainland, which runs to Gaios harbour on Paxos and takes about 1 hour and 45 minutes. This service runs three times per week, and is a good option for those already travelling with a car. Corfu International Airport is the closest for those travelling from abroad, with a 1-hour-and-20-minute ferry that goes to Antipaxos. Joy Cruises operates a ferry service between the two islands, which happens every four hours.
Voutoumi and Vrika are astounding beaches on the Antipaxos coast that give other more famous islands a run for their money. With soft white sands and glimmering turquoise waters, there's plenty of room on this somewhat-secret isle, so you won't have much competition finding a place on the sand. Vrika beach is equipped with sunbeds and umbrellas, while there is also the opportunity to go snorkeling. A sweet bar, Taverna Voutoumi on Voutoumi Beach, offers fresh seafood, pasta and other Grecian delicacies. As the island isn't heavily touristed, there are limited lodging options. However, try Hotel Antique, or Dina's Paradise, which offer a quiet, intimate stay with comfortable amenities and beautiful surroundings. Both places offer an optional breakfast, and both have pools. Though Antipaxos is not so well-known to international travelers, locals planning their island vacations already know about this gem. So book in advance, so as not to be disappointed.
Travel by boat on Antipaxos and visit a vineyard
Consider renting a charter catamaran on the island to get a better sense of Antipaxos' natural beauty with the freedom of movement this transportation mode offers. Traveling by boat gives visitors a great opportunity to explore the islands' bays and beaches at your own pace while making the most of the Ionian seas' beautiful waters. Paxos Boat Hire has a variety of boat options for the budding sailor in you.
You'll also find some of the region's finest wine at Antipaxos. Following the tradition of the ancient Greek god of wine and festivities, Dionysius, Antipaxos has various vineyards that produce high-quality wines. Its rich soil is perfect for cultivating grapes, producing distinct regional delicacies. Visit one of the vineyards on a wine-tasting tour. The Agios Emiliano's by the Vlachopoulos family vineyard is a popular option. Taste the distinctive flavors of their Indigenous varietals for yourself, and you won't be disappointed. Beyond this, Antipaxos' quiet village, friendly residents, clear skies, and tranquil, natural beauty offer a true sense of escape that may be hard to find elsewhere. This island is the perfect portal to the incredible Ionian sea, and a great way to get to know the underrated, uncrowded paradise beaches of Greece.