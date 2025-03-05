Escape Crowds At This Wildly Underrated Little Greek Island With Untouched Beauty And Pristine Beaches

A relatively small island compared to its Ionian counterparts, Antipaxos still has so much to offer. To get there, you can take a ferry from the port on the Greek mainland, which runs to Gaios harbour on Paxos and takes about 1 hour and 45 minutes. This service runs three times per week, and is a good option for those already travelling with a car. Corfu International Airport is the closest for those travelling from abroad, with a 1-hour-and-20-minute ferry that goes to Antipaxos. Joy Cruises operates a ferry service between the two islands, which happens every four hours.

Voutoumi and Vrika are astounding beaches on the Antipaxos coast that give other more famous islands a run for their money. With soft white sands and glimmering turquoise waters, there's plenty of room on this somewhat-secret isle, so you won't have much competition finding a place on the sand. Vrika beach is equipped with sunbeds and umbrellas, while there is also the opportunity to go snorkeling. A sweet bar, Taverna Voutoumi on Voutoumi Beach, offers fresh seafood, pasta and other Grecian delicacies. As the island isn't heavily touristed, there are limited lodging options. However, try Hotel Antique, or Dina's Paradise, which offer a quiet, intimate stay with comfortable amenities and beautiful surroundings. Both places offer an optional breakfast, and both have pools. Though Antipaxos is not so well-known to international travelers, locals planning their island vacations already know about this gem. So book in advance, so as not to be disappointed.