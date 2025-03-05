The Unexpected Rules Of Taking Food Off A Cruise Ship Into Port And What Could Get You Fined

One of the great advantages of cruise travel is that everything is included. Accommodation, entertainment, transport, and food — you don't have to worry about a thing, everything is taken care of for you. This is particularly useful for families, as younger kids are often snack machines and require regular feeding, something which can be tricky to manage outside of an all-inclusive package.

The exception to this is time spent in port or on a shore excursion. While some organized tours might come with a packed lunch or something similar, you are usually responsible for your own food and drink when ashore. As a result, many cruise travelers like to take advantage of the breakfast buffet to take snacks with them or make their own packed lunch for shore excursions. As long as you don't break any of the unwritten rules of cruise dining in doing so, it's a great way to prep for the day ahead and a useful money-saving hack since it is already paid for.

However, taking food off a cruise ship into a port isn't always straightforward. Many ports have unexpected rules about what food you can and can't bring into the country, and you could get in big trouble for certain items. While there is usually an extensive list of items that you are banned from bringing onto the ship, the guidance for passengers on what they can take with them on shore excursions is sometimes less clear. Ultimately, it is your responsibility to ensure that you aren't breaking local laws with your packed lunch.