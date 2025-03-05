Tropical Breezes Meet Amish Traditions At A Sunny Florida Village With Irresistible Baked Goods
Amish settlements can often feel fairly inaccessible to outsiders. While there are plenty of Amish congregations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana, the residents usually keep to themselves, and their communities are, for the most part, pretty closed off. But in Florida's Sarasota County, there is a joyful exception that offers a fascinating combination of traditional Amish lifestyle and tropical surroundings.
Pinecraft, Florida, is located about 4 miles from downtown Sarasota, just half an hour by car from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. It's also a short drive from the gorgeous, uncrowded Gulf Coast fishing village of Cortez and Anna Maria Island. Pinecraft is a classic Florida vacation destination in all sorts of ways but with one major difference – the vast majority of the tourists who choose Pinecraft are Amish and Mennonite.
Pinecraft's Amish history began back in 1925 when Earl S. Kraft and his wife Mary K. Craft bought several parcels of land to create the Sarasota National Tourist Camp. Designed as a resort, it offered Amish and Mennonite families a place to escape from the cold winters of Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as provided the opportunity for families to grow crops during the winter, something that was impossible further north. The area grew throughout the 20th century and is now a thriving community with several hundred year-round residents, supplemented by thousands of snowbirds during the winter.
Tricycle rides and wholesome arts and crafts in Pinecraft
Pinecraft is unlike most other Florida vacation towns. This isn't one of the Sunshine State's classic spring break destinations, and you won't find a luxurious resort where you can book a "daycation." Life moves at a different pace here, with fewer cars, bars, and music venues. But that's not to say that there's nothing to do — the pleasures of Pinecraft are simpler.
Unlike in communities further north in Pennsylvania and Ohio, there aren't any horse-drawn buggies in Pinecraft. It's a small enough spot that most tourists prefer to walk around or cycle on distinctive three-wheel tricycles. Hiring one of these charming vehicles is a delightful way to get to know the place and is one of the most efficient ways to get around. Pinecraft Park is a favorite of most visitors. The entertainment hub is usually full of adults and children enjoying volleyball and basketball or trying their hand at a more sedate game of shuffleboard.
One of the main draws for non-Amish visitors is the superb arts and crafts produced by the community. Pinecraft is full of small, independent shops selling handmade toys and artisanal goods like wooden dolls, candles, quilts, and soaps. It's a great place to get your Christmas shopping done early. There are also plenty of places where you can buy bigger items, primarily finely-crafted wooden furniture. Amish crafters have been making chairs, tables, and larger items for centuries, and it's a great opportunity to pick up a piece that could last for a lifetime.
Pinecraft's satisfying comfort food and delicious pies
The real reason most people flock to Pinecraft is for the food. Amish cuisine might have a reputation for being bland and boring, but there are several great places to eat in Pinecraft that definitely buck this trend.
The two most famous restaurants are Yoder's and Der Dutchman. Yoder's leans heavily into Amish traditions and homestyle cooking, with generous portions and a warm, welcoming, family atmosphere. Founded in 1975, Yoder's has moved around Pinecraft over the years, but the classic recipes of Levi and Amanda Yoder have remained. Their fried chicken is rightly famous, and the messy, gravy-draped Manhattan sandwich is worth trying as well. Don't miss out on a frankly overwhelming wedge of pie to finish your meal, made fresh every morning. Der Dutchman is a larger, more canteen-style affair, with excellent, filling comfort food. The buffet is a great shout, with an all-you-can-eat ethos that dares you to push the boundaries of how full you really are. Since desserts are where Amish cooking really shines, Der Dutchman's sheet cakes are sublime.
Finally, while Amish communities are famously all about moderation, temperance, and abstinence, there's still room for a few guilty pleasures. In Pinecraft, that means Big Olaf's. There's always a line at this lip-smacking ice-cream shop, and it is well worth stopping by, if you've still got room after filling up on the vast slabs of pie on offer elsewhere.