Tropical Breezes Meet Amish Traditions At A Sunny Florida Village With Irresistible Baked Goods

Amish settlements can often feel fairly inaccessible to outsiders. While there are plenty of Amish congregations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana, the residents usually keep to themselves, and their communities are, for the most part, pretty closed off. But in Florida's Sarasota County, there is a joyful exception that offers a fascinating combination of traditional Amish lifestyle and tropical surroundings.

Pinecraft, Florida, is located about 4 miles from downtown Sarasota, just half an hour by car from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. It's also a short drive from the gorgeous, uncrowded Gulf Coast fishing village of Cortez and Anna Maria Island. Pinecraft is a classic Florida vacation destination in all sorts of ways but with one major difference – the vast majority of the tourists who choose Pinecraft are Amish and Mennonite.

Pinecraft's Amish history began back in 1925 when Earl S. Kraft and his wife Mary K. Craft bought several parcels of land to create the Sarasota National Tourist Camp. Designed as a resort, it offered Amish and Mennonite families a place to escape from the cold winters of Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as provided the opportunity for families to grow crops during the winter, something that was impossible further north. The area grew throughout the 20th century and is now a thriving community with several hundred year-round residents, supplemented by thousands of snowbirds during the winter.