5 Resorts Where You Can Book A Luxurious 'Daycation' Without Spending The Night

If you've ever dreamed of spending a week in luxury at a resort for your well-earned time off, you may have priced it out and experienced some serious sticker shock. But now, you can stay in a hotel or vacation home that's more budget-friendly and still enjoy an extravagant property in your dream location, thanks to clever entrepreneurs who developed websites that help you save while allowing hotels to generate extra revenue.

For this list we're choosing just five luxurious properties in the United States. Several websites offer this type of bookable service at resorts, but only one covers a large portion of the U.S.: ResortPass. As the original platform connecting properties with guests, ResortPass has booked more than 5 million day guest bookings since its launch in 2016 and is now in 35 states. Other options, including DayAxe, Daycation, and DayPass, have a more limited scope, so we've focused on ResortPass for this recommendation list. Sit back, relax, and read on for inspiration!