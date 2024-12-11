5 Resorts Where You Can Book A Luxurious 'Daycation' Without Spending The Night
If you've ever dreamed of spending a week in luxury at a resort for your well-earned time off, you may have priced it out and experienced some serious sticker shock. But now, you can stay in a hotel or vacation home that's more budget-friendly and still enjoy an extravagant property in your dream location, thanks to clever entrepreneurs who developed websites that help you save while allowing hotels to generate extra revenue.
For this list we're choosing just five luxurious properties in the United States. Several websites offer this type of bookable service at resorts, but only one covers a large portion of the U.S.: ResortPass. As the original platform connecting properties with guests, ResortPass has booked more than 5 million day guest bookings since its launch in 2016 and is now in 35 states. Other options, including DayAxe, Daycation, and DayPass, have a more limited scope, so we've focused on ResortPass for this recommendation list. Sit back, relax, and read on for inspiration!
Desert retreat in Arizona
Starting our list alphabetically with Arizona, we travel to Tucson, which will soon celebrate its 10th year as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy. Hidden in the Tortolita Mountains, the Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in nearby Marana is a standout on the ResortPass website. As the only double Five-Star Forbes resort and spa in the Grand Canyon State in 2024, it's a luxurious property you shouldn't miss.
Affordable day passes start at just $55 for adults and grant access to two outdoor heated pools, a 235-foot waterslide, poolside food and drink service, and complimentary sunscreen. For a more tranquil experience, upgrade to the spa pass starting at $125 per person to enjoy the steam room, relaxation lounge, and serenity pool. For added comfort, you can book a private cabana, which can be shared among friends. These cabanas include outdoor chaise-lounge chairs and an indoor setup with cushioned seating, a TV, and a mini-fridge.
While visiting, don't miss the opportunity to hike the trails that run 29 miles long, accessible directly from the property. Plus, enjoy the custom signature scent in the lobby, or view ancient petroglyphs through the spa's viewing tubes. If you're staying overnight in the city in a more affordable option, be sure to add Saguaro National Park to your itinerary for spectacular scenery, hikes, and the opportunity to learn more about the iconic saguaro cactus.
Relaxed elegance in California
Escape the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and immerse yourself in the laid-back luxury of San Diego. With beaches to suit every type of traveler, San Diego is truly a Southern California dream destination. One standout in the area, as highlighted by ResortPass reviewers, is The Lodge at Torrey Pines. Guests have left glowing comments like, "This place is bougie" and "worth every penny," making it a must-visit spot. The property receives high marks for its pool and hot tub views, which include the iconic Torrey Pines Golf Course and the Pacific Ocean beyond. You may also want to make some time to hike the nearby Torrey Pines Beach Trail Loop, a stunning path for beach lovers.
Daycation passes start at $109 and grant access to the spa facilities, including a pool, hot tub, relaxation lounge, and fitness center. The spa experience is elevated with complimentary towel service, bottled water, and teas. For a more exclusive experience, consider booking the spa and pool cabana package, starting at $544 for up to four people (or $136 per person). This package provides access to both the spa and a private cabana overlooking the golf course, along with dedicated food and drink service (note: purchases are not included). Make time to explore the hotel itself, as The Lodge at Torrey Pines is an architectural masterpiece. Showcasing Craftsman-style design, it features beautiful woodwork and stone detailing. Adding to its charm, bellmen dressed in traditional Scottish kilts welcome guests to this AAA Five Diamond resort.
Over the top luxury in Florida
As we head to the other coast of the United States, Florida emerges as a top destination for ResortPass daycationers. In Miami, the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort offers an elevated experience that transports visitors to a tranquil, zen state of mind. While packages at this property cost more than those at other resorts we've discussed, they also come with unique perks, including access to the beautiful beachfront.
The basic package at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort starts at $179 per person ($159 on weekdays) and includes access to the pools, whirlpool, lounge chairs, and towels. It also features the Thermal Experience, a standout amenity. This area includes a warm ceramic room, a crystal steam room, a rain room, a Finnish sauna, a foot spa, a vitality pool, heated loungers, and Miami's only igloo to cool off after your session.
For a more indulgent escape, visitors can choose upgraded packages that include facials, yoga sessions, or even a three-day retreat featuring wellness activities like chakra healing and group meditation. At an impressive 70,000 square feet, the Carillon boasts the largest spa and fitness center on the Eastern Seaboard, making it an unparalleled destination for those seeking rejuvenation and relaxation.
Hawaii's Aloha Vibes
Heading to Hawaii for a vacation can cost thousands of dollars per person, often leading to compromises on your dream trip. However, a daycation at a luxurious property can help you check all the boxes without breaking the bank. It's an excellent way to save money while enjoying the beauty of Maui on a tighter budget. A stay at the Fairmont Kea Lani in Maui typically starts at more than $700 per night, but day passes are available for just $65, giving you access to this stunning property. From the moment you arrive, you're greeted with the spirit of aloha to the breathtaking ocean views visible from the lobby. Reviewers on Tripadvisor and ResortPass frequently highlight the friendly service and serene atmosphere as standout features.
The basic day pass grants access to the property's pools and beach. For those looking to enhance their experience, there are several upgrade options. The 'Ohana Cabana, perfect for families, is located at the family-friendly pool and is priced at $500 for up to four people. It includes a shaded space, macadamia nuts, cold drinks, and ice cream, ensuring a refreshing and fun-filled day. Couples might prefer the more intimate 'Elua Cabana at the adults-only pool. Priced at $250, it offers the same delectable ice cream and personalized comfort but in a quieter, more secluded setting. If you're seeking even more relaxation, consider upgrading to a spa pass to enjoy the Fairmont's wellness offerings, such as saunas, steam rooms, and tranquil relaxation areas.
Transformative Luxury in Texas
You know you're in for something special when reviewers rave about experiences like, "I left a different person" and "This is a place to go for nourishment of the body, soul, and mind." Miraval Austin Wellness Resort & Spa, nestled in the picturesque Texas Hill Country, offers a daycation like no other — though it comes with a premium price tag, ResortPass reviewers assure you it's worth every penny. With just one day pass option available, priced at $501 for one or $820 for two, you'll have access to a host of extraordinary amenities and activities. Highlights include unlimited participation in yoga, meditation, fitness classes, and culinary workshops, all designed to inspire wellness and creativity. The pass also includes full use of the fitness center, spa, and two infinity pools with breathtaking views of the surrounding Hill Country landscape.
What sets this experience apart is the inclusion of a $250 resort credit per person ($150 each for the two-person pass), which can be applied to private sessions or indulgent spa treatments. The package also includes a gourmet lunch, smoothies, coffee, complimentary parking, and a thoughtfully curated gift bag. For those seeking even more unique adventures, the activities calendar offers options like horseback riding, mindfulness walks, and intriguing classes such as "Ask a Beekeeper." Arrive early to take full advantage of the day's offerings, and immerse yourself in the transformative environment of Miraval Austin.
Our methodology
With thousands of options available, narrowing down our list to just five resorts was no small feat. We began by researching the most popular states on the ResortPass website. Unsurprisingly, states with warmer weather topped the list: Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, and Texas. To ensure we highlighted only the finest resorts, we filtered for top-rated and luxurious properties in each state.
Each resort had to offer both spa and cabana options to provide a comparable experience across locations. Additionally, we intentionally sought out hidden gems in smaller cities, steering clear of the most obvious choices in major cities. Only resorts with four-star reviews and above made the cut, ensuring a focus on true luxury experiences beyond just a day by the pool. For a broader perspective, we also consulted Luxury Travel Diary and Elite Traveler, two trusted sources in high-end travel, to validate our choices.