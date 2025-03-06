The Waterfront New York Neighborhood That's An Engineering Marvel Lined With Art And Eclectic Eateries
New York City's far west side in Midtown has evolved from a desert of warehouses to a lively destination with shops, hotels, restaurants, and attractions. Before this transformation, people attending Jacob Javits Convention Center events had few options in the neighborhood and found it challenging to get there by public transportation. Now, the No. 7 subway line has a Hudson Yards stop named for this new neighborhood.
Between Chelsea and Hell's Kitchen, this 28-acre development with Hudson River views attracts visitors with more than 100 eclectic restaurants and stores, as well as an entertainment venue, observation deck, and climbable public landmark, all of which are marvels of engineering. Luxury residences and gleaming office towers make it a bustling hub for locals. The starting point of the High Line, a scenic free trail built on abandoned railroad tracks, is another triumph of engineering at Hudson Yards.
Public art in buildings and in open spaces add to the neighborhood's appeal. Lobby installations by renowned artists include Frank Stella's contemporary art at 50 Hudson Yards, Jonathan Borofsky's colorful, hand-holding figures at 10 Hudson Yards, and Jaume Plensa's steel spheres at 30 Hudson Yards. Warhol, de Kooning, and Picasso pieces, among others, rotate in the lobby of 55 Hudson Yards. If all this art is inspiring, Avant Gallery and High Line Nine are two galleries offering art for sale. Not far away, Times Square is the place to be at midnight — not just on New Year's Eve — to catch the free nightly digital art display, "Midnight Moment."
The Vessel, Edge, and The Shed at Hudson Yards
Hudson Yards is a masterclass in innovative design, infrastructure, and sustainability. As Manhattan's first-ever LEED GOLD Neighborhood Development, Hudson Yards' 18 million square feet uses technology that reduces its carbon footprint. The development's structural innovations are evident in The Vessel, Edge, and The Shed.
The Vessel, an open-air honeycomb of 154 flights of stairs with 2,500 steps, exemplifies the fusion of art and engineering. Explore its many levels and capture unique views of the skyline and the river from various angles. The structure itself — a unique, copper-colored steel web — is one of New York City's most-photographed landmarks.
Edge, an outdoor sky deck on the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, extends 80 feet and offers a breathtaking 360-degree panorama of New York City from 1,100 feet in the air. Its transparent walls and floor provide jaw-dropping city views, and demonstrate remarkable feats of modern construction and safety engineering. Thrill seekers will want to do the City Climb, which involves scaling the outside of the building and enjoying the view longer. The Shed is an eight-story arts center that hosts performances and exhibitions of all kinds. Its design is cutting edge: The roof shell is retractable and its internal spaces can be arranged in many ways.
Where to eat, shop, and stay around Hudson Yards
Whether you're jonesing for a coffee, quick bite, or feeling fancy, the food and drink options at Hudson Yards have you covered. Get a single-origin pour-over at Blue Bottle Coffee, a sustainable craft coffee chain, or an avocado smash at Bluestone Lane's airy ground floor patio beside The Vessel. Famed Spanish chefs José Andrés and brothers Ferran and Albert Adrià are behind Mercado Little Spain, where you'll find outstanding tapas and sangria, or dig into lamb chops at the sophisticated London-inspired restaurant Queensyard. Got a sweet tooth? Dylan's Candy Bar, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, and Neuhaus Belgian Chocolate provide a sugar fix.
When you think of shopping in Manhattan, a mall doesn't necessarily come to mind, but it is certainly convenient to have so many stores in one place at Hudson Yards. Popular chains like H&M, Uniqlo, and Lululemon are represented, as are designer brands including Fendi, Dior, and Tiffany.
Out of the price range of most mere mortals, the first-ever Equinox Hotel is elegant, minimalist, and charges in the $1,000 range per night. For that, you'll get an outdoor pool and sundeck with Hudson River views, a spa, and use of the Equinox Fitness Club. On the opposite side of the Javits Center, a five-minute walk from Hudson Yards, Hudson River Hotel charges in the more affordable $300 range. If you're looking for a budget-friendly activity after exploring Hudson Yards, stop by New York's many free-to-visit museums.