The Waterfront New York Neighborhood That's An Engineering Marvel Lined With Art And Eclectic Eateries

New York City's far west side in Midtown has evolved from a desert of warehouses to a lively destination with shops, hotels, restaurants, and attractions. Before this transformation, people attending Jacob Javits Convention Center events had few options in the neighborhood and found it challenging to get there by public transportation. Now, the No. 7 subway line has a Hudson Yards stop named for this new neighborhood.

Between Chelsea and Hell's Kitchen, this 28-acre development with Hudson River views attracts visitors with more than 100 eclectic restaurants and stores, as well as an entertainment venue, observation deck, and climbable public landmark, all of which are marvels of engineering. Luxury residences and gleaming office towers make it a bustling hub for locals. The starting point of the High Line, a scenic free trail built on abandoned railroad tracks, is another triumph of engineering at Hudson Yards.

Public art in buildings and in open spaces add to the neighborhood's appeal. Lobby installations by renowned artists include Frank Stella's contemporary art at 50 Hudson Yards, Jonathan Borofsky's colorful, hand-holding figures at 10 Hudson Yards, and Jaume Plensa's steel spheres at 30 Hudson Yards. Warhol, de Kooning, and Picasso pieces, among others, rotate in the lobby of 55 Hudson Yards. If all this art is inspiring, Avant Gallery and High Line Nine are two galleries offering art for sale. Not far away, Times Square is the place to be at midnight — not just on New Year's Eve — to catch the free nightly digital art display, "Midnight Moment."