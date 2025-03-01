Save Money On Your Vacation With A Visit To New York's Most Iconic Free-To-Visit Museums
New York City is a desirable destination for so many reasons, including being a great place for budget-friendly outdoor activities. There is the food, the architecture, the cosmopolitan character of its residents, and the sundry places that have become immortalized on the silver screen. Some of the most scintillating attractions in the Big Apple are the museums, with a number of iconic institutions found in New York. This is where to visit the mammoth Metropolitan Museum of Art (often called the Met), one of the world's biggest museums, MoMA, a repository for contemporary art, and the Guggenheim New York, a museum that is as artistically thrilling in sheer architectural terms as the pieces within. Visitors will also encounter 'the world's greatest wax museum' in the city, Madame Tussauds New York.
But getting to see these places can be a pricey endeavor. Entrance to the Met might be affordable for residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut (they can pay what they like), but for everyone else, an adult ticket is a whopping $30. That's some sticker shock in a city that is already one of the most expensive on the planet. Thankfully, culture vultures don't have to finance their love of art by draining their bank account. We've used tourism sites and personal knowledge from living in New York City to find the best free-to-visit museums.
American Folk Art Museum
For fans of performing arts, this museum will not be a hard sell, since it is located in one of the city's hubs for live shows. Lincoln Center is a crucible of dance, music, opera, and theater and is where to find this institution that shines a spotlight on folk art and artists who have learned their craft on their own. First opened in 1961, the museum has a vast collection, thousands of pieces strong. Its stock includes art that dates back four centuries and is from countries all around the world.
Admission is always free, and for that, visitors will enter a world of art that is thought-provoking, unconventional, and multi-faceted. The exhibits range across mediums. You might see a show that features pieces of bark assembled together, a colorful painting from the 1800s of a group going to church, or a simple portrait of a young man, all done by different artists. Or visitors might see a collection of bright works in oil and textiles by a single artist that explores social themes, like the recent show by Brazilian creator Madalena Santos Reinbolt.
Bronx Museum of the Arts
The borough that is the global birthplace of hip hop, the Bronx is also home to Yankee Stadium, the city's largest zoo, and New York's 'real Little Italy.' In addition to these iconic riches, visitors will also be able to experience this contemporary art museum, the premier institution in the city's most northern section. There is never a charge for entry to the museum, which is located on Grand Concourse, one of the Bronx's major thoroughfares. Access is easy, just take the B or D subway to 167th Street (and if you are worried about the city's chaotic subway system, read this primer), which is only a couple of blocks away.
The museum is currently in the midst of renovation and is expected to be fully functional at some point in 2026. But this doesn't hamper the visitor experience, as shows take place in the north galleries. Wherever possible, the museum strives to showcase local artists and even has a program aimed at nurturing talent from the area. Exhibits cover an eclectic mix, from nostalgic photographs of New York City street scenes to moody black-and-whites of city piers. Guests can also see sculptures, paintings, and jewelry.
Harbor Defense Museum at Fort Hamilton
People sometimes forget that New York City was historically more than just a melting pot humming with people and commerce. It was also a strategically located access point — and it continues to be one — that required planning and protection to ensure its safety. To that end, a fort was created in the south of Brooklyn and named Fort Hamilton. Built in the first half of the 19th century, it played a key role in ensuring the waterways were secure. Travelers who want to get a handle on the background of the fort, and its importance in the city's daily functioning, can visit this museum.
The facility is located inside a piece of the fortification, set within its dry moat. Within its walls, travelers can find uniforms, weapons, cannons, and art that draws on the military as its inspiration. There are also items from the fort itself, a way for guests to dive into the past of the historic building, as well as information that details the background of the fort. Exhibitions, as one would expect, lean heavily on military tropes, which is why you might find a section about weapons used in World War II, for instance. Entry is free during opening hours, which are typically only Monday to Friday. Visitors will require a photo ID for entry.
Museum at Eldridge Street
When you take into account that this museum in the Lower East Side resides within a historic synagogue, it makes sense that it is closed on Saturday, the Sabbath. Entry to the museum is not technically free, but on Mondays and Fridays, visitors can choose to pay as much, or as little, as they want to gain entry. This part of Manhattan was once a stronghold of the Jewish community, but today it sits squarely within Chinatown. The building first appeared in 1887, a synagogue constructed by Jewish arrivals from Eastern Europe. For some time, it was a thriving place of worship, but it fell into disrepair and required a 20-year program to restore it to its former glory, work that was completed in 2007.
Visitors can tour the structure on their own, and learn about its history through an app, but for a more personal experience of the place, consider taking one of the docent tours. There are four of them available every day the museum is open. Wander the space and you will see beautiful designs on the ceilings, glass lampshades that date to Victorian times, grand stained-glass windows, the kind that you might encounter in gorgeous churches you must see in France, and finely aged wooden pews used by worshippers.
The Museum at FIT
At first mention, FIT might sound like a health-focused organization, but it actually stands for the Fashion Institute of Technology. The university is a big draw for students who want to learn about the inner workings of the industry in the country's fashion hub. As one might expect, The Museum at FIT places its focus firmly on the business of clothing and clothes-making. This is a free museum, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but open the rest of the week.
Exhibitions are constantly changing, but since the museum has a deep trove to choose from — more than 50,000 accessories and items of clothing, some from the 18th century, fill its collection — there is always something interesting to delight. A recent show examined the link between cabinets and fashion, and how early cabinets of curiosity were like the early versions of the modern-day museum. Visitors will find how these cabinets evolved, and be able to peruse hundreds of pieces that reflect the theme of the exhibit. Drop by, and you might see dresses, tools, shoes, and more.
Museum of Chinese in America
Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, unless you are part of a guided group, this museum sits in the northern part of Chinatown. The location is wholly appropriate when you stop to consider the theme that the institution explores — the experiences of Chinese immigrants to the United States. First established in 1980, the museum is a bedrock in the community, and it puts the 200 years of Chinese immigrant history under the microscope in a number of ways.
Rather than just being a passive canvas to tell stories, it also examines political issues that affect its community and features programs that shine a spotlight on Chinese stories. Tales unfold through standard exhibits, as well as documentation, artifacts, and even local activism. The museum has a deep well of items to choose from for its shows, thanks to its collection of more than 80,000 textiles, photos, documents, and more. The ongoing exhibition "With a Single Step" examines the link between China and the United States from as far back as the 1780s.
Museum of the Moving Image
This museum in the Astoria section of Queens usually charges visitors for entry, but on Thursday afternoons, anyone can get in for free. While its name might suggest this is a destination for fans of movies, it actually looks more precisely at the technology that supports what we see on screens. This is the only museum of its type in the country, and through exhibitions and broadcasts, it looks at how the technology that allows movement on a screen evolved. The collection within the museum looks at the detailed technology and what might be possible when it comes to moving images, not just in film and television, but also in video games.
Students can get a handle on the subject through in-house programming, and there are workshops where participants can gain skills through hands-on experience. Within the museum's collection are items that have been key in promoting everything that appears on screens, including simple toys, and digital wizardry. A current show looks at the genius of Jim Henson, with details on how he brought his visions to life, and actual puppets such as Kermit the Frog, Big Bird, and The Swedish Chef on display for visitors to see.
National Museum of the American Indian
Close to the southern tip of Manhattan, near the Staten Island ferry terminal, this museum is a treasure trove of Native American items. This doesn't just refer to Natives that lived in the present-day United States, but Indigenous peoples from northern Canada down to the bottom of South America. Entry is free all the time, and the museum is part of the Smithsonian organization, a sibling institution to the National Museum of the American Indian National Mall in Washington, D.C.
For families, the activity center is a big draw, a place where visitors can get first-hand knowledge of how Native communities prospered, and what innovations they used to do so. An evergreen exhibit called "Infinity of Nations" features 700 pieces from the Americas. Visitors can gaze at a headdress made from bird feathers, Mayan artwork, a drum from the Mapuche people of South America, and a water container from Peru.
Nicholas Roerich Museum
Russian artist Nicholas Roerich might not have the name recognition of the likes of his countryman Wassily Kandinsky, but this prolific painter has a rich oeuvre of work. Much of that output is on display at this museum near Columbia University, with about 200 of his pieces permanently exhibited. Inspired by many different themes, his work looks at both the nature and spirituality of the world, and the people in it. Roerich's compositions are incredibly evocative and certainly deserve a wider audience.
Landscapes, many of them dramatic peaks, are infused with rich colors. Recurring shades of pinks, oranges, and reds, reflect the colors of dawn and dusk, moments of the day tinged with romance, inspection, and change. There are also vivid paintings that depict scenes from houses of worship or explore religious themes. Beyond the paintings, the museum also features books about him and materials that aim to further his message of social peace.
9/11 Memorial Museum
A sobering monument to those who fell on September 11, 2001, this museum offers free Monday admission tickets on its website. Visitors that want these, however, will need a quick hand, since they go on sale at 7 a.m. each Monday, and are limited in number. Anyone who is able to snag free entry will soon appreciate that they represent a significant savings from the regular tickets that range from $24 to $36.
The museum presents the tales of September 11 in a variety of ways. For starters, the institution sits where the Twin Towers were once located. Inside the building, guests will find information panels, items found in the rubble of the collapsed towers, interactive displays, first-hand accounts of what happened, and mementos that catalog the all-consuming tragedy of the attacks, and their aftermath. Walls, columns, and materials — including a gnarled fire truck — on display are actual items from the scene of the disaster.
The Skyscraper Museum
Once upon a time, back in the late 1800s, a skyscraper referred to a building that might only have been 10 stories high. Back then, such heights were considered extravagant. Now, New York City has buildings that really do scrape the sky, with One World Trade Center soaring more than 100 floors above ground. It makes sense, therefore, that in this very vertical city, there is a museum that examines and celebrates this uniquely metropolitan structure.
Situated close to Battery Park at the bottom of Manhattan, the museum uses exhibitions, programming, and printed tomes to get under the skin of how New York skyscrapers came to be built. The information studies the buildings through many angles, from imaginative pieces of architecture to repositories of investments, and showcases what they feel like to live and work in. An exhibition running at press time looked at how wood can be used in the construction of tall buildings as a way to mitigate the carbon emissions produced by traditional steel and concrete structures.
Swiss Institute
As one of the most distinctive streets in Manhattan's East Village, St. Mark's Place has always been a buzzing center of counterculture. Day and night, it teems with shoppers who frequent the alternative, independent stores, and visitors who eat at the small restaurants before hanging out at the bars and night spots. Travelers might also go there to see the contemporary art at this museum. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, the museum always offers free entry and even has a rooftop that is open for visitors who want to take a break between perusing the artwork.
A show in early 2025 called "Close-Up" is representative of the kinds of works exhibited at the Swiss Institute. The series of works by European artist Deborah-Joyce Holman studies the themes of racial and gender politics and the role of money in society. True to the name of the exhibition, the show is a visual presentation replete with tight shots of an actor's face and the tasks that she does throughout the day
Wave Hill Cultural Center
On the western fringes of The Bronx, close to the Hudson River, this striking garden offers free admission on Thursdays. The destination calls itself a "museum without walls," but in more simplistic terms, it is a green space with thousands of different plants, trees, and vines. The gardens supply a combination of careful, traditional landscaping, and unexpected natural architecture. The blooms, branches, and beauty spread across 28 acres, with more than a quarter of that woods, while other parts include clipped gardens, and carefully tended greenhouses.
Visitors can also enjoy the greenery by bringing a picnic and letting the surroundings seduce them. There are two spots where visitors can enjoy their packed food — the Lower Picnic Area and the Glyndor Picnic Area — and both promise a sublime, serene setting. Wander the grounds, and you will find a pergola where vines wind their way up and across the structure, and showcase views of the Hudson River. There are also flower gardens that burst with colorful blooms, a wild garden that recreates a scene from untouched nature, and herb gardens that suffuse the air with intoxicating fragrance.
Whitney Museum of American Art
For many years, this museum had its home in Manhattan's Upper East Side, within a bold, angular building that itself was a work of art. In 2015, the museum moved to a new home in the Meatpacking District, by the western edge of the island, one built by the famed Italian architect Renzo Piano. If you are a fan of American art, there are few better destinations anywhere in the world than this institution. With a history that dates back to 1930, the museum has always championed artists from the U.S. This is why visitors will be able to see works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Georgia O'Keeffe, Edward Hopper, and many more globally renowned individuals.
While the museum offers special freebies like free entry on Friday nights, it is the special dispensation for anyone that is under 25 years old that really stands out — they get free entry any day of the week. What they can experience, in addition to the outstanding art, is the chance to also take in views of the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty from the museum's outdoor spaces. They will also have easy access to the Little Island and the High Line (the city's most scenic trail), which are both steps away.
Methodology
There are so many incredible museums in New York City, but most of them cost a pretty penny to get in. To find the free ones, we looked at blogs such as NYC For Free, and the official site for NYC Tourism + Conventions. We also used our personal knowledge gleaned from living in the Big Apple for more than 15 years. We only included museums that are always free to enter or ones that are free at least one time a week, as opposed to some that offer free entry once a month at a specified time. By including places that offer a weekly freebie, we give travelers a better chance of getting in for free when they visit.