Save Money On Your Vacation With A Visit To New York's Most Iconic Free-To-Visit Museums

New York City is a desirable destination for so many reasons, including being a great place for budget-friendly outdoor activities. There is the food, the architecture, the cosmopolitan character of its residents, and the sundry places that have become immortalized on the silver screen. Some of the most scintillating attractions in the Big Apple are the museums, with a number of iconic institutions found in New York. This is where to visit the mammoth Metropolitan Museum of Art (often called the Met), one of the world's biggest museums, MoMA, a repository for contemporary art, and the Guggenheim New York, a museum that is as artistically thrilling in sheer architectural terms as the pieces within. Visitors will also encounter 'the world's greatest wax museum' in the city, Madame Tussauds New York.

But getting to see these places can be a pricey endeavor. Entrance to the Met might be affordable for residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut (they can pay what they like), but for everyone else, an adult ticket is a whopping $30. That's some sticker shock in a city that is already one of the most expensive on the planet. Thankfully, culture vultures don't have to finance their love of art by draining their bank account. We've used tourism sites and personal knowledge from living in New York City to find the best free-to-visit museums.