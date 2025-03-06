The Coldest Seats On A Plane, According To A Flight Attendant And Rick Steves
Picking the right seat on a plane is a personal preference. There are all sorts of reasons for our choices. For instance, many frequent travelers tend to like aisle seats, as it's easy to get up and down if you need the restroom. Others like to be as far forward as possible to get off the plane quicker. If you're sleepy or you're on a red eye flight, the best seat is the window so you have something to lean against. However, if you tend to get cold easily, you may want to listen to the advice of travel pro Rick Steves and former flight attendant James Wysong, author of "Flying High with a Frank Steward: More Air Travel Tales from the Flight Crew." In a 2009 interview with Wysong on the "Travel with Rick Steves" radio show, Steves mentioned a tip from the book about staying away from the emergency exit row if you're cold. Wysong said, "You could really freeze next to the emergency exits." They both mentioned making sure to bring a jacket or a sweater to a flight, even in the summer, as the plane tends to get cold.
It might be a disappointment to hear that you may be colder in an exit row, especially since those rows usually have more legroom. You certainly can prepare yourself by bringing a hot drink in a reusable and insulated bottle (that you purchase in the airport), layering your clothing, or bringing (or purchasing) a blanket to cover up with. Still, you may want to avoid those seats in the first place.
Avoiding the exit row and other places you may get cold on a plane
James Wysong isn't the only flight attendant to caution chilly fliers to avoid the exit row. Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant Kaipo Kauka told Business Insider, "These exits allow the outside cold air to seep into the aircraft. The legroom is great at these seats, but it can get cold." Dan Suski, founder of SeatLink.com told Reader's Digest, "The seats next to the exits are invariably colder than other seats."
However, that's not the only place on the plane where you may get extra cold. Flight attendants know the best seats to reserve on a flight, and another place they often say to avoid is the window seat. It makes sense, as they're closer to the outside of the plane and windows get colder since there's less insulation between you and the cold air outside. Sure, they often have great views, and it may be easier to sleep there, but if you're chilly, that's not ideal for rest.
In addition, if you tend to be cold on flights, you might need a blanket. To avoid having to purchase a blanket in coach, you may want to take a travel blanket with you, like the Pavilia Travel Blanket Soft Pillow 2-in-1 Set that contains a pillow and blanket. It comes in a case, so when the blanket is folded in the bag, it becomes a soft pillow to lean against. Another idea is to bring disposable hand warmers like the ones from HotHands that are air-activated. The Federal Aviation Administration website says that those are allowed in both checked and carry-on luggage. Finally, don't discount a warm pair of socks in comfortable shoes to help keep you toasty as you soar through the skies.