The Coldest Seats On A Plane, According To A Flight Attendant And Rick Steves

Picking the right seat on a plane is a personal preference. There are all sorts of reasons for our choices. For instance, many frequent travelers tend to like aisle seats, as it's easy to get up and down if you need the restroom. Others like to be as far forward as possible to get off the plane quicker. If you're sleepy or you're on a red eye flight, the best seat is the window so you have something to lean against. However, if you tend to get cold easily, you may want to listen to the advice of travel pro Rick Steves and former flight attendant James Wysong, author of "Flying High with a Frank Steward: More Air Travel Tales from the Flight Crew." In a 2009 interview with Wysong on the "Travel with Rick Steves" radio show, Steves mentioned a tip from the book about staying away from the emergency exit row if you're cold. Wysong said, "You could really freeze next to the emergency exits." They both mentioned making sure to bring a jacket or a sweater to a flight, even in the summer, as the plane tends to get cold.

It might be a disappointment to hear that you may be colder in an exit row, especially since those rows usually have more legroom. You certainly can prepare yourself by bringing a hot drink in a reusable and insulated bottle (that you purchase in the airport), layering your clothing, or bringing (or purchasing) a blanket to cover up with. Still, you may want to avoid those seats in the first place.