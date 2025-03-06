An Award-Winning New Mexico Boutique Resort In Santa Fe's Oldest Neighborhood Offers Endless Luxury

Santa Fe is one of the nation's oldest towns, seeing how it was first settled by the Spanish in 1607 (though Pueblo Indians inhabited it much longer). The city is the oldest state capital in America and the oldest European settlement west of the Mississippi River. The winding streets of the old town are full of hidden, surprising treasures.

In the city's oldest area, just a few steps away from the modern state capitol, the Inn of the Five Graces is housed in an unassuming adobe building on De Vargas Street. Part of the historic Barrio De Analco neighborhood, the narrow, cozy street is lined with shops and businesses and is easily the most authentic and foreign-feeling place in the nation. Just down the road, you'll find the Oldest House Museum and the art-filled San Miguel Chapel, the oldest residence and church in the country, respectively.

The Inn of the Five Graces stands out for its ambiance, luxury, and location in a town bursting with incredible inns and bed and breakfast options. Every square inch of the inn is seemingly covered in handmade art, from rugs and tapestries to ornate tile work and frescos. It's a feast for the senses — almost too much to take in — but, in an incredible feat of interior design and curation, it works. It's uniquely Santa Fe, cozy and inviting, all while exuding quiet sophistication and luxury.