An Award-Winning New Mexico Boutique Resort In Santa Fe's Oldest Neighborhood Offers Endless Luxury
Santa Fe is one of the nation's oldest towns, seeing how it was first settled by the Spanish in 1607 (though Pueblo Indians inhabited it much longer). The city is the oldest state capital in America and the oldest European settlement west of the Mississippi River. The winding streets of the old town are full of hidden, surprising treasures.
In the city's oldest area, just a few steps away from the modern state capitol, the Inn of the Five Graces is housed in an unassuming adobe building on De Vargas Street. Part of the historic Barrio De Analco neighborhood, the narrow, cozy street is lined with shops and businesses and is easily the most authentic and foreign-feeling place in the nation. Just down the road, you'll find the Oldest House Museum and the art-filled San Miguel Chapel, the oldest residence and church in the country, respectively.
The Inn of the Five Graces stands out for its ambiance, luxury, and location in a town bursting with incredible inns and bed and breakfast options. Every square inch of the inn is seemingly covered in handmade art, from rugs and tapestries to ornate tile work and frescos. It's a feast for the senses — almost too much to take in — but, in an incredible feat of interior design and curation, it works. It's uniquely Santa Fe, cozy and inviting, all while exuding quiet sophistication and luxury.
Surrounded by art and luxury at The Inn of the Five Graces
The inn is situated around three walled courtyards that feature lounges, swings, and fountains. It feels like its own little oasis — far away from the bustling town plaza that's only a ten-minute walk away. The Five Graces was conceived by internationally renowned importers Ira and Sylvia Seret. They wanted to use the hotel to showcase their talents in finding the most beautiful and unique textiles and antiques. The duo opened the 24-suite hotel in 1996. The name refers to the Eastern belief that "we are graced with five ways to experience the world's splendor; sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste."
The inn has received numerous accolades, including being named the Number One Small Hotel in the U.S. by Tripadvisor in 2013 and the Number One Hotel in the Southwest and West by Condé Nast in 2019. Most rooms feature large soaking tubs, wood fireplaces, and walk-in showers decorated with hand-made mosaic tile walls. The suites average 650 square feet, but larger options include three two-bedroom suites and a two-story villa.
Right across the street, you'll find the Tibetan-inspired Spa of the Five Graces which features five treatment rooms and a seasonal, heated soaking pool. Meditation classes, yoga, and Santa Fe walking tours are included with your room. Dining is available at The Pink Adobe. Now the inn's signature restaurant, it's been serving sophisticated New Mexican cuisine on the Old Santa Fe Trail since 1944.
One of Santa Fe's oldest streets with one of its best resorts
A few regional airlines fly directly into Santa Fe, but most major air carriers use Albuquerque International Sunport. It's an hour's drive from the inn, so renting a car is a good bet. A car rental will also give you the power to roam the mountains and old towns dotted around the area. Scenic drives through the mountains, like the famously charming High Road to Taos, make Santa Fe the perfect hub for day trips.
The inn also allows you to enjoy its bespoke luxury on the road thanks to a carefully curated set of personal experiences only available to its guests. From tours of local landmarks like the UNESCO Heritage Site at Taos Pueblo to glamping adventures under the stars, the inn lets you pick and choose how and where your New Mexican adventure will take you. And if you want to try your hand at outfitting your home to match the inn, antiques are available nearby at Seret and Sons.
Santa Fe is a popular mountain town from winter to summer. Nearby ski resorts offer snowy recreation, and the summer heat is reduced thanks to the city's 7,000-foot elevation. Average summer highs are in the low 80s, which, coupled with the low humidity, makes for a pleasant afternoon strolling the old town. Peak season is during the summer and early fall, particularly from July to September.