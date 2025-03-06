A Laidback Island Off The Coast Of South Carolina Is A Quiet Escape With Nature Walks And Beach Fun

Private islands are an enigma to most of us. There are those singular, pristine islands in the Bahamas owned by celebrities and the wealthy. Then there are communities where few of us are allowed to go, islands closed off from the world by gatehouses and stern guards. But a handful of communities maintain their exclusive feel while opening their arms to outsiders, allowing any ol' Joe or Jane to spend a few nights sharing their island thanks to vacation rentals or choice resorts.

And you don't have to travel to the Caribbean or Pacific to find little private islands where you can taste life on the other side of the gatehouse. Several South Carolina communities offer that exclusive island feeling to guests, and they vary from the bustling family-friendly beaches of Hilton Head Island to tiny and remote Daufuskie with its Gullah history. The best islands are clustered around the south end of the state, in the Lowcountry between Charleston and Savannah.

While there are plenty of islands to explore in the area, Fripp Island offers the right mix of exclusivity and natural serenity to make it an epic yet relaxed getaway. Fripp is a private, gated community on a 3,000-acre island in the South Carolina Lowcountry. It's connected to the mainland by the Sea Island Parkway, a part of U.S. Highway 21 that connects several islands along its length. It's about 40 minutes outside Beaufort, one of South Carolina's happiest seaside towns.