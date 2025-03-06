A Laidback Island Off The Coast Of South Carolina Is A Quiet Escape With Nature Walks And Beach Fun
Private islands are an enigma to most of us. There are those singular, pristine islands in the Bahamas owned by celebrities and the wealthy. Then there are communities where few of us are allowed to go, islands closed off from the world by gatehouses and stern guards. But a handful of communities maintain their exclusive feel while opening their arms to outsiders, allowing any ol' Joe or Jane to spend a few nights sharing their island thanks to vacation rentals or choice resorts.
And you don't have to travel to the Caribbean or Pacific to find little private islands where you can taste life on the other side of the gatehouse. Several South Carolina communities offer that exclusive island feeling to guests, and they vary from the bustling family-friendly beaches of Hilton Head Island to tiny and remote Daufuskie with its Gullah history. The best islands are clustered around the south end of the state, in the Lowcountry between Charleston and Savannah.
While there are plenty of islands to explore in the area, Fripp Island offers the right mix of exclusivity and natural serenity to make it an epic yet relaxed getaway. Fripp is a private, gated community on a 3,000-acre island in the South Carolina Lowcountry. It's connected to the mainland by the Sea Island Parkway, a part of U.S. Highway 21 that connects several islands along its length. It's about 40 minutes outside Beaufort, one of South Carolina's happiest seaside towns.
Fripp Island, your private paradise in South Carolina
The island is a designated wildlife sanctuary that aims to provide homeowners and guests with a blend of natural scenic beauty and resort lifestyle options. There are two golf courses, several community clubhouses with pools, and miles of beautiful sandy beaches to explore. A gatehouse limits traffic to only the 1,600 property owners and visitors with a reservation; there is no public access, so the entire island is an oasis of quiet solitude.
For those looking for quiet walks in peaceful surroundings, Fripp Island has a selection of paths. Of course, you can't miss walking down the beach and just rambling along the seashore. The beaches here are expansive, with a gradual slope that only exposes more as the tide ebbs. The resort's Audubon Trail is the perfect spot to enjoy during any season, and you're sure to see tons of wildlife like birds, alligators, and deer. The trail is enjoyable to walk around sunset, when the fish are jumping and the animals are out and about. Immediately north of the island is beautiful Hunting Island, an uncrowded beach paradise featuring a state park and more walking options.
All those beach strolls and nature walks may whet your appetite for a meal or two away from your rental, though. The island has several restaurants and a handful of bars and cafes. The Bonito Boathouse is situated on the island's north side, near the marina, with access by land and water. Near the pools, you'll find pool bars and small cafes. The Ocean Pointe Grill is located on the east end, in the clubhouse for the golf course. For more options, it's a quick drive into Beaufort, a town known for its foodie scene.
How to get to Fripp Island
Fripp Island is located near Beaufort in the South Carolina Lowcountry. If you're arriving by air, your best bet is to fly into Savannah-Hilton Head or Charleston International, both of which are about two hours away. You'll need a car to get around Fripp, as there are no public transport links anywhere nearby.
Vacation rentals on the island can be booked through the Fripp Island Resort. Accommodations range from one-bedroom condos and villas to sprawling beachfront homes. Prices start at about $250 per night and go up accordingly. You can also find rentals on sites like VRBO and Airbnb.
Fripp Island is beautiful any time of the year, but the best weather in the Lowcountry is usually around April and May. This time of year means the chill of winter cold fronts have passed, but the mugginess of summer has yet to settle in. Fall, particularly in October, is also lovely. During these times, expect daytime highs around 80 and evening lows around 60. July and August are the warmest months, with temperatures hitting 90 and oppressive humidity levels. Despite the temperatures, high tourist season in the area runs through the summer, from May to August.