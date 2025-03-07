A Thrilling Texas Waterpark And Resort Features The Longest Lazy River In The World

If you haven't started planning your summer vacation yet, let us help you picture the perfect escape: floating your cares away with a drink in hand in the longest lazy river in the world. If adventure is more your style, you can see yourself catching a wave, wakeboarding, or barreling down a towering water slide on the same property. Or perhaps you're hanging out in a cabana while everyone else plays. No, this isn't a Caribbean luxury resort — it's an outdoor water park in Waco, Texas, an artsy, historic town often called the "Heart of Texas."

Waco isn't just about the Chip and Joanna Gaines empire. There are plenty of other fun things to do in town, even if their Magnolia shops aren't on your itinerary. You can visit a museum dedicated to an iconic soda, step back in time to the Ice Age, or enjoy endless water activities — including the water park we're diving into today. If Waco is on your list of places to visit in the summer, you'll want to have a place like this on your agenda, since it can be hot and humid with temps in the 90s Fahrenheit.