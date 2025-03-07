A Thrilling Texas Waterpark And Resort Features The Longest Lazy River In The World
If you haven't started planning your summer vacation yet, let us help you picture the perfect escape: floating your cares away with a drink in hand in the longest lazy river in the world. If adventure is more your style, you can see yourself catching a wave, wakeboarding, or barreling down a towering water slide on the same property. Or perhaps you're hanging out in a cabana while everyone else plays. No, this isn't a Caribbean luxury resort — it's an outdoor water park in Waco, Texas, an artsy, historic town often called the "Heart of Texas."
Waco isn't just about the Chip and Joanna Gaines empire. There are plenty of other fun things to do in town, even if their Magnolia shops aren't on your itinerary. You can visit a museum dedicated to an iconic soda, step back in time to the Ice Age, or enjoy endless water activities — including the water park we're diving into today. If Waco is on your list of places to visit in the summer, you'll want to have a place like this on your agenda, since it can be hot and humid with temps in the 90s Fahrenheit.
Does Waco Surf really have the world's longest lazy river?
Waco Surf proudly claims to have the longest lazy river in the world — but is it really the longest? Waco Surf's lazy river might be legendarily long, but even its website uses the word "allegedly" when making this bold statement. A deep dive into water parks worldwide didn't turn up a longer manmade lazy river, though — so for now, at 5,280 feet long, Waco holds the title.
In general, Texas seems to love a good lazy river. In Houston, you can float along in one shaped like the state of Texas; and in Frisco, you can kick back on the lazy river while watching a baseball game. But neither quite measures up to Waco's mile-long float, which takes around 45 minutes to complete — unless you decide to hop out along the way. But why would you? At Waco Surf, you can bring your own beverages (just no glass containers), and the park provides free floats with headrests and drink holders. You can even rent a tube to haul your cooler for a small fee.
How much is a day trip to Waco Surf?
Admission prices depend on what you plan to do. If you're just here for the lazy river and towering water slides, expect to pay around $40 per person at the time of writing. Want to add a beach pass? That'll be about $10 extra per person. Discounted rates are available for kids, and there are family passes if you're bringing the whole crew. Weekends are more expensive than weekdays. For those looking for a more private setup, cabanas start at $189 (plus admission).
Waco Surf is also home to a world-class surf park with a real wave pool where you can book surfing sessions. These sell out fast, so be sure to reserve ahead of time. There's also a dedicated wakeboarding area, with lessons available for those looking to test their skills. If you stay at the hotel on site, you'll get first dibs on activities.
Planning your trip to Waco
Waco is located about 100 miles north of Austin and 110 miles south of Dallas-Fort Worth, making it an easy road trip from either city. While Waco has its own airport, it's a small regional site with flights to and from Dallas. Flying into Dallas and renting a car for the trip to Waco is often the best option for travelers. Once you're in town, there are great places to stay like Hotel 1928, a historic property brought back to life by Chip and Joanna Gaines.
Be sure to head to the Dr Pepper Museum to learn about the iconic drink invented in Waco in 1885. You'll see vintage bottles, trucks, advertising, and even fun activities like making your own soda. History lovers can also spend time at the Waco Mammoth National Monument, where you can see the fossilized remains of Columbian mammoths from 65,000 years ago, still preserved in their original dig site. For water fun outside the confines of a waterpark, Waco also has Lake Waco and the beautiful Brazos River to round out this fun trip.
No trip to Waco would be complete without a stop at the Magnolia Silos, restaurants, or even the Gaines' recent restoration, Cottonland Castle. Whether you're a "Fixer Upper" fan or just appreciate charming shops and eateries, Magnolia's influence is undeniable in this town. The Gaines have played a major role in Waco's revitalization and helped put this town on the tourism map.