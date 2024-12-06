Chip And Joanna Gaines' Hotel 1928: What To Expect When Staying There

Television design stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are among America's most popular and successful design teams. Since their HGTV show "Fixer Upper" first aired in 2013, they have launched television network Magnolia, a shopping center, a magazine, books, and more. Now, their hometown of Waco, Texas, where they also work, is the site of their first boutique hotel, which launched at the end of 2023. Hotel 1928 features many of their signature style elements, including natural colors and a renovated historical space.

People have been coming to Waco from all over since the show aired to experience the design stars' style at their shopping center. The couple really put Waco on the map and made it a true travel destination. From one of the best haunted hotels in America to stay at in America (if you're brave enough) to a tiny town with a unique shopping scene, Texas has no shortage of must-see destinations. The Gaines' Hotel 128 continues this tradition, billing itself on its website as "a downtown address with hometown comfort," offering a cozy oasis in the heart of the bustling city. You will indeed be surrounded by Chip and Joanna's vibe for your stay.

Hotel 1928 has 33 rooms, three restaurants, meeting and event spaces, and even a library. This renovated space's decor highlights the Art Deco style of the 1920s, which is when the building was founded. "For us, this project represents everything we are most passionate about—hospitality, restoration, and home," Chip and Joanna Gaines said on the website.