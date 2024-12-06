Chip And Joanna Gaines' Hotel 1928: What To Expect When Staying There
Television design stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are among America's most popular and successful design teams. Since their HGTV show "Fixer Upper" first aired in 2013, they have launched television network Magnolia, a shopping center, a magazine, books, and more. Now, their hometown of Waco, Texas, where they also work, is the site of their first boutique hotel, which launched at the end of 2023. Hotel 1928 features many of their signature style elements, including natural colors and a renovated historical space.
People have been coming to Waco from all over since the show aired to experience the design stars' style at their shopping center. The couple really put Waco on the map and made it a true travel destination. From one of the best haunted hotels in America to stay at in America (if you're brave enough) to a tiny town with a unique shopping scene, Texas has no shortage of must-see destinations. The Gaines' Hotel 128 continues this tradition, billing itself on its website as "a downtown address with hometown comfort," offering a cozy oasis in the heart of the bustling city. You will indeed be surrounded by Chip and Joanna's vibe for your stay.
Hotel 1928 has 33 rooms, three restaurants, meeting and event spaces, and even a library. This renovated space's decor highlights the Art Deco style of the 1920s, which is when the building was founded. "For us, this project represents everything we are most passionate about—hospitality, restoration, and home," Chip and Joanna Gaines said on the website.
Chip and Joanna Gaines design aesthetics and cuisine for Hotel 1928
The building's exterior retains the same early 20th-century Moorish Revival style as when it was completed in 1928. However, the interior features sleek style design elements, from the chandeliers to the fixtures, that evoke the ambiance of a New York hotel or Paris brasserie. There's even a two-story library created from what was a coal room, which the hotels calls its "crown jewel."
Hotel 1928 offers traditional and premium rooms, as well as one- and two-bedroom suites. It also has a group suite for up to 12 guests. Room amenities include Le Labo products, concierge services, and more. You may get used to the morning coffee delivered to your door and nightly turndown service, including slippers and snacks –guests have raved about the comfortable beds.
The downtown Waco hotel has three restaurants. Bertie's on the Rooftop serves a seasonally inspired menu and has rooftop and indoor seating. The other two restaurants have a French flair. The Brasserie at Hotel 1928 serves a Southern-style menu influenced by Texan culinary traditions with breakfast through dinner available in a classic French brasserie inspired room. Much like the bedrooms, earth tones, green colors, and brass fixtures are featured throughout all the eateries. Finally, there's The Café at Hotel 1928. Open all day, it's the perfect place for a quick bite and a caffeine buzz.
Here are some things to do and see during your stay at Hotel 1928
Be sure to check out Hotel 1928's library for interesting books related to the building and area, or to find style ideas for when you get home. And when you venture out of the hotel, there are, of course, Gaines-related sites to see nearby. The Silos feature both indoor and outdoor spaces to shop and explore- it takes up two downtown blocks. Here you will find Magnolia Market, for all things design, the restaurant Magnolia Table, Magnolia Press for coffee, a picnic area, and more.
If you enjoy carbonated drinks, maybe you came to Waco to visit the Dr. Pepper Museum, where it was created. It's only a few blocks from the hotel. There's also Waco's 416-acre Cameron Park and Zoo to explore. With so much going on here, it's easy to see why people call Waco an artsy, historic Texas gem.