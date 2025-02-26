A Texas City Right Outside Dallas Offers A Truly One-Of-A-Kind Lazy River Baseball Stadium Experience
If you enjoy checking professional sports stadiums off your travel bucket list, consider adding a minor league baseball experience to it. In Frisco, Texas, you can watch the RoughRiders play at Riders Field while floating along a lazy river inside the stadium. This city, located just north of Dallas, is a haven for sports fans, offering professional and collegiate events in golf, tennis, soccer, basketball, hockey, and football — making it a fantastic destination for a sports-themed getaway. There are so many sports-related things to do in Frisco, it is self-dubbed "Sports City USA." Plus, with attractions like a sprawling miniature city designed for kids, a video game mecca, history museum, water park, shopping, and great food, you can spend your entire trip in this 70-square-mile area.
Frisco's central location makes it a perfect base for day trips, like a drive to San Antonio to see the world's largest cowboy boots or experience authentic Texas culture. To reach Frisco, travelers can fly into Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, though it has a reputation for delays and could have you walking more than 2 miles to get to your luggage. Another option is Dallas Love Field Airport, which offers fewer flight choices but is served by Alaska, Delta, and Southwest. No matter how you arrive, having a rental car or a generous rideshare budget is essential for exploring beyond the stadium district and making the most of your visit.
How to experience Riders Field
The lazy river inside Riders Field spans 3,000 square feet and overlooks right field, offering an unforgettable way to enjoy a game. The space accommodates up to 500 people, holds 68,000 gallons of water, and is 174 feet long! On Thursdays, the river is reserved for guests 21 and older, while Sundays welcome fans of all ages. Lazy river admission can be added to a single-game ticket as part of these promotions. Additionally, Riders Field offers groups a full rental of the lazy river and premium suites, with prices ranging from $1,200 to an astounding $7,500 for those seeking a more exclusive game-day experience.
To time your visit, the RoughRiders schedule is April to September and they typically play about 70 games at home, so there are many dates to choose from. This one-of-a-kind stadium is conveniently located near two major interstates, offering easy access to plenty of hotels and the popular Stonebriar Centre. The Comerica Center, home to the Texas Legends — an NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks — is also within walking distance. Plus, the Comerica Center hosts college basketball and hockey games throughout the year, so chances are you'll always be able to find sports-focused fun in the area.
True sports fans will also want to take time to visit The Star, the headquarters and practice field of the Dallas Cowboys. Tickets range from $35 to $70, with add-on experiences available. You could also book this trip in early September and perhaps see both teams in the same week! AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys, is just 35 minutes away.
Fun things to do in Frisco
There are so many enjoyable things to do in the Frisco area, it could be hard to choose. At KidZania, children can explore a mini city with an airport (complete with a real Boeing-737 fuselage), paved streets, businesses, and more. Kids can try out different careers, seeing what it's like to be a doctor, firefighter, and TV news anchor. Frisco is also home to the National Videogame Museum, the Frisco Heritage Center, a water park, the Sci-Tech Discovery Center, and more than 60 city parks. Additionally, at the time of this writing, plans are underway for a Universal Kids Resort, featuring beloved characters like Shrek and SpongeBob SquarePants. This highly anticipated attraction aims to further solidify Frisco as a premier family-friendly destination. In the meantime, you could visit one of America's largest indoor amusement parks, a Nickelodeon-themed universe just outside of New York City.
So how did this smaller community become a family-friendly sports destination? A key factor was creative financing. The Frisco Independent School District partnered in the attraction and funding of stadiums for local teams. In return, the rapidly growing school district benefits from access to these state-of-the-art facilities. High school football teams, for example, get the opportunity to play at The Star, the world-class training facility for the Dallas Cowboys. It's a unique, mutually beneficial arrangement that is now off-limits for other districts — Frisco ISD and 20 others were grandfathered in before the law changed.