A Texas City Right Outside Dallas Offers A Truly One-Of-A-Kind Lazy River Baseball Stadium Experience

The lazy river inside Riders Field spans 3,000 square feet and overlooks right field, offering an unforgettable way to enjoy a game. The space accommodates up to 500 people, holds 68,000 gallons of water, and is 174 feet long! On Thursdays, the river is reserved for guests 21 and older, while Sundays welcome fans of all ages. Lazy river admission can be added to a single-game ticket as part of these promotions. Additionally, Riders Field offers groups a full rental of the lazy river and premium suites, with prices ranging from $1,200 to an astounding $7,500 for those seeking a more exclusive game-day experience.

To time your visit, the RoughRiders schedule is April to September and they typically play about 70 games at home, so there are many dates to choose from. This one-of-a-kind stadium is conveniently located near two major interstates, offering easy access to plenty of hotels and the popular Stonebriar Centre. The Comerica Center, home to the Texas Legends — an NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks — is also within walking distance. Plus, the Comerica Center hosts college basketball and hockey games throughout the year, so chances are you'll always be able to find sports-focused fun in the area.

True sports fans will also want to take time to visit The Star, the headquarters and practice field of the Dallas Cowboys. Tickets range from $35 to $70, with add-on experiences available. You could also book this trip in early September and perhaps see both teams in the same week! AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys, is just 35 minutes away.