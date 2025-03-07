Las Vegas' Latest Airport Lounge Brings Craft Cocktails And Luxurious Sunset Toasts To Travelers

The newest Capital One lounge is open daily from 5 a.m to 11 p.m., giving the earliest travelers a resting spot and the red eye passengers in search of an arrivals lounge a more luxurious offering. Travelers can access the lounge up to three hours before their flights or during a layover. In an effort to differentiate from competing brands, the lounge is adopting a family-friendly approach. Priority access of the lounge is given to Capital One Venture X cardholders, who have free unlimited access plus the ability to bring two complimentary guests. Additional guests of theirs can gain access for $45, and children under the age of 2 are allowed in free. Guests without a Capital One card can access the lounge for a $90 daily guest fee.

In true Las Vegas style, there are extra special touches throughout the day that go beyond the everyday lounge experience. Each morning, lounge guests are greeted with an Italian-style shaken iced coffee cart, and you can add booze if the occasion calls for it. By afternoon, there's a tea service cart making its way around, and at sunset, there's a champagne toast to what the rest of the night could bring as the sun dips below the mountains. It's clear with each amenity that this newest Capital One Lounge in Las Vegas is aiming to keep company with the best airport lounges in the world.