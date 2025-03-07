Las Vegas' Latest Airport Lounge Brings Craft Cocktails And Luxurious Sunset Toasts To Travelers
As the air travel experience has evolved, airport lounges have improved their amenities drastically. Long gone are the simplistic days of lounges with a handful of leather chairs and a coffee machine. The newest Capital One Lounge arriving on the scene at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport is a world-class display of design and hospitality that is setting a standard for airport lounges in the years to come for travelers.
As the saying goes, "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas," and that now includes an airport lounge experience that could create stories of its own. Whether air travelers are beginning or ending their Sin City adventure, this exciting addition is redefining what it means to hang out at the lounge before or after you land. Boasting understated luxury and comfort with a little bit of Vegas luxury and flair, this airport lounge will have travel enthusiasts looking for ways to gain access.
Redefining airport lounge luxury with Las Vegas touches
As you arrive at Concourse D in Terminal 1, the sleek entrance by gate 50 to the new Capital One Lounge at Harry Reid Airport awaits. Checking in under a mirrored ceiling in the lobby, there's a grab-and-go station and your first peek into the 8,200-square foot lounge. It sits on the upper level, providing a relaxing venue for people watching the main terminal and Las Vegas strip below. Local artists' work fill the walls with a desert motif, and the main area can seat 135 people with tables and chairs that have USB ports attached to charge up. There are also two reservation-only suites available that can act as meeting space or a dimly lit relaxation room.
Visitors recommend grabbing a snack and a drink at the lounge, which are included in the Capital One Lounge experience. The all-day menu of small plates offers a variety of choices with bold flavors, from falafel hummus bowls to caviar deviled eggs. Alluring desserts served buffet style, including espresso martini trifles, bring Las Vegas splash to your plate. At the lounge's bar, there are classic cocktails with a Vegas twist, such as a pear and pomegranate margarita or a bloody mary served with hot pepper garnishes. In true Sin City style, their Green Goblin slushie cocktail is made with gin, absinthe, riesling and a concoction of juices stars as an ode to Las Vegas lights. There's also a self-serve artisanal soda station and ample flavors of coffee, tea, and juice.
How to access Vegas' newest airport lounge
The newest Capital One lounge is open daily from 5 a.m to 11 p.m., giving the earliest travelers a resting spot and the red eye passengers in search of an arrivals lounge a more luxurious offering. Travelers can access the lounge up to three hours before their flights or during a layover. In an effort to differentiate from competing brands, the lounge is adopting a family-friendly approach. Priority access of the lounge is given to Capital One Venture X cardholders, who have free unlimited access plus the ability to bring two complimentary guests. Additional guests of theirs can gain access for $45, and children under the age of 2 are allowed in free. Guests without a Capital One card can access the lounge for a $90 daily guest fee.
In true Las Vegas style, there are extra special touches throughout the day that go beyond the everyday lounge experience. Each morning, lounge guests are greeted with an Italian-style shaken iced coffee cart, and you can add booze if the occasion calls for it. By afternoon, there's a tea service cart making its way around, and at sunset, there's a champagne toast to what the rest of the night could bring as the sun dips below the mountains. It's clear with each amenity that this newest Capital One Lounge in Las Vegas is aiming to keep company with the best airport lounges in the world.