France is not short of eccentric and offbeat destinations. The slightly smelly underground sewer museum of Musée des Égouts in Paris is a great example of French dedication to the weird and wonderful. France is home to La Jenny, the only naturist golf course in Europe, while there are few places quite as quirky as the House of Facteur Cheval in Hauterives. But, France's ossuaries stand out as the most bizarre and macabre places to check out.

The eerie tourist attraction of the Paris Catacombs is probably the best-known example of this slightly gruesome phenomenon, but there's an even more interesting version in the town of Rouen, according to renowned European travel expert Rick Steves. On the surface, Aître Saint-Maclou looks like just another beautiful, historic half-timbered house, but the intricate skull designs carved into the wooden beams offer a creepy clue as to the hidden reality of this bone-chilling destination.

Aître Saint-Maclou is located across the square from the late Gothic masterpiece Saint-Maclou à Rouen, a gaudy, flamboyant Catholic church in the historic center of Rouen. Rouen sits on the River Seine in northern France, about 2 hours from Paris and just over an hour to the coast and the port towns of Caen or Le Havre. The nearest international airport is Deauville-Saint-Gatien, about an hour away, while ferries arrive to Le Havre from the U.K.