One Of The Most Unique Spots On Alabama's Gulf Coast Is A Quirky Town With A Full-Scale Stonehenge Replica

There is no shortage of wonders that exist in Alabama's portion of the delightfully temperate Gulf Coast. Beyond all the delightful attractions and accommodations, some places in the region can evoke a sense of primordial wonder. The best manmade example of Alabama's wondrous side is the Bamahenge structure found in Elberta, Alabama. Located just an hour's drive south of Mobile, Alabama, Bamahenge is a prime example of some of the most detailed and alluring artistry Alabama keeps hidden in the most unsuspecting small towns.

The structure itself is, as you may have guessed from its name, a recreation of the Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire, England. America has plenty of those, from a genuine archaeological mystery in New Hampshire to a quirky roadside attraction made of junked cars. The pillars in Elberta's Bamahenge, instead of utilizing stone or used cars, are made using fiberglass.

The site also holds true to Stonehenge's astrological function, positioned in precise alignment with the summer solstice, allowing someone to watch the sun rise directly through the entrance on the first day of summer. The location of the site is also designed to be shrouded in mystery, existing 200 yards away from the entrance of Barber Marina near an unmarked parking lot. After a short walk into the piney wood, curious travelers can spot the structure. Of course, there's also some signage there for a little explanation.