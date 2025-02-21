One Of The Most Unique Spots On Alabama's Gulf Coast Is A Quirky Town With A Full-Scale Stonehenge Replica
There is no shortage of wonders that exist in Alabama's portion of the delightfully temperate Gulf Coast. Beyond all the delightful attractions and accommodations, some places in the region can evoke a sense of primordial wonder. The best manmade example of Alabama's wondrous side is the Bamahenge structure found in Elberta, Alabama. Located just an hour's drive south of Mobile, Alabama, Bamahenge is a prime example of some of the most detailed and alluring artistry Alabama keeps hidden in the most unsuspecting small towns.
The structure itself is, as you may have guessed from its name, a recreation of the Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire, England. America has plenty of those, from a genuine archaeological mystery in New Hampshire to a quirky roadside attraction made of junked cars. The pillars in Elberta's Bamahenge, instead of utilizing stone or used cars, are made using fiberglass.
The site also holds true to Stonehenge's astrological function, positioned in precise alignment with the summer solstice, allowing someone to watch the sun rise directly through the entrance on the first day of summer. The location of the site is also designed to be shrouded in mystery, existing 200 yards away from the entrance of Barber Marina near an unmarked parking lot. After a short walk into the piney wood, curious travelers can spot the structure. Of course, there's also some signage there for a little explanation.
Bamahenge is one of many interesting outdoor art exhibitions in the area
Bamahenge was designed by artist Mark Cline in 2012. Cline was commissioned to make the structure by Alabama billionaire George Barber, the namesake of the nearby Barber Marina. Cline has designed other various art sculptures that are scattered around the area, including giant sculptures of a T. rex and a stegosaurus in the surrounding woods and a sculpture of a 50-foot woman sitting in the nearby waters simply known as "The Lady in the Lake."
While cleaning up a dinosaur that had been ravaged by a hurricane in 2006, Barber asked Cline to make him a Stonehenge replica. Thus, the 21-foot-tall, 104-foot-wide Bamahenge was commissioned. Though its exhibition was originally planned for the front of Barber's Vintage Motorsports Museum near Birmingham, the Bamahenge wound up outside of Barber's marina.
There are many other sculptures on the property placed to capture the imaginations of explorers. These include four medieval, life-size knights scattered about the surrounding woods and a giant spider close to the parking area. There is also a full-size fountain that looks as if it were taken straight from the Italian Renaissance and placed farther along Barber Parkway, complete with Neptune, the Roman god of the sea, at its top. All of these attractions are absolutely free to experience and make for a great family outing or an Instagram-worthy stop on a road trip across Alabama.
Enjoy great attractions, seafood, and beach relaxation in Elberta
If seeing animal sculptures wasn't enough, one can head over to the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo to get a gander at the real thing. The zoo features giraffes, camels, tortoises, snakes, and monkeys along with optional junior zookeeper and animal feeding experiences. The park is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you're looking to get sand between your toes, stop by Pirate's Cove, a no-frills dive bar and restaurant located directly on the beach that serves cheeseburgers and some of the best bushwackers on the coast. If you're looking for local seafood that is authentic and delicious, a trip to the Shrimp Box might be in order. One Yelp reviewer said of the restaurant, "The fries were actually cooked the way fries should be (a little crispy) and the seasoning on the shrimp was really good."
Elberta is one of those cities that surprises you, revealing a wide scope of activities and cultivated artistic experiences that elevate the city to the top of one's itinerary. While providing easy access to all of the fun and excitement of the nearby beaches, the town can be a trippy little detour for those who wish to seek it out. Like the underrated city of Gulf Shores, Elberta and its quirky Bamahenge deserve to be counted as some of state's coolest attractions.