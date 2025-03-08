The Retro Las Vegas Restaurant With A Secret Glitzy Speakeasy And Decadent Italian Flavors

If you're looking to capture the warmth of Italy in the chaos of Las Vegas, then Caramella, a luxe eatery serving classic Italian fare that opened up in September 2024, might just be for you. It's located on Las Vegas Boulevard, known as the Strip, which is the main thoroughfare and pulse of Sin City. Caramella can be found inside the impressive Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino at the southern end of the Strip. It harks back to an age of glitz and glamor, with retro décor and furnishings inspired by Italy in the '70s. In a further ode to a bygone era of decadence, it also houses a secret speakeasy, where you can continue your night of Vegas self-indulgence under the lights of a sparkling disco ball with a signature drink in hand.

You'll enter the restaurant through a cocktail lounge, which separates you from the outside world with plush red velvet curtains that increase the cinematic feeling. Caramella, which translates to "candy", bills itself as "swanky Italian with a sweet tooth" — emphasis on the "sweet tooth." The lounge leads to a charming, old-fashioned candy shop selling an assortment of goodies — purchase a bag for later, so you can continue to enjoy a taste of Italy long after you've gone. From the back wall of the candy shop, you'll be able to access the hidden lounge (shown in the video below).

