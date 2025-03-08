The Retro Las Vegas Restaurant With A Secret Glitzy Speakeasy And Decadent Italian Flavors
If you're looking to capture the warmth of Italy in the chaos of Las Vegas, then Caramella, a luxe eatery serving classic Italian fare that opened up in September 2024, might just be for you. It's located on Las Vegas Boulevard, known as the Strip, which is the main thoroughfare and pulse of Sin City. Caramella can be found inside the impressive Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino at the southern end of the Strip. It harks back to an age of glitz and glamor, with retro décor and furnishings inspired by Italy in the '70s. In a further ode to a bygone era of decadence, it also houses a secret speakeasy, where you can continue your night of Vegas self-indulgence under the lights of a sparkling disco ball with a signature drink in hand.
You'll enter the restaurant through a cocktail lounge, which separates you from the outside world with plush red velvet curtains that increase the cinematic feeling. Caramella, which translates to "candy", bills itself as "swanky Italian with a sweet tooth" — emphasis on the "sweet tooth." The lounge leads to a charming, old-fashioned candy shop selling an assortment of goodies — purchase a bag for later, so you can continue to enjoy a taste of Italy long after you've gone. From the back wall of the candy shop, you'll be able to access the hidden lounge (shown in the video below).
Speakeasies seem to be all the rage in recent years, particularly in Vegas, where you can find bars and lounges of every theme and style. If you can't get enough of them, then you should also try this one in a barber shop with old-school charm or this one celebrating Mexican traditions and serving up delectable bites and mezcal.
Experiencing Caramella Italian Restaurant and Lounge
Created by Chef Ralph Scamardella, Caramella's menu includes familiar Italian comfort food (but with a modern spin), along with some regional specialties and original dishes. Begin with an appetizer or two to share — the whipped ricotta crostini, served on grilled Tuscan bread and topped with acacia honey, is to-die-for, as is the bone marrow surf and turf, which features rock shrimp bathed in garlic butter. The baked manicotti, stuffed with ricotta and spinach and covered in marinara sauce, is highly recommended, while seafood aficionados will enjoy the lemony Chilean sea bass piccata. Pair your meal with wine from the vineyards of Tuscany or with a Caramella cocktail. Finish things off with a sweet treat from the dessert menu: A simple scoop of sorbet may hit the spot, but the signature Caramella tart is an excellent way to end your evening.
Try to get a table outside on the terrace, weather permitting. It may just have the best views on the Strip — you'll see Caesars Palace across the way, and you'll have a prime seat to the spectacular Bellagio Fountain show, a magical dance of water and light set to a variety of classic and modern tunes. One previous guest described his positive experience at Caramella on Google: "Las Vegas is known for big wins, but nothing could've prepared me for the jackpot that was Caramella. The food? Incredible. ... Every recommendation? Spot on. Every detail? Flawless."
Caramella accepts reservations on its website, although walk-ins are permitted. The speakeasy opens its secret doors Thursdays to Sundays from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., and you can reserve your spot under the disco balls on the lounge's booking page. Expect a line-up of live DJs, an exclusive drinks menu, and a rollickin' good time.
Planning your visit to Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas
Caramella is located on the mezzanine level of Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, next to the Criss Angel Theater. It is open from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. every day of the week, so grab dinner here before you head out to one of the many exciting performances on the Strip. Playing right in Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, The Mentalist is one of the best-rated shows that you can't miss in Las Vegas. It has been running for more than 17 years and combines mindreading, magic, and comedy in an hour-long event involving audience participation that will leave you thoroughly entertained. The Mentalist is on at the V Theater and can be booked through Viator.
Planet Hollywood offers 2,496 modern rooms (231 suites and 2,265 standard rooms) for you to choose from, along with a wide array of entertainment options, wellness facilities, restaurants, and bars. A stay here gives you access to the fitness center and two swimming pools (the Scene Pool Deck on the rooftop includes one adults-only pool and one family-friendly pool). Pets are welcome to accompany you at the hotel, too. There is a sprawling gaming floor (almost 3 acres, with around 80 table games) for you to enjoy. You can select from 10 restaurants, along with five bars and lounges, in this massive complex. Along with Caramella's Italian offerings, you'll have traditional Mexican fare, high-quality hamburgers, classic bar favorites, and more at your doorstep.
If you're flying into Las Vegas, the closest major airport is Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), just 3 miles from the hotel. From there, you can hail a private taxi, use a shuttle service, order an Uber or other ride-share, or take the public bus (the slowest but most affordable option).