Nestled In Costa Rica's Lush Jungle Is A Sought-After Luxurious Hotel With Front-Row Volcano Views
Overlooking Costa Rica's impressive Arenal Volcano within a verdant landscape, the Nayara Tented Camp offers a unique opportunity to experience the island's untamed beauty. Surrounded by 30,000 acres of dense rainforest, the hotel offers rustic yet luxurious tents, providing guests with endless comfort and breathtaking mountain views while maintaining a strong commitment to nature sustainability.
The Nayara Tented Camp is a great destination for a Costa Rican family vacation or anyone seeking to connect with nature. Guests can enjoy leisurely walks along the rainforest and the resort's grounds, enjoy delicious meals made with sustainably sourced ingredients, or just relax on their tents' private terraces and thermal pools.
The hotel is located close to the community of La Fortuna de San Carlos, with the nearest airport being the Arenal Fortuna Airport, about 10 miles away. The two other major airports near to Nayara Camp include the San Jose Alajuela Airport and the Liberia Airport, both located almost three hours away. Fortunately, the Nayara Camp can arrange transportation to and from any of the latter two.
Things to do while staying at the Nayara Tented Camp
The Nayara Tented Camp has many lavish activities to offer to their guests, especially when it comes to relaxation. Enjoy a nice soak in mineral hot spring outdoor pools or at the camp's jungle spa. The spa offers guests several treatments such as massages and body scrubs with locally grown and sourced products, like chocolate and volcanic mud. It is also a great place to practice a little bit of yoga.
Expertly guided adventures and experiences throughout the Arenal rainforest are also available. Some of these experiences include a visit to La Fortuna's world-famous hanging bridges, rafting on the waters of the Sarapiqui River, or even a hike around the Arenal Volcano. Tours to the nearby Maleko Village and coffee and chocolate plantations are also available for you to experience Costa Rica's rich natural and cultural heritage. For a more in-depth experience, you can also check out an authentic family-run farm near the arenal volcano.
Back at the hotel, you can enjoy some bird and wildlife watching. There is a designated sloth sanctuary, where spotting these charismatic mammals is a given. Be sure to also participate in the frog and amphibian safaris at the camp. Finally, you can enjoy some delicious meals at La Terraza, Ayla, and Amor Loco, the camp's three restaurants. Keeping true to their sustainability goals, the restaurants all use locally sourced and seasonal foods while supporting the nearby community of La Fortuna de San Carlos, where most of these ingredients are grown.
Nayara Tented Camp's commitment to nature conservation and sustainability
The area where the camp is located was once razed to make way for cattle ranching. As such, the Nayara Tented Camp committed itself to reforestation efforts that eventually awarded them the Green Globe Certification (among other awards). In order to reduce the resort's footprint, the tents are built atop stilted platforms designed to impact the land as little as possible as well as guarantee a balanced coexistence with the surrounding nature without sacrificing any luxury or comfort.
As mentioned above, the hotel's restaurants follow several eco-friendly practices, such as being completely plastic-free. The establishment is also committed to supporting the local community of La Fortuna, where most of the staff hails from. The camp has started a local housing project for its employees, providing them with free transportation and education for their children.
It's this commitment to nature conservation, community development, sustainability, and "pura vida" mantra that makes Costa Rica one of the happiest countries in the world, with the Nayara Tented Camp being living proof of this. If you're still looking for a place to spend your next vacation, be sure to consider this unique eco-resort.