Nestled In Costa Rica's Lush Jungle Is A Sought-After Luxurious Hotel With Front-Row Volcano Views

Overlooking Costa Rica's impressive Arenal Volcano within a verdant landscape, the Nayara Tented Camp offers a unique opportunity to experience the island's untamed beauty. Surrounded by 30,000 acres of dense rainforest, the hotel offers rustic yet luxurious tents, providing guests with endless comfort and breathtaking mountain views while maintaining a strong commitment to nature sustainability.

The Nayara Tented Camp is a great destination for a Costa Rican family vacation or anyone seeking to connect with nature. Guests can enjoy leisurely walks along the rainforest and the resort's grounds, enjoy delicious meals made with sustainably sourced ingredients, or just relax on their tents' private terraces and thermal pools.

The hotel is located close to the community of La Fortuna de San Carlos, with the nearest airport being the Arenal Fortuna Airport, about 10 miles away. The two other major airports near to Nayara Camp include the San Jose Alajuela Airport and the Liberia Airport, both located almost three hours away. Fortunately, the Nayara Camp can arrange transportation to and from any of the latter two.