Hidden Just Outside Of Zion National Park Is A Cozy Coffee Shop With Unbelievably Dreamy Views
Right outside the south entrance of the United States' Zion National Park is the cozy Canyon Coffee House. Hidden in Springdale, an artsy town in Utah with shops, outdoor thrills, and eateries, it's the kind of place you might drive right past if you weren't necessarily looking for it, but it's definitely worth adding to your list. Canyon Coffee isn't just a place to simply grab a caffeine boost and be on your merry way, it's also about the experience that comes with stopping in. The café gives guests a place to grab a drink and a bite to eat, either before aimlessly driving around Zion or lacing up their boots to go hiking in the park. It also provides a nice stop after your day in the national park to rest and chat about the journey you just had in the desert.
The shop itself is a stand-alone, old-timey wooden structure with a Western look to match its environment. It has an outdoor patio in the front and big windows inside, making the most of the views, which are arguably some of the best in the country. When you're sitting at the coffee shop, you'll look into the red, orange, and sandstone cliffs of Zion. Canyon Coffee also has a fun vibe with a staff of self-proclaimed coffee nerds who provide a welcoming atmosphere while serving organic and fair-trade coffee beans.
It also serves up a variety of menu items to choose from, with fresh fruit smoothies, protein shakes, and specialty lattes. Try the lavender maple latte or a coconut mocha for a unique drink. It also has locally made baked goods, like a blueberry peach scone or a gluten-free mixed berry muffin.
Getting to Canyon Coffee House
Since Canyon Coffee is toward the beginning of Zion National Park, it's relatively easy to get to and opens every day at 6:30 a.m. It's right in Springdale, which is close to Zion's southern entrance (the other, uncrowded entrance to the north offers breathtaking canyons and camping). If you're flying into the area, the St. George Regional Airport (SGU) is the closest, about an hour away, though it has limited flight options. Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas is a bigger hub, but it's a longer drive that is sure to give you breathtaking and truly scenic stops that lead up to the beautiful canyons of Zion National Park.
If you don't feel like driving yourself, you can look into some of the best train routes for unforgettable national park views or utilize the park's free shuttle bus that runs inside the area and in the outer town. This is a great alternative to get around from March through the start of November. If you're planning to stay overnight, Springdale and the surrounding area have plenty of options, like the Zion Canyon Lodge, which provides a modern feel. There's also the Cable Mountain Lodge, which puts you right in the heart of the desert with warm, rustic vibes. Both of these options are great spots to sleep before heading to your newly found coffee shop.