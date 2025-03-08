Hidden Just Outside Of Zion National Park Is A Cozy Coffee Shop With Unbelievably Dreamy Views

Right outside the south entrance of the United States' Zion National Park is the cozy Canyon Coffee House. Hidden in Springdale, an artsy town in Utah with shops, outdoor thrills, and eateries, it's the kind of place you might drive right past if you weren't necessarily looking for it, but it's definitely worth adding to your list. Canyon Coffee isn't just a place to simply grab a caffeine boost and be on your merry way, it's also about the experience that comes with stopping in. The café gives guests a place to grab a drink and a bite to eat, either before aimlessly driving around Zion or lacing up their boots to go hiking in the park. It also provides a nice stop after your day in the national park to rest and chat about the journey you just had in the desert.

The shop itself is a stand-alone, old-timey wooden structure with a Western look to match its environment. It has an outdoor patio in the front and big windows inside, making the most of the views, which are arguably some of the best in the country. When you're sitting at the coffee shop, you'll look into the red, orange, and sandstone cliffs of Zion. Canyon Coffee also has a fun vibe with a staff of self-proclaimed coffee nerds who provide a welcoming atmosphere while serving organic and fair-trade coffee beans.

It also serves up a variety of menu items to choose from, with fresh fruit smoothies, protein shakes, and specialty lattes. Try the lavender maple latte or a coconut mocha for a unique drink. It also has locally made baked goods, like a blueberry peach scone or a gluten-free mixed berry muffin.