These Are The Best Train Routes For Unforgettable National Park Views
There's just something romantically iconic about traveling by train. From sleeper cars and cross-country routes to multi-city vacations and all the incredible scenery along the way, there are so many reasons to buy a ticket and gaze out at life beyond the tracks. One notable reason is that there are many rail adventures available that pass by or through the majestic national parks of the United States.
Not only are scenic train trips a perfect way to enjoy the aesthetic beauty of the great outdoors from the comfort of a cozy seat, but they are also a wonderful way to travel across the country or from one major city to the next. So, if you have always wanted to visit some of the most popular attractions in the U.S. while simultaneously appreciating unbelievably gorgeous landscapes, a whole world of phenomenal train rides awaits. And if you are not quite sure which adventure to book, here are the best train routes for unforgettable national park views.
Glacier National Park Getaway
Amtrak offers multiple train vacation packages that take you to Glacier National Park in Montana, but the Glacier National Park Getaway and the Empire Builder train route are still arguably the most magnificent options. On the Getaway route, multiple days are spent exploring the park via the Big Sky Circle Tour, the Two Medicine Valley Boat Cruise, and views from the train itself — all as a part of the package. Accommodations are also available with this package at the Glacier Park Lodge. And since there is in-park lodging, checking out the countless hiking trails in this iconic hiker's paradise is a must. As you trek about the 700-plus miles of nature trails, you can take a closer look at the park's spectacular attractions like the Weeping Wall, Lake McDonald Valley, and the most photographed glacier in town — Grinnell Glacier. Are these strenuous, adrenaline-pumping trails worth the sweat? You bet.
Alternatively, the Empire Builder starts its journey in Chicago and offers a beautiful, stark contrast to the flat landscape of the Midwest (once the train enters the park in Montana). The route is packed with eye-catching views of the 170 or more towering snow-dusted mountain peaks, the cedar and hemlock forested land, and the sparkling glacier-made bodies of turquoise water. On the Empire Builder, the train's observation car is where you'll find the best views and see just why Glacier National Park is considered one of the most beautiful places in the U.S., if not the entire planet.
Yellowstone National Park Discovery
Speaking of the world's most beautiful places, Yellowstone National Park is another breathtaking national park to visit with Amtrak. One highly recommended option is the Yellowstone National Park Discovery, a roundtrip route from San Francisco that makes a lengthy stop in Yellowstone before heading back to the Golden Gate City. As you make your way into the park, you can see the steam and boiling water shooting out from Old Faithful, catch glimpses of the largest lake in the park — Yellowstone Lake — and witness herds of bison roaming free. Guests can also look on in awe at the roaring Tower Falls and enjoy scenic vistas of the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone with its hair-raising drop and the exhilarating waters of the rushing river.
A bonus here is that this rail vacation package comes with a two-night stay in the park with tours of both the Upper and Lower loops, giving you ample opportunity to check out all these breathtaking natural wonders (including the colorful Morning Glory Pool in the Upper Geyer Basin, and more). So, regardless of whether you want to marvel up-close at unyielding geysers, shimmering lakes, vivid hues in hot springs, or flirt from a distance with the pristine wilderness brimming with all kinds of flora and fauna on a roundtrip San Francisco getaway — you definitely won't forget these incredible views anytime soon.
The Grand Canyon Railway
Adventurers in search of an amazingly scenic tour of Grand Canyon National Park needn't look any further than the Grand Canyon Railway. This dazzling train ride leaves from Williams, Arizona, and whisks passengers away to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Not only is this a vintage rail excursion complete with all the trimmings, but it is also a real feast for the eyes.
Aboard this old-fashioned train, guests can gaze in awe at the South Rim's semi-arid desertscape filled with copper-colored raised plateaus, bowl-shaped basins, lush and abundant ponderosa pine trees, and open prairies teeming with bluegrass. Guest should also be on the lookout for cowboys on horseback, ample wildlife, including mule deer and elk, plus eerie attractions like Phantom Ranch (located at the bottom of the canyon).
Touted for their beauty, the South Rim's hikes highlight the Grand Canyon in all its glory with more than 20 exceptional and distinct vantage points. This particular area of the Grand Canyon also has multiple visitor centers and thus has more in the way of things to do for tourists. When you factor in the live entertainment, which includes musicians playing old western songs on board, drinks, food, and six different train classes, it becomes clear why so many people opt for this three-hour scenic rail expedition through the park.
Rockies to Red Rock on the Rocky Mountaineer
National Park enthusiasts looking to enjoy a tour of the Rockies should look no further than the Rocky Mountaineer train. Aboard this luxury locomotive, guests have first-rate and unobstructed views of a significant portion of North America's largest mountain system. Here, passengers can delight in soaring mountain peaks, steep valleys, calm waterways, mysterious-looking hoodoos, miles of pine and spruce trees, and more as they travel from Denver to Moab (or Moab to Denver, of course). Observation car guests should be on the lookout for moose, mountain lions, and other wildlife roaming the Rockies on this journey. If that wasn't enough, Rocky Mountaineer guests can also partake in a little fine dining.
But that's not all — the Rockies to Red Rock rail adventure also provides riders with almost immediate access to Rocky Mountain National Park. That said, there are no direct train routes that run through the park. Nonetheless, if you opt for this specific route, you can still see some pretty memorable sights before disembarking and heading into the national park. Once inside, visitors will come face-to-face with several lake hiking trailways, Copeland Falls, Gore Range Overlook, views of Longs Peak, and astonishing vistas in every direction.
Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad
If Yosemite National Park is on your bucket list, then a train adventure is a spectacular way to see some of this illustrious park, and the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad offers guests the opportunity to marvel at the park from a log steamer. Aboard this blast from the past, nature lovers can come face to face with picturesque spots like Yosemite Falls, peaceful meadows with Lodgepole pine trees, and quite a few mountain peaks and massive dome-shaped rock formations. The Logger Steam Train excursion also covers the park's history and travels along a historic and truly scenic railway.
This is a shorter journey that lasts about an hour and comes complete with a conductor-narrated tour. Not only do passengers get to experience an open-air adventure through the Sierra National Forest, but they also can appreciate all the splendor of Yosemite as this route passes by a beautiful section of the park, specifically the south entrance. With views of everything from a handful of striking waterfalls and the majestic Tunnel View vantage point to El Capitan, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, and even more of the world's most iconic natural wonders, this train route does not disappoint. Alternatively, if you prefer to spend more time in Yosemite, Amtrak offers several multi-day train trips that showcase this spectacular park.
Grand National Parks of the Southwest
Another Amtrak rail vacation package brimming with impressive views is the fabulous Grand National Parks of the Southwest. Here, the train departs from Chicago and embarks upon a marvelously scenic tour of Utah. On this eight-day excursion, passengers can expect to see breathtaking and unforgettable vistas of Zion National Park. Visitors can savor the sight of sandstone cliffs and weathered canyons, an array of burnt orange sedimentary rock formations, lush sprinklings of sagebrush, several cactus species, and an overall entrancing spectrum of vibrant colors.
For rail riders who want to explore Zion further, must-see locations like Zion Canyon, the Weeping Rock, Emerald Pools, and the Temple of Sinawava should be on your viewing list. After Enjoying a walkabout in Zion, kick back and relax in the charming town of Springdale before traveling onwards to other parts of Utah's captivating wilderness, like Canyonlands National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, Arches National Park, and Bryce Canyon National Park. Alternatively, you could embark on the road trip of a lifetime that explores all of Utah's national parks. Enjoy a taster of Utah's magic on the train first, of course.
Great Smoky Mountains Railroad
Great Smoky Mountains National Park is located in Tennessee and North Carolina, and for many parkgoers, exploring the Tennessee side tends to be the more popular option. But if you have never had the chance to see what lies across state lines, then a train adventure on the historic Great Smoky Mountains Railroad is definitely in order. Here, passengers can catch sight of the lush Nantahala National Forest and one of the largest lakes in North Carolina — Fontana Lake.
Of course, if you opt to take this locomotive during the fall, you can see brilliant fall foliage. In the winter, a scenic wonderland mesmerizes rail riders and is a perfect time for a little family fun aboard this railway's Polar Express route(Great Smoky is one of the best national parks for children). Otherwise, in the warmer months, this charming route shimmers with vegetation, red spruce trees, and wildflowers, and passengers can see white-tale deer, black bears, and wild turkeys in their natural habitat. Glimpses of flowing waterfalls, sleepy rivers, and fascinating historical sites are also a real possibility.
Regardless of when you plan your train trip, this particular route departs from Bryson City and is a roundtrip journey with beloved sights you will not forget. Passengers can choose to book the steam-powered train for a truly historical experience or purchase tickets for a diesel-powered locomotive excursion instead — either way, grand vistas of the Great Smoky Mountains await.
Denali Star Route
Rail passengers with Denali National Park on their adventure list can hop on board the Alaska Railroad's Denali Star Train. Departing from Anchorage, this train sets out on an eight-hour journey north through the Last Frontier's backcountry and arrives at this beautiful NPS preserve in style. Along the way, guests will see quaint towns like Talkeetna and can admire the tallest peak in North America — Denali.
Surrounded by national parks on both sides, train riders can see moose, brown bears, caribous, and even the occasional bald eagle soaring above. From glacier-made lakes, spruce and birch trees, and far-reaching tundra to granite peaks, the Alaska Range, and summits adorned with snow, Denali National Park is pretty much nature at its best. With fluffy clouds, bright wildflowers blooming in the spring, glaciers, and miles of terrain that look like landscape art, being able to take all of this beauty in via train is worth every penny. The Denali Star operates from about mid-May to mid-September, and while the Alaska Railroad is open all year, services tend to be limited in the winter months due to the weather.
Grand Teton National Park Adventure
Visiting Grand Teton National Park is a memorable escapade, but getting there by train is next level. As you might assume by now, Amtrak offers several multi-park vacation packages that include a stop-off at Grand Teton in Wyoming, but if your main focus is the park itself, then you should book the Grand Teton National Park Adventure package. Departing from Salt Lake City, Utah, train passengers will see the never-ending rigid mountain peaks, rugged foothills, and blue spruce- and Douglas fir-covered landscapes of Wyoming as they make their way to Grand Teton.
On the train, the surrounding wilderness comes alive through wetlands and marshes, dense forests, and glistening bodies of water. Gangs of elk, the occasional gray wolf, and herds of pronghorn (along with other wildlife) can also be spotted a bit closer to the park. Many visitors enjoy that this NPS preserve is more manageable since it is smaller than other famed options, but despite its limited acreage, there is no shortage of incredible sights to see here. Thanks to its diverse terrain, Jenny Lake, Jackson Lake, and the far-stretching Teton Range, Grand Teton is a shoo-in for one of the most scenic national parks in the United States. The Grand Teton National Park Adventure is a seven-day long vacation, so you have loads of time to explore. Plus, this rail package includes a sightseeing Grand Teton tour and a scenic river float for an even more in-depth vantage point.
Portland and Acadia National Park Getaway
Over on the East Coast, Acadia National Park is another wondrous outdoor paradise in the U.S. that is worth the extra effort it takes to explore beyond the park gates. Though no trains go directly to this dark sky park, Amtrak has one rail vacation available that travels from Portland (Maine) to Acadia National Park. The Portland and Acadia National Park Getaway takes passengers on a quick jaunt up Maine's coastline past the azure blueness of the Atlantic Ocean and onward, where you can just begin to make out the towering silhouette of Cadillac Mountain. Wanderers who decide to book this train route can expect to spend a little over two days enjoying the town of Bar Harbor with access to Acadia.
Once you arrive at the actual park, you'll soon discover more than one type of landscape to appreciate here. From dozens of mountain peaks, glacier-formed valleys, evergreen trees, saltwater plants, and cobble beaches to Mount Desert Island, glittering night skies, and epic sunrises — Acadia has it all. In terms of wildlife here, moose, bears, whales, and seabirds are commonly spotted. Besides having views, this NPS preserve is a definite must-visit thanks to its wealth of outdoor activities, easy-to-moderate hiking trails, and its compelling and rich cultural heritage. And if you take the train from Portland, you can sit back, relax, and admire all that surrounds this area before embarking on your next great adventure.
Los Angeles and Death Valley Getaway
Finally, all the splendor and photogenic beauty of Death Valley National Park can also be appreciated via Amtrak. Here, guests can book the Los Angeles and Death Valley rail vacation to spend multiple days and nights exploring Death Valley. As the train leaves the City of Angels, passengers enjoy dramatic views of the Hollywood sign and otherworldly vistas of California's desertscape. Along the way to this famed below-sea-level basin, guests can see cascading dunes, purple and gold-colored mountain ranges in the distance, and charming pockets of vegetation, including delightfully vibrant wildflowers such as the desert gold, mariposa lilies, and the desert paintbrush.
As you get closer to the park, you can also expect to see emerald, brown, purple, and gold-colored rock formations. Once inside Death Valley, you can wander freely, see the sights, camp out underneath the twinkling stars, learn more about the abandoned Death Valley Railroad, explore eerie ghost towns, and even witness the mystery of the Sailing Stones of Death Valley. Ultimately, this NPS preserve is brimming with unique and oddly beautiful scenery that is unlikely to escape one's memory once seen. America's national parks are some of the most incredible destinations on the planet, so why not embrace them in a most romantic way and explore them from the rails? You will undoubtedly see these exceptional outdoor spaces in a new and unforgettable light.