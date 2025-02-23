Dangerous Destinations In Paris You May Want To Avoid On Your Vacation, According To Research

Traveling is an amazing adventure, but it can be pretty intimidating. After all, you may not know where to go, the best places to see, or what's considered the dangerous areas. Even in popular tourist cities, there is a hint of danger if you end up on a street that most locals know to avoid. In addition, tourist areas tend to have their own dangers, filled with people attempting to run scams. Paris, seeing nearly 30 million visitors every year, is one such city. Just like most of the world, there are streets and neighborhoods best avoided whenever possible, especially if you're looking for a stress-free and relaxing getaway.

It's worth noting that, while some areas of Paris are more dangerous than others, the city as a whole is not terribly scary. In 2024, the World Population Review ranked Paris as the 23rd safest city globally, with its health, personal, and digital security all receiving high marks. The crimes you do come across in Paris are usually based around theft and pickpocketing, though muggings and burglaries are also somewhat common. Thankfully, the majority of areas throughout Paris are safe during the day. As long as you are aware of the most common travel scams (which actually lessen in winter, according to travel writer Rick Steves) before you visit, and pay attention at night, you should be fine. But it still doesn't hurt to avoid the more dangerous spots, like Porte de Clignancourt and La Chapelle, whenever possible.