Hidden In Maryland's Mountains Is An Artistic City With A World-Class Bike Trail, Scenic Byways, And Shops

Mention Maryland, and Baltimore and seafood likely come to mind. However, the Old Line State has a secret hideaway full of art, bicycle trails, charming shops, and some of the best mountain views around. The small city of Cumberland is about as far away from Assateague Island, which boasts pretty beaches, dunes, and forests, as you can get within the state lines. It's closer to Pittsburgh than Baltimore and nestled in Allegany County, giving you a different perspective of the state that is "America in Miniature."

Although Native Americans have inhabited this area along the Potomac River for millennia, Cumberland was founded in 1787, and became a major transit and manufacturing hub as the country bloomed. The city's rich history and historic infrastructure make it a great base for exploring the region by car, bike, or rail.

Cumberland is easy to reach on Interstate 68 and U.S. Route 220, on the north side of the Maryland-West Virginia border. From the Washington, D.C. area, Cumberland is approximately two and a half hours away, making it an easy weekend getaway. If you'd prefer not to drive, AMTRAK's Floridian stops in Cumberland on the way to Pittsburgh and Chicago every afternoon. Bring your bike on the train, but be sure to reserve space for it early. If you're visiting from further out, Cumberland does have a small airport on the West Virginia side, however, there are no commercial flights.