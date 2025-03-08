The Wildly Affordable City In Peru With Ancient Ruins, Local Flavors, And Breathtaking Hikes
Cuzco (also spelled Cusco) is where the Incas once laid the foundations of their empire, and ancient ruins still stand near the once capital city — Machu Picchu is a sight to be seen at least once in a lifetime. The good news for frequent travelers is that the ancient city of Cuzco is surprisingly welcoming to those traveling on a shoestring and is the best way to get to this ancient wonder.
Cuzco's accessible and affordable nature makes it ideal for young travelers or those on a backpacking tour of the South American continent. The Inca trail to Machu Picchu is a bucket-list hike for many fans of the great outdoors, and Cuzco provides a great springboard for those wanting to complete this adventure. Tourists will find places to camp and various budget accommodation options to stay at whilst exploring the beautiful landscape and historic city. The remains of early Spanish settlements fill Cuzco's center, while Inca-era architecture can be found throughout the city, creating a fusion not seen elsewhere. Cuzco is full of incredible sights and offerings for those traveling on a dime.
Perfect for the shoestring traveler
Due to its proximity to other important Peruvian sites, as well as being the heartland of the old Inca Empire, Cuzco is one of Peru's most important destinations. Cuzco's Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport (CUZ) is a mere 15-minute drive from the center of the city, and Uber is recommended for the short journey, though you'll also find plenty of taxis docked at the airport. Expect to budget $30-40 per day in Cuzco, a modest fee that can get you accommodation, food, access to museums and entertainment, and some basic transport.
With plenty of hostels offering dormitory sleeping, shared kitchens, and social areas, Cuzco is also a great place to meet people on a similar journey. You'll also find numerous campgrounds just outside of town, many offering lodging in rural cabins. Affordable hotels are a little pricier and may set you back $60 a night. If you have more money to spare, try Amaru Colonial, the Amaru Inca, or Tika Wasi hotel. Or try the decent budget hotels Tierra Viva Cusco San Blas or Casa Andina Standard Koricancha.
A wealth of free attractions
To get the best possible deal, visit Cuzco at the right time of year. April is a great time to visit, as is September or October. These off-peak seasons have great weather without lofty prices. December to March is also off-peak, but the weather is generally wetter. Avoiding annual festivities such as the Señor de los Temblores festival in March will also make your trip less expensive. Inti Raymi in June makes Cuzco busy, so hotels elevate their prices to rival the demand of the influx of people. It's also nicer to discover the city when it's less crowded, and it's more respectful to visit Cuzco during the off-season because Machu Picchu is one of the world's wonders that suffers from over-tourism.
Since you are surrounded by history, there are countless free activities in Cuzco. Marvel at the mix of colonial and Incan architecture with a tour from Inkan Milky Way Tours. Plaza de Armas is a fantastic place to people-watch, and the mural on Avenida del Sol is worth checking out. Learn about the origins of chocolate cultivation and production at the ChocoMuseo, which is free to enter. There are a lot of affordable restaurants and places to eat in the city, such as Chakruna Native Burgers, Parada 168, and Mercado San Teresa. Of course, you'll find the best budget food at the local eateries (picanterias), which offer delicious Peruvian food for astounding prices as low as $2.50. With so much on offer, a trip to Cuzco is an essential traveler's hack for a low-budget vacation with a high-budget feel.