The Wildly Affordable City In Peru With Ancient Ruins, Local Flavors, And Breathtaking Hikes

Cuzco (also spelled Cusco) is where the Incas once laid the foundations of their empire, and ancient ruins still stand near the once capital city — Machu Picchu is a sight to be seen at least once in a lifetime. The good news for frequent travelers is that the ancient city of Cuzco is surprisingly welcoming to those traveling on a shoestring and is the best way to get to this ancient wonder.

Cuzco's accessible and affordable nature makes it ideal for young travelers or those on a backpacking tour of the South American continent. The Inca trail to Machu Picchu is a bucket-list hike for many fans of the great outdoors, and Cuzco provides a great springboard for those wanting to complete this adventure. Tourists will find places to camp and various budget accommodation options to stay at whilst exploring the beautiful landscape and historic city. The remains of early Spanish settlements fill Cuzco's center, while Inca-era architecture can be found throughout the city, creating a fusion not seen elsewhere. Cuzco is full of incredible sights and offerings for those traveling on a dime.