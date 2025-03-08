Uber's Annoying Hidden Setting That Adds Fees To International Rides (And How To Turn It Off)
Paying for things while traveling abroad has never been easier. Although you will still find a few countries where cash is king, there are many places where credit cards are widely accepted, so you can avoid those sneaky ATM fees and ignore the foreign currency exchange booths at the airport. And thanks to international rideshare companies like Uber, which operates in about 90 countries, even getting around is easier — but there is one thing you need to know about before requesting a ride.
Uber's new Preferred Currency Pricing feature will affect travelers in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. It works like this: If you order an Uber in France, the price will appear on your phone in USD, and Uber will charge you a 1.5% conversion fee, which is a totally unnecessary charge and not the same thing as a foreign transaction fee. The only reason you might consider keeping it on is if your bank charges you a currency conversion fee (on top of a foreign transaction fee) at a rate higher than 1.5%. Here's how to turn it off so you don't get burned by this hidden fee.
How to turn off Uber's international fees
The best time to turn off the Uber setting is right now, so you don't have to think about it later. However, you can still change the setting before you order the ride if you happen to forget. Even if you don't think you'll be using Uber very much on your trip, you never know when it might be useful to call a ride or order some takeout via Uber Eats, so it's better to take care of it now.
To turn off Uber's international fees, open your Uber app and press "Account," then navigate to your "Wallet." Here, you will see a list of payment methods and below it a button that says "Preferred currency." When you select this, you will be given four options: Euros, United States Dollars, Canadian Dollars, Great British Pounds, and "No preferred currency." Select the last option, "No preferred currency," and hit "Confirm."
After you turn off the setting, the price will appear in the local currency, and it will be charged to your card like any normal transaction. If you're also interested in avoiding foreign transaction fees, consider getting a credit card that includes this and other travel perks like free TSA precheck.