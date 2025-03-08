​​An Affordable European City Called 'Little Paris' Is A Scenic Hub Of Rich Culture, Art, And Architecture

With soaring prices and hoards of tourists, Western Europe's capital cities have become pricey and exhaustingly crowded destinations. But if savvy travellers would shift their sights slightly — say, toward the southern region of the Baltic States — they'll find a Lithuanian city teeming with enough architecture, history, and culture to be nicknamed "Little Paris," — and with affordable prices to boot. We're talking about Kaunas, which trails behind the capital Vilnius as Lithuania's second largest city.

The years between 1919 to 1940 — known as the interwar period during which the city temporarily held the title as Lithuania's capital until it was reclaimed by Vilnius — Kaunas saw the rise of urbanization in the form of over 10,000 buildings that defined the Modernist architectural landscape it is known for today. The Modernist buildings, which coexist with Gothic, Baroque, and Art Deco-influenced architecture, earned Kaunas its designation as a European Capital of Culture in 2022 and a coveted spot in UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2023.

Just like Vilnius, an affordable and underrated gem of a city full of history and hikes, Kaunas is a perfect city for budget-conscious travelers. Aside from its rich architectural history, the city is brimming with charming cafes, theatres, castles, museums, picturesque avenues, and town squares. With its manageable size, you can navigate the city's offerings by foot, bus, bike, or even funiculars, making it a great and relaxing weekend getaway.