An Affordable European City Called 'Little Paris' Is A Scenic Hub Of Rich Culture, Art, And Architecture
With soaring prices and hoards of tourists, Western Europe's capital cities have become pricey and exhaustingly crowded destinations. But if savvy travellers would shift their sights slightly — say, toward the southern region of the Baltic States — they'll find a Lithuanian city teeming with enough architecture, history, and culture to be nicknamed "Little Paris," — and with affordable prices to boot. We're talking about Kaunas, which trails behind the capital Vilnius as Lithuania's second largest city.
The years between 1919 to 1940 — known as the interwar period during which the city temporarily held the title as Lithuania's capital until it was reclaimed by Vilnius — Kaunas saw the rise of urbanization in the form of over 10,000 buildings that defined the Modernist architectural landscape it is known for today. The Modernist buildings, which coexist with Gothic, Baroque, and Art Deco-influenced architecture, earned Kaunas its designation as a European Capital of Culture in 2022 and a coveted spot in UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2023.
Just like Vilnius, an affordable and underrated gem of a city full of history and hikes, Kaunas is a perfect city for budget-conscious travelers. Aside from its rich architectural history, the city is brimming with charming cafes, theatres, castles, museums, picturesque avenues, and town squares. With its manageable size, you can navigate the city's offerings by foot, bus, bike, or even funiculars, making it a great and relaxing weekend getaway.
The best things to see in Kaunas
Given the immensity of its architectural heritage, it's impossible to fit the 6,000 interwar landmarks into a short weekend jaunt, so wisely narrow it down to several highlights. Hit two birds with one stone by visiting the National M.K. Čiurlionis Art Museum and the Vytautas the Great War Museum, both housed in the same crown-shaped Modernist building where a roster of modern artworks, traditional tableaus, and other special exhibitions can be admired. Take the funicular up to Christ's Resurrection Basilica and make your way to its upper terrace to drink in 360-degree panoramic views of the city. Stop by the 14th-century Kaunas Castle, which is embraced by the Santana Park, where you can relax in nature before tackling other noteworthy monuments such as the Former Kaunas Central Post Office Palace or the Romuva, the country's oldest cinema. For a quirky detour, duck into the Devil's Museum, whose theme centers around, well, devils. These demonic icons, masks, statues, and other objects from around the world were collected by Lithuanian artist Antanas Žmuidzinavičius as a pushback statement against the prohibitive and punishable Soviet era rules regarding religious and iconic representations.
Kaunas is fairly green, with parks and greenery taking up a third of the city's footprint. Depending on the weather, you can explore the immense Kaunas Reservoir Regional Park, which is filled with hiking trails, fishing spots, recreation centers, and camping sites. Water sports such as wakeboarding, kayaking, and canoeing can also be enjoyed at the Lampedžiai Lake Beach, a popular summer destination for locals and tourists alike. All museum-ed out? Soak in some street art while meandering around the city, with the most famous paintings including a huge pink elephant (E. Ožeškienés street, 18) or the mural of the Old Wise Man (Jonavos street, 3) that dominates the facade of a former shoe factory in Kaunas Old Town.
Casual, laid-back explorations in Kaunas
A basic restaurant meal in this city will cost around $10 compared to a similar $16 meal in Paris, and that's without the stress of wondering if you've fallen into a tourist trap restaurant. The city's food offerings range from street food to Michelin star restaurants, as well as numerous cocktail bars, cafes, and fusion-style restaurants that will rival any other European capital city.
Aim for July to visit Kaunas, when pleasant 17 degrees Celsius (62 degrees Fahrenheit) to 21 degree Celsius (70 degrees Fahrenheit) temperatures descend upon the city, although Rick Steves does note that winter would be the best time to visit Europe for a remarkably authentic experience. If you visit in winter, head to the historic Town Hall where the yearly Christmas market is set up. Aside from the architectural and cultural offerings, other leisurely year-round activities include people-watching along Laisvès Avenue, a popular pedestrian street for meeting up with friends or dates; indulging in a relaxing spa weekend with friends; or booking your own tailored city tours with the interactive It's Kaunastic map.