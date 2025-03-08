Hidden On Oregon's Coast Is A Quirky 'Geek-Chic' Motel With Unique Cozy Charm

Some may assume that traveling on a shoestring budget means compromising on accommodations, but in the case of Oregon's Itty Bitty Inn, you don't have to. Tucked away in the coastal town of North Bend, Oregon, the Itty Bitty Inn is a charming and quirky roadside motel that offers a delightful mix of comfort, hospitality, and fun. With just a handful of uniquely themed rooms, this small but character-filled inn guarantees a memorable adventure on Oregon's southern coast. The decor is playful and immersive, making a stay here feel like stepping into a time capsule. You're bound to sleep soundly in your vintage tiki suite after spending your days cruising around town on complimentary bikes, playing "Space Invaders" on rebuilt Ataris, and sipping local craft beer. The best part is that it's right on budget, so you can enjoy great value without breaking the bank.

The Itty Bitty Inn boasts numerous accolades and rave reviews from guests. According to the official website, it was voted the number one budget hotel in the U.S. on Yelp and the recipient of a 2022 Travelers' Choice award on TripAdvisor. Between the unique amenities, excellent service, and prime location, it's easy to see that the clout is well deserved. The Itty Bitty Inn is the perfect home base to explore the natural wonders of the Pacific Northwest. Just minutes from the motel is the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport, the only airport on Oregon's coast. Travelers from out of state can take a direct flight from San Francisco and Denver at certain times of the year or a connecting flight through Portland.