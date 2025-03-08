Hidden On Oregon's Coast Is A Quirky 'Geek-Chic' Motel With Unique Cozy Charm
Some may assume that traveling on a shoestring budget means compromising on accommodations, but in the case of Oregon's Itty Bitty Inn, you don't have to. Tucked away in the coastal town of North Bend, Oregon, the Itty Bitty Inn is a charming and quirky roadside motel that offers a delightful mix of comfort, hospitality, and fun. With just a handful of uniquely themed rooms, this small but character-filled inn guarantees a memorable adventure on Oregon's southern coast. The decor is playful and immersive, making a stay here feel like stepping into a time capsule. You're bound to sleep soundly in your vintage tiki suite after spending your days cruising around town on complimentary bikes, playing "Space Invaders" on rebuilt Ataris, and sipping local craft beer. The best part is that it's right on budget, so you can enjoy great value without breaking the bank.
The Itty Bitty Inn boasts numerous accolades and rave reviews from guests. According to the official website, it was voted the number one budget hotel in the U.S. on Yelp and the recipient of a 2022 Travelers' Choice award on TripAdvisor. Between the unique amenities, excellent service, and prime location, it's easy to see that the clout is well deserved. The Itty Bitty Inn is the perfect home base to explore the natural wonders of the Pacific Northwest. Just minutes from the motel is the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport, the only airport on Oregon's coast. Travelers from out of state can take a direct flight from San Francisco and Denver at certain times of the year or a connecting flight through Portland.
All about the Itty Bitty Inn
Self-described as a "charming, retro, non-fancy, geek chic motel," the Itty Bitty Inn has been a mainstay in North Bend, Oregon, since 1950. Each of the motel's five rooms has its own vintage throwback theme, with names like the Tiki Cha Cha Room, That 70s Room, and the "Star Trek" Enterprise Room. Despite the retro decor, each comes with modern conveniences like flat screen TVs, microwaves, free Wi-Fi, locally made soaps, and local coffee. The motel even has its own growler station for sampling draft beer and cider. There's no shortage of nostalgic entertainment available to guests, including record players and rebuilt Atari 2600s. Outside, the building is adorned with colorful murals of sci-fi scenes, Bigfoot, and The Grateful Dead.
Along with its focus on preserving retro geekery, the Itty Bitty Inn is committed to sustainability and supporting the community, as the hotel proudly backs local businesses and is one of few that participates in Oregon's recycling program. The motel has rental cruiser bikes and electric vehicle chargers available for no extra cost to guests. Guests are encouraged to strap on a helmet and bike around to explore the nearby sights or join a mountain biking excursion hosted by the motel's local guide. The Itty Bitty Inn goes the extra mile to make every part of the guest experience as comfortable and memorable as possible while also supporting local businesses and the environment.
Must-visit sights near the Itty Bitty Inn
The Itty Bitty Inn is located within minutes of attractions, eateries, sightseeing destinations, and world-class outdoor adventures. North Bend is a small city that is brimming with charm. Wander along the vibrant streets lined with shops, restaurants, cafes, patios, and views of the glittering Coos Bay waters. Immerse yourself in Pacific Northwest culture with maritime excursions like crabbing, fishing, and boating around the bay. You can definitely see a lot by bike, but a car gives you the freedom to enjoy a breathtaking scenic drive on the Oregon coast, making stops at all the must-see locations along the way.
Just a quarter mile from the inn is McCullough Memorial Bridge, a beautiful historic structure that provides access into Coos Bay. Also nearby is Shore Acres State Park, known for its breathtaking sandstone cliffs, oceans dotted with whales, beaches, and elegant Japanese-style gardens. Just beyond Shore Acres is Cape Arago State Park, which has a long sandy beach and tide pools brimming with marine life. Just over 23 miles up the coast from the inn is the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, one of the most underrated destinations in Oregon for a quiet vacation. Here, you'll find one of the world's largest temperate coastal sand banks, with a rare and diverse landscape of rolling dunes, oceans, and Pacific Northwest forests. Spend a day exploring the region's many hiking trails and paddling routes, ripping ATVs, sandboarding, and watching wildlife.