How A Bitter Italian Liqueur Became Argentina's National Drink
If you've ever tried fernet, you know it's not for the faint of heart. This Italian liqueur is a unique amaro containing 27 different herbs and spices, including myrrh, rhubarb, and saffron. It's known for its intensely herbal qualities, which makes complete sense given its medicinal roots. The spirit was first invented in 1845 by Bernardino Branca, a self-proclaimed pharmacist from Milan who created it as a cure-all for everything from cholera to digestive ailments. He established the Fernet Branca company, which still boasts the same secret recipe and is consumed as a digestif in Italy to this day. However, it's far more popular in a country in an entirely different hemisphere: Argentina.
So, how did this Italian amaro thrive in such a distant land? Understanding the Argentine obsession with fernet means delving into the country's immigration history. In the 19th century, Italians began flocking to Argentina due to economic hardship, bringing along their favorite creature comforts like fernet. With a proud Italian heritage, Argentines consumed this digestif for nearly a century before mixing it with Coca-Cola — and for this unlikely combination, we can thank the people of Cordoba, one of the most overlooked regions in South America.
Rumor has it the drink was invented by 1970s Cordovan musician Oscar "El Negro" Becerra. He reached for a beverage to dilute the potent fernet, and with soda water nowhere in sight, he opted for a Coca-Cola. As it turned out, Coke's sweet effervescence complemented the fernet's bitterness perfectly. Locals loved the duo so much that in the 1990s, advertising campaigns promoted the pairing nationwide. Nowadays, you'll find fernet with Coke absolutely everywhere in Argentina because it's not just the national drink; it's a cultural icon.
How popular is fernet in Argentina?
Argentina has a passionate love affair with fernet. In fact, fernet is far more popular in Argentina than in Italy, where it originated. Perhaps this is due to the Argentines' affinity for bitter flavors, which are also present in the nation's yerba mate. This predisposition may have created extremely fertile grounds for the spirit's growth, as the fernet statistics in Argentina are simply mind-blowing. According to CNN, the country accounts for over 75% of global fernet consumption. The love runs especially deep in Cordoba, which drinks more fernet than the entire country of Italy. As such, it's no surprise that the only Fernet Branca distillery outside of Italy is located in Buenos Aires, best known as the Europe of South America.
With such a massive demand, fernet has evolved beyond the Branca brand. In Argentina, you'll find other popular names including Fernet 1882, Capri, and Buhero Negro. Meanwhile, distillers are creating trendy artisanal varieties as well. And since fernet and Coke are ubiquitous within the country, you can't visit without trying one. In fact, you can even tour the Fernet Branca distillery in Buenos Aires. Otherwise, you can order the drink at pretty much any bar, club, lounge, or restaurant in the country. But if you're merely craving a taste of Argentina, we encourage you to make one at home!
How to enjoy Argentina's national beverage of fernet and Coke
Fernet and Coke spans all social classes and ages and is by far the most popular mixed drink. It's served everywhere, from backyard barbecues to nightclubs. No matter where you go, whether it be a swanky cocktail bar or a neighborhood joint, you'll spot "fernet con coca" on practically every Argentine menu. And because it's so easy to make, it's also the go-to cocktail for private occasions. College students sip it at parties, office workers wind down with one after a long day, and grandparents enjoy it during Sunday family gatherings.
If you're making your own, the recipe is simple: ice, fernet, and Coca-Cola. Any cola can be used, but Coke is the preferred brand in Argentina. The standard bartending ratio is 30% fernet and 70% Coke, but you can make the cocktail as strong or light as you'd like. Professionally speaking, it's served in a highball or pint glass. But if you're in your university years or tailgating before a soccer game, you might find yourself drinking it straight from a plastic Coke bottle, also known as a "viajero" or "traveler" in English.
If it's your first time trying fernet, brace yourself. The alcohol is intensely bitter and herbal, but mixed with Coke, it takes on a gentler flavor profile. Outsiders have compared it to mouthwash or other herbal liqueurs like Jagermeister. But truthfully, fernet with Coke is entirely unique. And like any new beverage, we encourage you to keep an open mind. So, if you're exploring Argentina's underrated wine regions and want a break from Malbec, order a fernet con coca. And if you want to travel the globe without leaving home, mix your own and sip slowly!