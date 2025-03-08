How A Bitter Italian Liqueur Became Argentina's National Drink

If you've ever tried fernet, you know it's not for the faint of heart. This Italian liqueur is a unique amaro containing 27 different herbs and spices, including myrrh, rhubarb, and saffron. It's known for its intensely herbal qualities, which makes complete sense given its medicinal roots. The spirit was first invented in 1845 by Bernardino Branca, a self-proclaimed pharmacist from Milan who created it as a cure-all for everything from cholera to digestive ailments. He established the Fernet Branca company, which still boasts the same secret recipe and is consumed as a digestif in Italy to this day. However, it's far more popular in a country in an entirely different hemisphere: Argentina.

So, how did this Italian amaro thrive in such a distant land? Understanding the Argentine obsession with fernet means delving into the country's immigration history. In the 19th century, Italians began flocking to Argentina due to economic hardship, bringing along their favorite creature comforts like fernet. With a proud Italian heritage, Argentines consumed this digestif for nearly a century before mixing it with Coca-Cola — and for this unlikely combination, we can thank the people of Cordoba, one of the most overlooked regions in South America.

Rumor has it the drink was invented by 1970s Cordovan musician Oscar "El Negro" Becerra. He reached for a beverage to dilute the potent fernet, and with soda water nowhere in sight, he opted for a Coca-Cola. As it turned out, Coke's sweet effervescence complemented the fernet's bitterness perfectly. Locals loved the duo so much that in the 1990s, advertising campaigns promoted the pairing nationwide. Nowadays, you'll find fernet with Coke absolutely everywhere in Argentina because it's not just the national drink; it's a cultural icon.