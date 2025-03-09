A Top-Rated Michigan Campground Nestled Between Two Dazzling Lakes Offers A Cozy, Scenic Getaway
An immaculate, top-rated campground near the northern tip of Michigan's lower peninsula is perfectly situated for an eventful getaway in one of the best summer and fall recreation spots in America. Featuring a great mix of full-service sites, quiet, primitive camping spots, and some incredible amenities, Indian River RV Resort near the communities of Indian River and Topinabee is a camping paradise nestled in between two beautiful lakes. Situated about three hours northeast of Grand Rapids, the resort is an ideal long-weekend getaway or the perfect home base for a longer vacation to Michigan's Northwoods.
While the resort offers lots to do for campers — like a heated pool and maintained walking trails — the real attractions to this swath of Michigan are its outdoor pursuits. From fishing on nearby Mullett Lake or Burt Lake to rafting or kayaking the nearby Sturgeon River, this corner of the Wolverine State offers a little something for the outdoor lover in everyone. Looking for something a little more relaxing? Consider the pedestrian ferry to renowned Mackinac Island in the middle of Lake Huron. Plus, Mackinac Island is just north of another great spot for relaxing, an under-the-radar scenic island paradise that is one of Michigan's most remote destinations.
Indian River RV Resort is the ideal launching pad for excitement and fun
From the cozy confines of their own RV, tent, or cabin at Indian River RV Resort, visitors are literally minutes away from their first adventure. The resort is situated just inshore from the beautiful and crystal-clear Mullett Lake, which offers both excellent fishing and some surprisingly good swimming from Topinabee Beach. Anglers can go after Mullett Lake's renowned walleye — these fish are highly regarded because of the lake's year-round cold waters. Anglers can also head over to Burt Lake, just a short drive west, where walleye, northern pike, perch, and muskie are on the angling menu. Both lakes allow for private boats, but there are several fishing outfitters in the area for anglers looking for a charter or a guided trip.
Non-anglers can enjoy the water from Indian River RV Resort, too. The nearby Sturgeon River flows into Burt Lake and is ideal for kayakers and rafters who want to experience a river trip during the warm summer months. Big Bear Adventures, the rafting and kayaking outfitter, is a less than 10-minute drive south of the RV resort and operates floats of the Sturgeon River every day during the May to September season. For some variety, visitors can also take a guided ATV tour with Big Bear Adventures through the woods of northern Michigan.
There's also plenty to do a little farther away from Indian River RV Resort
Besides the things to do in and around the resort, there is plenty to do if you are willing to travel a little further. Mackinac Island, the only city in America where cars are banned, is located on Lake Huron off the coast of nearby Mackinaw City (around a 30-minute drive away), and is a totally doable day trip or overnight adventure from Indian River RV Resort. Once there, travelers can wander the beautiful streets of Mackinac Island on foot or via horse-drawn buggies. Visitors can also check out the five state historic parks on the island, including Fort Mackinac, which was captured by the British during the War of 1812. Furthermore, for road-trippers, it's easy to get from the "mitten" of lower Michigan to the Upper Peninsula by crossing over the Mackinac Bridge to visit Michigan's underrated idyllic archipelago of the Les Cheneaux Islands.
Back on the Lower Peninsula, the fun continues from Indian River RV Resort. Here, guests are just a short 20-minute drive from Maple Ridge Stables and a very cool horseback trail ride through the Northwoods. Regardless of what visitors to this corner of Michigan are seeking on their vacation, the Indian River RV resort is the ideal home base. No RV? No worries. The resort offers nine cabins for rent, complete with a fold-out futon in the main room, and a bedroom equipped with bunk beds and a full-size bed. Also, with two bathhouses, fire pits, and a volleyball court, the resort is a charming little destination in and of itself.