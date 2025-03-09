The Best Way To Use Paris Public Transit On Your Trip Without Spending All Your Euros

While it might be luxurious and convenient to take a car everywhere on your trip, the best way to get around European cities like a local is to take public transit. In Paris, that means taking the metro. You can still purchase paper tickets, but you'll have to be careful not to make a common, pricey mistake tourists make in Paris. If you throw it away or lose it before you leave the station, ticket inspectors may ask to see it after you get off the train and fine you for not having it. Fortunately, there is a quicker, more convenient, and often cheaper solution: a Navigo Easy Travel Card.

These convenient transit cards only cost about $2, and you can load them up with more rides at any ticket machine. All you need to do is tap it on the big purple circles on the left side of the turnstiles on your way in. Most of the time, you don't even have to tap out at your destination station. You can absolutely load the exact number of tickets that you'll need onto your Navigo, but if you're going to be taking the metro a lot during your trip, it may be worth it to get a pass for unlimited rides.