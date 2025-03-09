Can You Use A Screenshot Of A Boarding Pass?

Your boarding pass is what gets you on the plane, and while a few U.S. airports don't require you to show it when you pass through TSA, it's not widespread just yet. When you can't find your boarding pass, it can be a real hassle. The same is true when you have it on your digital device and lose connectivity for some reason. If you can't download it from a link or access the airline's app or your digital wallet, you could be in trouble. You may have wondered if you can take a screenshot of your boarding pass and use that instead — it turns out you can, as long as you have all the information in the screenshot, as well as the QR code.

Losing connectivity isn't the only scenario in which a screenshot of your boarding pass can be helpful. You may get an upgrade that falls through and have to prove where you were originally assigned in case someone has moved into your seat. It's also a good idea to take a screenshot before you get to the airport. If you end up having your seat re-assigned for any reason, like a system glitch, it may change on your airline app or wallet, and having a record of your original seat is a good backup plan.