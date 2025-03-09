Can You Use A Screenshot Of A Boarding Pass?
Your boarding pass is what gets you on the plane, and while a few U.S. airports don't require you to show it when you pass through TSA, it's not widespread just yet. When you can't find your boarding pass, it can be a real hassle. The same is true when you have it on your digital device and lose connectivity for some reason. If you can't download it from a link or access the airline's app or your digital wallet, you could be in trouble. You may have wondered if you can take a screenshot of your boarding pass and use that instead — it turns out you can, as long as you have all the information in the screenshot, as well as the QR code.
Losing connectivity isn't the only scenario in which a screenshot of your boarding pass can be helpful. You may get an upgrade that falls through and have to prove where you were originally assigned in case someone has moved into your seat. It's also a good idea to take a screenshot before you get to the airport. If you end up having your seat re-assigned for any reason, like a system glitch, it may change on your airline app or wallet, and having a record of your original seat is a good backup plan.
Best boarding pass practices
Screenshots aren't just for boarding passes. You should screenshot all your pertinent travel info (like your hotel reservation confirmation and address, maps of any place you plan to visit, and ticket confirmations for sights) and put them into a dedicated photo album in your device. That way they're all available at the touch of a finger, even if you don't have Wi-Fi available. In addition, put a copy of all of this information, as well as pictures of your ID, passport, and other sensitive documents, into a password-protected folder and email it to yourself. If you lose anything, this can help you get back home or into the country if you're traveling internationally and lose the actual documents.
All of this doesn't mean that printed passes are completely a thing of the past. There are specific instances when it's a good to have a paper boarding pass with you. If your screen is cracked and can't be scanned easily, you're on the phone when you need to board, or your phone is dying because you forgot to charge the battery, a physical copy can be useful. However there is a dangerous reason why you shouldn't throw away a boarding pass printed on paper. It contains a lot of information about you and your flight. Plus, someone can use your confirmation code to get into your reservation and see all your personal details. It's best to shred them when you're done using them after your trip.