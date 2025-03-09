A Gorgeous Coastal City In Washington Boasts Expansive Beaches, Kite-Friendly Breezes, And Family Fun

Torn between the mountains and the beach for a family vacation? Western Washington should be at the top of your list. The small, gorgeous city of Ocean Shores sits in the shadows of the Olympic Mountains along endless beaches in the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures average between 44 and 58 degrees Fahrenheit all year, so summer days are less extreme than in other parts of the Puget Sound, making it a great place to beat the heat. Moreover, the ocean here is chilly and normally does not get above 64 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll want to bring a windbreaker and a hat, as umbrellas will likely lead to frustration.

Ocean Shores is located 132 miles from Seattle on the Washington coast. On your drive, you'll pass by Washington's oldest town, Steilacoom, as well as Aberdeen, where you'll find the childhood home of Kurt Cobain. At the end of your drive, you'll reach one of the state's top beach destinations.

The small, tight-knit community of just over 7,000 offers four seasons of fun and adventures for the whole family. Fly a kite, explore the beaches for clams, or take a walk along the beach while enjoying a splendid sunset, followed by a beachside campfire. If you're looking for a magical, green world of wonder, one of the largest rainforests in the U.S. is about 2.5 hours away.