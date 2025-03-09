A Gorgeous Coastal City In Washington Boasts Expansive Beaches, Kite-Friendly Breezes, And Family Fun
Torn between the mountains and the beach for a family vacation? Western Washington should be at the top of your list. The small, gorgeous city of Ocean Shores sits in the shadows of the Olympic Mountains along endless beaches in the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures average between 44 and 58 degrees Fahrenheit all year, so summer days are less extreme than in other parts of the Puget Sound, making it a great place to beat the heat. Moreover, the ocean here is chilly and normally does not get above 64 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll want to bring a windbreaker and a hat, as umbrellas will likely lead to frustration.
Ocean Shores is located 132 miles from Seattle on the Washington coast. On your drive, you'll pass by Washington's oldest town, Steilacoom, as well as Aberdeen, where you'll find the childhood home of Kurt Cobain. At the end of your drive, you'll reach one of the state's top beach destinations.
The small, tight-knit community of just over 7,000 offers four seasons of fun and adventures for the whole family. Fly a kite, explore the beaches for clams, or take a walk along the beach while enjoying a splendid sunset, followed by a beachside campfire. If you're looking for a magical, green world of wonder, one of the largest rainforests in the U.S. is about 2.5 hours away.
Washington's long stretches of beaches at Ocean Shores
Ocean Shores sits on a thin peninsula between the North Bay of Grays Harbor and the Pacific. This portion of Washington State has miles of sand to play on and sink your toes into — or even your tires! Several beaches in this part of the state are classified as state highways, meaning you can cruise on the sand from five access points. If you decide to drive on the beach, be sure to rinse your vehicle and follow the posted signs and applicable state laws, which are enforced by police.
The breezy, wide-open beaches of Ocean Shores make for reliable kite-flying conditions and a perfect day of family fun as you learn to fly together. Find what you need to seize the day (and the power of the wind) at Ocean Shores Kites, the world's largest kite shop. Pick up a quirky souvenir or stop by to see the store's museum-like collection of modern kites on display, including a motorized kite or kites used for training in World War II. Kiting enthusiasts shouldn't miss the Grays Harbor Festival of Colors in June, which draws flyers worldwide.
Clamming in Ocean Shores draws thousands of tourists each year, even outside of the town's Razor Clam and Seafood Festival, held in March. Before going, be sure to check with Washington Fish and Wildlife regulations; anyone over 14 will need a license, which can be bought online or at Ace Hardware in town.
Food, family fun, and more in Ocean Shores
Washington is known for cloudy and grey weather much of the year. On a rainy day, there is still no shortage of family fun and activities you will love. Rain or shine, Playtime Family Fun is a popular local spot for go-karts, bumper cars, and video games. The town's bowling center, Shores Bowl, is a great place for an evening or weekend night out with the kids. Sometimes, you can enjoy cosmic bowling after 10:00 p.m.
A trip to Ocean Shores would not be complete without sampling some of the best local seafood in the region. Just steps from the beach, you'll have plenty of delicious options, whether you're in the mood for fish and chips or a casual evening out on the town. Pubs such as Galway Bay and Copalis Cove have family dining sections away from the bar. The area also has many charming boutique inns, hotels, cottages, and resorts for all budgets.
To see some of the longest stretches of beaches in Washington and small, picturesque beach towns, take a road trip heading south. On the other side of Grays Harbor, just a few miles from Ocean Shores, is the small town of Westport. Keep driving south toward Oregon and you'll find a hidden gem holding the title of the longest beach in America.