An Authentic Sicilian Hill Town Far Off Tourists' Radar Is A Picturesque Foodie Haven

In the 1970s and '80s, Corleone became the epicenter of a brutally violent mafia clan that took decades to root out. Corleone is now home to CIDMA, the International Documentation Center on the Mafia and Anti-Mafia movement. Through a guided tour of the center, visitors learn how ordinary citizens fought back, including Italian judge Giovanni Falcone who was murdered in 1992 by a massive car bomb. "Be aware that this museum doesn't present stories like Hollywood," wrote visitors Darah and Garrett on their travel blog Where Food Take Us. "Instead, you're exposed to the real terror the inhabitants lived through during that time as well as the prosecutors who brought justice. It's worth a stop in Corleone just for this museum!"

Laboratorio della Legalità of Corleone also documents this mafia violence through the eyes and art of its citizens. Colorful murals and paintings show the brutal reality far beyond the glamour of Hollywood. Tour guides give context and explain the historical events that inspired the artwork.

Corleone inevitably attracts fans of The Godfather film trilogy, even though director Francis Ford Coppola filmed his epic saga on the other side of Sicily, not Corleone. Despite its name, The Godfather's House, a restored residence of Italian nobility, was never used as a location in any of Coppola's movies. It is, however, an atmospheric time capsule, a tour of Corleone's history from the medieval era through the Renaissance, the mafia wars, and into the modern era.