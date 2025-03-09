One Of New Jersey's Best Small Towns Blends Luxury And Americana Vibes In Pristine Natural Beauty

You can access Millburn from the New Jersey Turnpike. Millburn offers plenty of street parking and parking lots scattered around the town center. If you don't have a car, Millburn is accessible via public transport, with its own train station on Essex Street — although, like many Jersey towns and cities, you're better off driving here.

Just like the nearby scenic artsy town of Montclair, Millburn, too, shows off a devotion to the arts. The galleries along Millburn Avenue — the J. Nunez Gallery and Green Door Studio as well as the One River School of Art + Design — feel like something you'd find in Manhattan. The J. Nunez Gallery showcases contemporary abstract art, while Green Door Studio gives a platform to local artists from the community and also offers classes. One River offers professional and student exhibitions as well as classes for all skill levels and summer art camps for youth. The performing arts are also given their space in Millburn, in particular at Paper Mill Playhouse, a well-known theater that welcomes big-name stars and shows performances of classic stage and Broadway productions. The Paper Mill Theater also offers performance classes for children and adults.

If you prefer nature walks over art and culture, be sure to visit the South Mountain Reservation. This 2,110-acre-wide reserve comprises scenic overlooks, the Wildflower Sculpture Park, great North Jersey hiking trails, roads for horseback riding, and cross-country skiing. The park is dog-friendly and also encompasses some of the Watchung Mountains, so the surrounding views are always impressive.