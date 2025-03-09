One Of New Jersey's Best Small Towns Blends Luxury And Americana Vibes In Pristine Natural Beauty
Millburn is an overlooked residential area of New Jersey that doesn't get the credit it deserves. Like many towns and cities in North Jersey, it's often overshadowed by its world-famous neighbor: the towering and cosmopolitan New York. But this suburban escape has one of the safest, most walkable downtowns in the state, and its 19th-century homes, winding roads, and 200-year-old oak trees make it one of the more picturesque towns in North Jersey.
You'll find classic Americana vibes in this New Jersey town. With great places to eat and drink contained within stunning natural features — including a Wildflower and Forest Preserve, a sculpture park, Wallbridge Rose Garden, and the Rahway River walk – Millburn is charming, unique, and vibrant. Only about an hour from the New Jersey coastline and just over 20 miles from Lower Manhattan, this welcoming town offers a slice of suburban life within comfortable proximity to the Big Apple. Millburn is exciting throughout the year, with great opportunities to shop, eat, and hike — perfect for city dwellers looking for a weekend getaway.
Parks and greenery in Millburn
You can access Millburn from the New Jersey Turnpike. Millburn offers plenty of street parking and parking lots scattered around the town center. If you don't have a car, Millburn is accessible via public transport, with its own train station on Essex Street — although, like many Jersey towns and cities, you're better off driving here.
Just like the nearby scenic artsy town of Montclair, Millburn, too, shows off a devotion to the arts. The galleries along Millburn Avenue — the J. Nunez Gallery and Green Door Studio as well as the One River School of Art + Design — feel like something you'd find in Manhattan. The J. Nunez Gallery showcases contemporary abstract art, while Green Door Studio gives a platform to local artists from the community and also offers classes. One River offers professional and student exhibitions as well as classes for all skill levels and summer art camps for youth. The performing arts are also given their space in Millburn, in particular at Paper Mill Playhouse, a well-known theater that welcomes big-name stars and shows performances of classic stage and Broadway productions. The Paper Mill Theater also offers performance classes for children and adults.
If you prefer nature walks over art and culture, be sure to visit the South Mountain Reservation. This 2,110-acre-wide reserve comprises scenic overlooks, the Wildflower Sculpture Park, great North Jersey hiking trails, roads for horseback riding, and cross-country skiing. The park is dog-friendly and also encompasses some of the Watchung Mountains, so the surrounding views are always impressive.
Shop and eat in downtown Millburn
Millburn is a fantastic place to go shopping, with plenty of high-end stores and small businesses selling local and artisanal products. Downtown Millburn is the embodiment of the American way of life, brimming with boutiques, jewelers, eateries, and venues for live entertainment and music. The Mall at Short Hills is an impressive two-story premier shopping destination with dozens of stores, including high-end brands like Prada and Coach. Drinks from Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks or a meal at The Cheesecake Factory complete a trip to Short Hills.
You'll also find some of New Jersey's finest food and drink in Millburn to accompany your lavish shopping spree. Casa De Natas is a standout, a Portuguese cafe serving national specialties like egg custard cups, collard green soup, pork sandwiches, and flan. Stop for a brew at Coffee Mill Roasters, and look out for caramel apple cider and snickerdoodle lattes. Millburn Deli, which serves delicious paninis, baguettes, and salads, is one of the town's oldest businesses, having served hearty food since 1946.
For drinks, grab a cocktail at the Millburn Standard, try the much-loved Problem Solver (whiskey, schnapps, and pineapple juice), and for dinner stop at Moonshine Modern Supper Club, which offers a four-course menu with options such as braised beef short rib, lobster mac and cheese, and tuna sashimi. With all this on offer, Millburn really does give NYC a run for its money. For more great New Jersey dining, read up on Rat's Restaurant in Hamilton, New Jersey.