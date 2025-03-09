Nestled In North Carolina's Great Smoky Mountains Is An Enchanting Little Town Full Of Eclectic Shops
Breathtaking waterfalls with wide open spaces, plenty of outdoor adventure, and Mother Nature's magnificent landscape await you in the exquisite hills of the Great Smoky Mountains. While a stop in the charming little town of Waynesville may not be on your radar, it very well could become one of your new favorite destinations.
Located between the Smokies and the Blue Ridge Mountains, Waynesville is the largest town in Western North Carolina and just a short drive from the popular city of Asheville, approximately 26 miles away. Aside from the natural beauty and hiking trails you'll find in the Smokies, Waynesville offers a delightful addition to your vacation experience. You have options if you want to fly to Waynesville, too. The nearest airport is Asheville (AVL) Airport, but other nearby airports include Greenville/Spartanburg (GSP) (60.4 miles), Knoxville (TYS) (60.7 miles), and Charlotte (CLT) (117.4 miles).
Waynesville is a year-round destination with mild temperatures in the spring and fall. The mountains are snow-covered in winter, creating a glorious winter wonderland.
Shop for treasures and dine at popular local spots in Waynesville
Waynesville is known for its eclectic downtown that has a rural yet urban ambience. A popular place for antiquing and enjoying a taste of Appalachian farm-to-table cooking, this setting invites you to explore local shops for great treasures and souvenirs. Their craft beer scene is thriving, as well as other cultural offerings like local performances at the Haywood Arts Regional Theatre. There's even the Mast General Store that sells local food products, artisan gifts, outdoor wear, candy, and lots more — and they've doing it since 1883. The downtown is very walkable and you're sure to discover your own special findings. Check out Sutton & Sons for its outstanding collection of antique furniture, toys, and memorabilia that best represents the lore of the community. A weekly Farmer's Market (May-October), art gallery walks, and Mountain Street Dances give you a glimpse into the local culture.
Dining options include Haywood Smokehouse for authentic Southern barbecue and sweet pecan pie, with unique sauces like Strawberry Chipotle, which gives you a sweet taste with a kick, or Japple, a hearty mix of jalapeños and apples that's now a local favorite. The Sweet Onion is known for its sweet onion soup, naturally, as well as regional fare that's wholesome and plentiful like fried chicken and sweet onion pot roast. Onions or not, this place will not make you cry. For a sumptuous breakfast, try the Buttered Biscuit with its mega-sized biscuit and gravy, French toast, and blueberry waffles, as this is where the locals go.
If you're looking for mountain-top accommodations, the Leconte Lodge is the highest eastern peak in the iconic Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Historic buildings tell a story in Waynesville
Much like other beloved destinations in and around the Great Smoky Mountains, Waynesville is filled with historic buildings that tell a story of our nation's past. Founded in 1810 by Colonel Robert Love, who served as an American Revolutionary War soldier, the town is named in honor of his commander, General Anthony Wayne. Today, the city is made up of six distinct neighborhoods: Downtown, Frog Level, Hazelwood, Laurel Ridge, Russ Avenue, and West Waynesville, each offering a unique experience.
The historic Haywood County courthouse was built in 1932 and is on the National Register of Historic Places as is the Downtown area and Frog Level. The Steve Woody Homestead shows you what life was like back in the mid-1800s. For even more, take a quick trip to Gatlinburg to enjoy its family-friendly Ripley's Aquarium. The Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the most famous byways in the U.S., so hit the road for a drive on America's original scenic highway. For another fairytale mountain town, consider Blowing Rock with its award-winning cuisine.