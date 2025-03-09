Nestled In North Carolina's Great Smoky Mountains Is An Enchanting Little Town Full Of Eclectic Shops

Breathtaking waterfalls with wide open spaces, plenty of outdoor adventure, and Mother Nature's magnificent landscape await you in the exquisite hills of the Great Smoky Mountains. While a stop in the charming little town of Waynesville may not be on your radar, it very well could become one of your new favorite destinations.

Located between the Smokies and the Blue Ridge Mountains, Waynesville is the largest town in Western North Carolina and just a short drive from the popular city of Asheville, approximately 26 miles away. Aside from the natural beauty and hiking trails you'll find in the Smokies, Waynesville offers a delightful addition to your vacation experience. You have options if you want to fly to Waynesville, too. The nearest airport is Asheville (AVL) Airport, but other nearby airports include Greenville/Spartanburg (GSP) (60.4 miles), Knoxville (TYS) (60.7 miles), and Charlotte (CLT) (117.4 miles).

Waynesville is a year-round destination with mild temperatures in the spring and fall. The mountains are snow-covered in winter, creating a glorious winter wonderland.