The Little Kansas City With Captivating Architecture And A Historic Downtown For A Quiet Getaway

History buffs will enjoy Chanute for its preservation of historical architecture, as well as its various sites that detail the town's history. Surprisingly for a town of fewer than 9,000 people, it's home to three museums and an art gallery, four properties on the National Register of Historic Places, and several impressive structures built by the Works Progress Administration during the 1930s and '40s.

The downtown Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum tells the story of the couple, described by the museum as "Kansans with Kodaks," who explored Africa, the South Seas, and Borneo in the early 20th century. The well-reviewed museum contains artifacts from the couple's travels. "Fascinating bit of history," wrote one visitor on Google Reviews. "If you are a doer, this place is inspirational."

Katy Park should be among the stops on a historical tour of Chanute. Here, visitors can explore Katy Stadium, a baseball park built as a WPA project in 1936 and the former home field of several minor league teams. Another public park in town, Santa Fe Park, is now home to Austin Bridge, a bowstring arch bridge built in 1872 over the Neosho River. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in the 1970s and moved to Santa Fe Park in 1999 to become part of a hiking and biking path.

Visitors can stay overnight in another structure on the national register: the Tioga Inn, a 54-room hotel built in 1929. At six stories tall, it dominates the Chanute skyline.