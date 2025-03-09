New York City's Largest Park Hides On A Wildly Underrated Stretch Of Serene Coast For Outdoor Recreation

The Bronx doesn't always get the same tourist buzz as Manhattan or Brooklyn, but that's part of its charm. This borough is full of local highlights that feel worlds away from the hectic pace of downtown. It's home to New York's thriving "real Little Italy," where you'll find some of the city's best Italian food, and the Bronx Museum of the Arts, one of New York City's most iconic free-to-visit museums. But what might surprise you most is the Bronx's outdoor appeal — something that's harder to come by in a city of towering skyscrapers. The borough boasts New York's largest park, Pelham Bay Park, a sprawling green space with its own islands, wildlife sanctuary, and beach, to name just a few things that make it so special.

At over 2,770 acres — more than triple the size of Central Park — Pelham Bay Park is a world of its own. There are miles of hiking trails, a 19th-century mansion-turned-museum, and even a 36-hole golf course. The park's coastline along the Long Island Sound offers plenty of places to relax by the water, from quiet inlets to a mile-long sandy beach. Getting there is easier than you'd expect: The 6 train to Pelham Bay Park Station brings you right to the park's entrance, just around an hour from Grand Central in Midtown Manhattan. From John F. Kennedy International Airport, the park is under a 40-minute drive. Whether you're looking for a nature escape, a history fix, or just a beautiful place to spend the day, Pelham Bay Park has it all.