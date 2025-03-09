The Unexpected Way Tourists Can Get To Greece's Stunning Islands Without Breaking The Bank
Whether you're hitting tourist hotspots or going off the beaten track to explore underrated islands, a trip to Greece will require some hopping between the Mediterranean nation's 6,000-odd islands. For most, this means multiple ferry and taxi rides to get to particular spots, with more remote ones requiring spending several hours on a boat.
Faster ways of reaching islands that don't have commercial airports usually mean splurging on a yacht or chartered helicopter — although both options are too exorbitant for most people. However, Hoper, a Greek commercial helicopter service, changes that by offering (relatively) pocket-friendly connections to over a dozen Greek destinations, bringing travel time down from several hours to under 45 minutes. While the company's list of destinations is gradually increasing, it already offers quick connections to several choice destinations like Sifnos, the breathtaking island known for its local food, and Milos, which is one of the best islands in Greece to visit during the summer. The significant amount of travel time saved can be put to much better use enjoying the country's offerings.
Considering the spectacular views are a big part of why most people visit Greece, a helicopter connection to an island doesn't just save time, it offers a visual feast while doing so. The helicopters all have large glass cabins, offering panoramic views of some of Greece's most dramatic landscapes.
The big question here, of course, is the cost. While prices spike during peak tourist seasons just as they do for conventional airfares, Hoper helicopter tickets start at under $100 USD.
Book Hoper helicopter flights as you would airline tickets
With about 20 international airports across its major islands and around the same number of domestic airports scattered across smaller islands, it may seem that getting to most parts of Greece is a breeze. However, that's not really the case considering just how scattered the country's approximately 200 populated land masses are. Ferries are inevitable, and in addition to the time delays, could leave you at the mercy of ocean conditions. A helicopter solves many of these hurdles and lets visitors actually explore more of the Mediterranean because of the reduced travel times and easier access to remote parts.
Hoper can keep the costs of helicopter flights low because, unlike chartered helicopters that are generally booked in entirety and depart at the convenience of the passengers, the ones offered by the Greek helicopter service function like an airline. Travelers can book a seat on scheduled flights that follow fixed routes. The helicopters leave from several major tourist hubs including the company's private landing pad in Koropi, which is a 10-minute drive from Athens International Airport.
The company's fleet consists of the Robinson R44 and the Robinson R66 helicopters, which can hold three and four passengers respectively. In addition to guaranteeing that everyone gets a great view, this also means that smaller groups and families can actually get an entire chopper to themselves (provided they book early enough), but at a much lower cost than a chartered flight. Furthermore, the helicopters' small capacity ensures they won't result in a glut of tourists suddenly arriving at islands unprepared to handle crowds. Instead, a gradual growth in tourists to harder-to-reach parts of Greece is a win-win for everyone.