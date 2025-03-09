The Unexpected Way Tourists Can Get To Greece's Stunning Islands Without Breaking The Bank

Whether you're hitting tourist hotspots or going off the beaten track to explore underrated islands, a trip to Greece will require some hopping between the Mediterranean nation's 6,000-odd islands. For most, this means multiple ferry and taxi rides to get to particular spots, with more remote ones requiring spending several hours on a boat.

Faster ways of reaching islands that don't have commercial airports usually mean splurging on a yacht or chartered helicopter — although both options are too exorbitant for most people. However, Hoper, a Greek commercial helicopter service, changes that by offering (relatively) pocket-friendly connections to over a dozen Greek destinations, bringing travel time down from several hours to under 45 minutes. While the company's list of destinations is gradually increasing, it already offers quick connections to several choice destinations like Sifnos, the breathtaking island known for its local food, and Milos, which is one of the best islands in Greece to visit during the summer. The significant amount of travel time saved can be put to much better use enjoying the country's offerings.

Considering the spectacular views are a big part of why most people visit Greece, a helicopter connection to an island doesn't just save time, it offers a visual feast while doing so. The helicopters all have large glass cabins, offering panoramic views of some of Greece's most dramatic landscapes.

The big question here, of course, is the cost. While prices spike during peak tourist seasons just as they do for conventional airfares, Hoper helicopter tickets start at under $100 USD.