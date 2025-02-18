The Hip Utah Resort With Vintage Trailers, Drive-In Movies & Free S'mores Situated In Canyon Country
Home to gorgeous red rock canyons, stunning slopes, and enchanting hiking trails, the outdoor adventures are endless in Utah. Whether your wanderlust takes you to the summit of one of the state's mountain resorts with the deepest, freshest snow or on an unforgettable road trip to one of the Mighty Five national parks, a nature-packed journey warrants an equally scenic place to stay. While you'll find plenty of traditional campgrounds scattered throughout the Beehive State (over 300 of them), if you're yearning for the beauty of nature without sacrificing the luxury of modern amenities, one outdoor resort offers the best of both worlds.
Tucked between two national parks — Capitol Reef National Park and "America's most unique national park," Bryce Canyon — Ofland Escalante is a hip retreat in the heart of canyon country. With campsites, cabins, and retro Airstream trailers, this outdoor lodge boasts an array of accommodations that appeal to various travel styles. Coupled with the outdoor playground of hiking trails and rivers in its backyard, you'll also find resort-style offerings, including a pool, fire pits, a lodge, and even a drive-in movie theater. For a unique outdoor retreat in Utah, go off-road and journey to Ofland.
Sleep in cozy campsites, cute cabins, or retro trailers
Situated about 300 miles south of Salt Lake City, it's recommended that air travelers land at one of the easiest-to-navigate airports in America, Salt Lake City (SLC) International Airport, and rent a vehicle. From there, it's a smooth, scenic highway drive down to Ofland, located off Highway 12 just outside the town of Escalante. Opened in 2021, Ofland (which stands for "of the land") is a Utah utopia in the desert. Its spectacular 22-acre grounds are bordered by vibrant slot canyons as well as gorgeous national and state parks.
Ofland offers four types of sleeping accommodations, from campsites to cabins. If you'd like to pitch a tent or park your own camper van, you can book a campsite. These no-frills sites come equipped with a charcoal grill and fire pit, as well as water and electric hookups.
For Ofland's cabin options, you can cozy up in a tiny cabin with access to shared bathrooms, an outdoor shower, and tall windows granting picturesque views. Or, kick it up a notch with a roomier deluxe cabin. The latter is the only accommodation with its own personal bathroom and a private outdoor shower. For a charmingly unique sleep, book a vintage Airstream trailer. Sleeping up to three people, the sleek, spacious trailers are complete with microwaves, mini fridges, and Wi-Fi, offering an ideal glamping experience in retro digs with a modern twist. Fully accessible cabins are also available.
Enjoy resort amenities and outdoor adventures
No matter which sleeping accommodation you choose, you'll have a scenic dreamland in your backyard and an array of resort activities outside your front door. Take a refreshing dip in the outdoor pool or unwind in the hot tub surrounded by the serene desert landscape. Head to the outdoor lounge to warm up by the communal fire pits, where you can toast s'mores and sip complimentary hot drinks. You'll also find a collection of classic board games for friendly fireside competitions and a shelf of books for quiet lounging. The resort's most unique amenity is its drive-in movie theater. Enjoy nightly movies under the stars, choosing from a collection of classic cars to sit in for a vintage viewing experience. There's also a small concession trailer, offering free popcorn and movie snacks for purchase.
If you need more than a snack, the resort food truck serves daily breakfast and nightly dinner (except for Tuesdays). Bite into delicious menu options, including bacon breakfast burritos and juicy hickory burgers. If you want to cook your own food, you can pick up a DIY meal kit from the onsite general store, which also sells grab-n-go options, alcoholic beverages, and souvenirs.
When you're ready to explore the great outdoors, a wonderland of hiking trails awaits. Located a mile from Ofland, Petrified Forest State Park features a gentle, 1.5-mile hike through an ancient landscape of vibrant-colored logs, rocks, and fossil beds. A bit further away (about a 35-minute drive) is Lower Calf Creek Falls, a 6.7-mile out-and-back trail brimming with wildlife, scenic vistas, and the rewarding sight of a 125-foot waterfall. Wherever your Utah journey takes you, Ofland is an idyllic home base that perfectly blends nature adventures and modern comforts.