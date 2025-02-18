The Hip Utah Resort With Vintage Trailers, Drive-In Movies & Free S'mores Situated In Canyon Country

Situated about 300 miles south of Salt Lake City, it's recommended that air travelers land at one of the easiest-to-navigate airports in America, Salt Lake City (SLC) International Airport, and rent a vehicle. From there, it's a smooth, scenic highway drive down to Ofland, located off Highway 12 just outside the town of Escalante. Opened in 2021, Ofland (which stands for "of the land") is a Utah utopia in the desert. Its spectacular 22-acre grounds are bordered by vibrant slot canyons as well as gorgeous national and state parks.

Ofland offers four types of sleeping accommodations, from campsites to cabins. If you'd like to pitch a tent or park your own camper van, you can book a campsite. These no-frills sites come equipped with a charcoal grill and fire pit, as well as water and electric hookups.

For Ofland's cabin options, you can cozy up in a tiny cabin with access to shared bathrooms, an outdoor shower, and tall windows granting picturesque views. Or, kick it up a notch with a roomier deluxe cabin. The latter is the only accommodation with its own personal bathroom and a private outdoor shower. For a charmingly unique sleep, book a vintage Airstream trailer. Sleeping up to three people, the sleek, spacious trailers are complete with microwaves, mini fridges, and Wi-Fi, offering an ideal glamping experience in retro digs with a modern twist. Fully accessible cabins are also available.