Indiana's Gateway To Brown County State Park Is A Walkable Town With Antiques, Charm, And Natural Beauty
With wonderful attractions like an underrated beach town near a national park and one of America's coolest suburbs that's a biking paradise, Indiana is full of hidden gems. That's especially true of Nashville — a town of 1,500 featuring an artsy downtown district with quick access to the picturesque trails of Brown County State Park. It's just an hour south of Indianapolis, which has turned it into a popular destination for anyone seeking a quiet getaway right at nature's doorstep.
Originally founded in 1836 as Jacksonburg, the town was home to less than a hundred people living among a handful of log cabins. The landscape was incredibly rugged, with all sorts of predatory wildlife, making it difficult to raise livestock. The opening of Brown County State Park in 1931 made Nashville a more popular destination for travelers, especially given its close proximity to Indianapolis.
A trip to Nashville today gives you a chance to enjoy specialty shops in a historic district, along with a variety of hiking and biking trails just outside of town. It feels truly unique among Indiana's small towns, with a strong arts scene and well-kept historic buildings that make it feel as if you've stepped back in time.
Nashville is an artsy hub with plenty of small-town charm
Unlike Tennessee's Nashville, which is a sprawling metropolis with hundreds of amenities, Indiana's Nashville is a cozy town spanning just a few blocks. There aren't many similarities between the two, but if you love small-town charm and restful getaways, Indiana's Nashville is an easy recommendation. A popular way to enjoy its scenery is on foot, as you can explore the entirety of downtown in a single afternoon as it's just around half a mile of walking around Main Steet and Van Buren.
You'll find a bundle of adorable antique shops in this area, but a must-visit spot is Antique Alley. It's here where you'll find 15 different shops selling everything from carvings and pottery to magic supplies and collectibles. A block north (past the lovely Brown County Art Guild) is Hobnob Corner, one of the highest-rated restaurants in town. This artisanal café housed in a circa 1873 building offers a rustic ambiance and a menu filled with hearty American fare. Across the street is the Brown County Old Country Store, so if you couldn't find a souvenir at Antique Alley, this is the perfect backup.
Aside from simply enjoying all its specialty shops, a fun way to spend time in Nashville is with a visit to the historic Brown County Playhouse. Built in 1949, it's been a fantastic place to catch a show or concert for decades — be sure to check out its schedule to see if you can align your trip with one of its events.
The best hiking and biking in Brown County State Park
Since Brown County is just minutes away from downtown, anyone visiting Nashville should find time to visit the sprawling state park. While the park can be enjoyed year-round, consider visiting in the autumn — it's widely considered one of the best state parks for fall foliage. Check to see if the park's fire tower is open, as it climbs 90 feet skyward for panoramic views of Brown County.
One of Brown County State Park's easiest hikes is also among its most beautiful. The Ogle Lake Trail 7 winds you a mile around the trail's namesake, dipping in and out of the surrounding forest for dramatic views. Depending on the weather and season, some sections can get quite muddy, so be sure to pack a good pair of hiking boots. You'll find a more strenuous hike with Trail 8, as it rolls 4 miles through the hills while climbing over 500 feet. You'll encounter a variety of historic buildings and wooden walkways, making it a delightful way to spend time in the woods.
More interested in mountain biking? First, grab a rental from Brown County Bikes in Nashville (or bring your own). They have options for both full-suspension and hard-tail bikes, along with e-bikes. You'll then have access to 30 miles of bike trails in Brown County, including speedy singletracks like Green Valley and Weedpatch.