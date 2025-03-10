Indiana's Gateway To Brown County State Park Is A Walkable Town With Antiques, Charm, And Natural Beauty

With wonderful attractions like an underrated beach town near a national park and one of America's coolest suburbs that's a biking paradise, Indiana is full of hidden gems. That's especially true of Nashville — a town of 1,500 featuring an artsy downtown district with quick access to the picturesque trails of Brown County State Park. It's just an hour south of Indianapolis, which has turned it into a popular destination for anyone seeking a quiet getaway right at nature's doorstep.

Originally founded in 1836 as Jacksonburg, the town was home to less than a hundred people living among a handful of log cabins. The landscape was incredibly rugged, with all sorts of predatory wildlife, making it difficult to raise livestock. The opening of Brown County State Park in 1931 made Nashville a more popular destination for travelers, especially given its close proximity to Indianapolis.

A trip to Nashville today gives you a chance to enjoy specialty shops in a historic district, along with a variety of hiking and biking trails just outside of town. It feels truly unique among Indiana's small towns, with a strong arts scene and well-kept historic buildings that make it feel as if you've stepped back in time.