A Major Airline Is Testing Free Wi-Fi On Flights In America (Here's What It Means For You)
In this day and age, it seems odd and kind of nerve-wracking to be away from the internet. We're so conditioned to relying on it to keep in touch with work, friends, family, and entertainment. If you're on a long flight, you may not have access to Wi-Fi, or you may not want to spend money on it. However, that's about to change on one airline — at least on some flights. American Airlines is now testing free in-flight Wi-Fi on three routes.
American is trying out free internet connection on flights between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Charlotte and Jacksonville International Airport in Florida, and the Miami and Chicago O'Hare airports. Part of the reason is to keep up with the industry where other airlines have done the same. Outside of these test routes, American currently offers free texting and streaming for people who have T-Mobile wireless service, though others have to pay.
At the time of this writing, JetBlue and Hawaiian Airlines offer free Wi-Fi to customers, and United Airlines is modernizing their own tech, including free Wi-Fi on flights. Other airlines give members of their frequent flier programs free Wi-Fi, like Delta, which offers the service for SkyMiles members. While there is a trend of "raw dogging" flights (meaning you choose to eschew all entertainment), it's probably not how most people want to experience a plane trip. If you're taking a long flight and need to choose between these airlines, having free access to the internet might sway you.
Free Wi-Fi on flights and what it means for you
Having the ability to use Wi-Fi on flights can allow you to keep in touch with people at home. This can be particularly helpful if your plane is delayed or rerouted, and you have to alert someone on the ground who is picking you up. You may not want to pay for the service, as it can cost between $8 and $25, depending on how many devices you use and what you need to do.
Though not every airline's Wi-Fi is great for streaming, in the cases where it is, you'll have access to more entertainment choices beyond a screen on the back of your seat. While you still can't make calls (which would likely turn a flight into a very loud hellscape), knowing that you can check that work email or finish up a project can give you peace of mind. It's technology we've come to expect in most places, and you may have even chosen not to take a trip because you'd be out of touch with work or family for too long.
However, you should protect your data when using Wi-Fi as best you can. Free and public Wi-Fi isn't the place to be checking your banking app, looking at emails that may be sensitive, or doing any shopping where your credit card information could be stolen. It's always a good idea to use a VPN on any public Wi-Fi, which can keep your information more secure. In addition, turn off things like AirDrop and Bluetooth before you go.