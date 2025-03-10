A Major Airline Is Testing Free Wi-Fi On Flights In America (Here's What It Means For You)

In this day and age, it seems odd and kind of nerve-wracking to be away from the internet. We're so conditioned to relying on it to keep in touch with work, friends, family, and entertainment. If you're on a long flight, you may not have access to Wi-Fi, or you may not want to spend money on it. However, that's about to change on one airline — at least on some flights. American Airlines is now testing free in-flight Wi-Fi on three routes.

American is trying out free internet connection on flights between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Charlotte and Jacksonville International Airport in Florida, and the Miami and Chicago O'Hare airports. Part of the reason is to keep up with the industry where other airlines have done the same. Outside of these test routes, American currently offers free texting and streaming for people who have T-Mobile wireless service, though others have to pay.

At the time of this writing, JetBlue and Hawaiian Airlines offer free Wi-Fi to customers, and United Airlines is modernizing their own tech, including free Wi-Fi on flights. Other airlines give members of their frequent flier programs free Wi-Fi, like Delta, which offers the service for SkyMiles members. While there is a trend of "raw dogging" flights (meaning you choose to eschew all entertainment), it's probably not how most people want to experience a plane trip. If you're taking a long flight and need to choose between these airlines, having free access to the internet might sway you.