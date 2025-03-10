A World-Class South Carolina City You Might Not Know Was Named One Of America's Most Charming
When travelers think of charming Southern destinations, Savannah and the Southern charm of Charleston often come to mind. But tucked away in the heart of South Carolina lies a historic town that's been quietly earning recognition. Newberry, South Carolina, has recently been named one of America's "most charming small towns" by HGTV according to MSN. Not only that, but The Travel Channel (via Discover South Carolina) has also called Newberry one of the "most charming small towns" in the country. Offering a perfect blend of history, culture, and outdoor adventure, this hidden gem is a must-visit for those seeking a South Carolina destination that offers small-town peace and culture.
Before diving into what makes Newberry so special, you should know that there's no airport in town. The closest airport is Columbia Metropolitan Airport, which is around 50 minutes away. There's also a slightly farther option, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, located around one hour and 15 minutes away. However, if you're looking to drive, Newberry is under an hour's journey from Columbia and a little farther from Greenville.
Top things to do in Newberry
When visiting Newberry, one must-see landmark is the Newberry Opera House. The stunning 19th-century venue has been beautifully restored and is at the heart of the town's cultural scene. Here, concerts, plays, and other performances are held year-round, such as "Wizard of Oz on Ice" and the athletic dog show "Cirque du Canines." Be sure to check the opera's official website to see the full list of upcoming shows.
The next stop on your list to take in the town's history must be the Newberry Museum, as it offers insights into the rich heritage of the American South. Here, you'll find the link to Newberry's Native American past as well as the town's vital role in the textile industry, local agriculture, and the Civil War.
For outdoor lovers, the town's many parks and hiking trails are not to be missed. One of the most popular is Lynch's Woods Park, which is a beautiful 276-acre park great for hiking, biking, and bird-watching. The trails uncover rolling hills and towering trees, creating a serene and tranquil experience and a peaceful way to connect with nature. For those looking for a hidden oasis, Wells Japanese Garden is an ideal spot in downtown Newberry featuring koi ponds, stone bridges, and traditional Japanese landscaping. Admission is free.
Best places to stay in Newberry
From budget-friendly stays such as Holiday Inn Express and Suites to rustic B&B experiences at the Newberry Manor, this town has multiple accommodations that will suit your taste. If you're seeking a more charming experience, there's also The Hampton Inn Newberry Opera House, which is located in the heart of downtown, offering modern comfort with a touch of historic charm. It's also the top-rated hotel in town on Tripadvisor.
Like many magical towns across America during the holidays, Newberry loves a festive light show. During this season, the Opera House also hosts special performances such as "Christmas with C.S. Lewis" or "Celtic Angels Christmas." One other local event that makes the town come alive and should not be missed is The Newberry Oktoberfest. This festival fills the town with live music, local crafts, plenty of German-inspired treats, and a whole lot of fun. Otherwise, visiting during spring and fall comes with mild weather and incredible landscapes.
Great restaurants and day trips around Newberry
While visiting, there are a few restaurants well worth a stop. The list of the 10 best restaurants in Newberry on both Tripadvisor and Yelp includes Figaro The Dining Room, The Grille on Main, and Steelhorse Smokehouse. Figaro The Dining Room is an upscale Southern cuisine with an elegant setting. The Grille on Main offers classic Southern comfort food with specials such as pimento cheeseburgers, country fried steak, and, of course, fried pickles. Last but not least, Steelhorse Smokehouse is worth a visit to get a taste of the authentic South Carolina barbecue. Be sure to get your hands on the incredible brisket sandwich with homemade coleslaw. Wherever you eat, one must-try dish is the shrimp and grits, which is a South Carolina staple.
While visiting this town, consider a day trip to Lake Murray, located only 30 minutes away from Newberry. Lake Murray is one of the best spots for boating, fishing, and enjoying a picnic with a view of the water. If you happen to visit during the summer, you don't want to miss the Purple Martin migration from late June to early August, when thousands of birds surround the lake at sunset, creating a breathtaking sight. For more bird-watching in South Carolina, escape the crowds at Bulls Island.