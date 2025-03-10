A World-Class South Carolina City You Might Not Know Was Named One Of America's Most Charming

When visiting Newberry, one must-see landmark is the Newberry Opera House. The stunning 19th-century venue has been beautifully restored and is at the heart of the town's cultural scene. Here, concerts, plays, and other performances are held year-round, such as "Wizard of Oz on Ice" and the athletic dog show "Cirque du Canines." Be sure to check the opera's official website to see the full list of upcoming shows.

The next stop on your list to take in the town's history must be the Newberry Museum, as it offers insights into the rich heritage of the American South. Here, you'll find the link to Newberry's Native American past as well as the town's vital role in the textile industry, local agriculture, and the Civil War.

For outdoor lovers, the town's many parks and hiking trails are not to be missed. One of the most popular is Lynch's Woods Park, which is a beautiful 276-acre park great for hiking, biking, and bird-watching. The trails uncover rolling hills and towering trees, creating a serene and tranquil experience and a peaceful way to connect with nature. For those looking for a hidden oasis, Wells Japanese Garden is an ideal spot in downtown Newberry featuring koi ponds, stone bridges, and traditional Japanese landscaping. Admission is free.