Japan's Largest And Most Visited Castle Is An Imposing, Well-Preserved Fortress Packed With Historic Importance
Japan is a destination where there's no shortage of landmarks and breathtaking landscapes — and it's actually quite affordable if you avoid its capital city, Tokyo. While Tokyo dazzles with neon lights and modern marvels, other regions hold a special magic, with deep ties to history and folklore. The city of Tono, for example, is a mountain town full of spirits and folklore. But for those fascinated by Japan's feudal past, the country's castles are a must-see, and its largest, Himeji Castle, costs just 1,000 yen (under $7) to visit.
Looming from atop a hill in Himeji, a city in Hyōgo Prefecture, Himeji Castle dominates the skyline with its brilliant white walls and sweeping rooftops. Originally built as a fort in the 14th century, it was later remodeled in the early 1600s, becoming one of Japan's most formidable strongholds. Today, it's a UNESCO World Heritage Site and remains remarkably well-preserved, garnering around 1.5 million visitors a year, according to NHK World Japan. Known as the "White Heron Castle" or "White Egret Castle" since it resembles a great bird spreading its wings, Himeji Castle is a massive complex of 83 interconnected buildings, filled with history at every turn.
Himeji Castle's layers of history and feudal defense
One of the first things you'll notice about Himeji Castle is its sprawling, labyrinthine layout. Its winding paths and multiple layers of defense reflect centuries of strategic planning. The castle began life as a fortress, built around 1333 in the Kamakura period. It wasn't until the Azuchi–Momoyama period in 1581 that the site was transformed into a full-fledged castle by Toyotomi Hideyoshi, one of the two warlords who ruled the country at the time. Between 1601 and 1609, the castle was remodeled and the keep was expanded into the grand structure seen today, surviving earthquakes and the bombing of Himeji city by the Allies in World War II. Over the centuries, it served as both a military stronghold and the residence of powerful feudal lords.
Himeji Castle's defenses were built to be nearly impenetrable. One thing you'll notice about the castle is that it's surrounded by not one but two moats (originally three), and beyond the water barriers, thick fortification walls stand tall, coated in white fire-resistant plaster. The castle's 83 buildings are connected by a maze of gates and twisting paths designed to confuse attackers and offer enclosures for defenders to gather. These enclosures, known as baileys, played different roles in the castle's history. The outermost bailey, San-no-Maru, is open to the public for free and features a lawn that's perfect for viewing cherry blossoms. The Western Bailey, once home to the legendary Princess Sen, includes a long gallery and historical displays, while the Bizen Bailey, formerly a feudal lord's residence, is protected by a stone gate.
Planning your visit to Himeji Castle
With so many buildings and viewpoints, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by where to begin. There are a few castle highlights you won't want to miss. The castle's main keep is its crowning jewel — rising nearly 150 feet high, it offers panoramic views of Himeji city from the top level, which also has a small shrine. But you may not want to head straight to the keep first — one Tripadvisor reviewer said, "I recommend to see the western bailey outer part of the castle before the main castle," explaining that the Western Bailey gives some important historical context about the castle.
For an additional experience, you can take a boat ride along the castle's inner moat on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The ride offers a unique perspective of the castle's massive walls and great views of the keep. Pair your visit with the Kokoen Garden, a beautiful Edo-period garden with multiple walled sections. A combined ticket for Himeji Castle and Kokoen Garden costs only about 50 cents more than the castle's standalone admission.
Himeji Castle is beautiful year-round, but if you want to see it at its most breathtaking, plan your Japan trip for the best cherry blossom viewing, as the castle grounds are full of cherry trees. Keep in mind that visiting the castle requires quite a bit of walking and stair climbing, and there are no elevators inside. To reach Himeji, the nearest major airport is Osaka's Kansai International Airport, from which you can take a train to Himeji Station in about two hours. From there, it's just a 20-minute walk or a short taxi ride to the castle. If you're traveling from Tokyo, the Shinkansen (bullet train) will get you to Himeji in around three hours.