Japan's Largest And Most Visited Castle Is An Imposing, Well-Preserved Fortress Packed With Historic Importance

With so many buildings and viewpoints, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by where to begin. There are a few castle highlights you won't want to miss. The castle's main keep is its crowning jewel — rising nearly 150 feet high, it offers panoramic views of Himeji city from the top level, which also has a small shrine. But you may not want to head straight to the keep first — one Tripadvisor reviewer said, "I recommend to see the western bailey outer part of the castle before the main castle," explaining that the Western Bailey gives some important historical context about the castle.

For an additional experience, you can take a boat ride along the castle's inner moat on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The ride offers a unique perspective of the castle's massive walls and great views of the keep. Pair your visit with the Kokoen Garden, a beautiful Edo-period garden with multiple walled sections. A combined ticket for Himeji Castle and Kokoen Garden costs only about 50 cents more than the castle's standalone admission.

Himeji Castle is beautiful year-round, but if you want to see it at its most breathtaking, plan your Japan trip for the best cherry blossom viewing, as the castle grounds are full of cherry trees. Keep in mind that visiting the castle requires quite a bit of walking and stair climbing, and there are no elevators inside. To reach Himeji, the nearest major airport is Osaka's Kansai International Airport, from which you can take a train to Himeji Station in about two hours. From there, it's just a 20-minute walk or a short taxi ride to the castle. If you're traveling from Tokyo, the Shinkansen (bullet train) will get you to Himeji in around three hours.