One of Lemmon's most iconic landmarks is the Petrified Wood Park and Museum, which is an entire park and museum built from petrified wood, fossils, and geological wonders that date back millions of years. This massive outdoor museum is the largest collection of petrified wood formations in the world, offering visitors a glimpse into prehistoric South Dakota.

For those who love geology, the park is filled with petrified wood spires, dinosaur fossils, and intricate stone structures that were locally handcrafted back in the 1930s. But that's not all — inside the museum, you'll find ancient relics, fossilized plants, and Native American artifacts that tell the story of the land's ancient past. Just keep in mind that it is only possible to visit this free museum in America during the summer months.

If you're planning a visit, be sure to go in the early morning or late afternoon for the most dramatic lighting on the petrified formations. While you're there, to get the most out of your experience, chat with locals and museum staff, as they tend to have fascinating stories about the park's history. Bring a magnifying glass — such as a JMH Magnifying Glass — as the petrified wood pieces have fascinating details such as ancient tree rings and fossilized insects hidden within them.