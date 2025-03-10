Explore Colorful Alien-Like Landscapes In An Immersive And Dreamy Art Experience In Utah

Utah is a pretty cool place, home to unique tourist draws like a hip resort with vintage trailers and drive-in movies as well as quirky art projects like Solitude Speedway, a giant depiction of Utah's salt flats made from tape. And if you make your way to the town of Orem, you'll discover Dreamwalk Park. Co-founders Ben McPherson and John Pope explained to Fox 13 that they wanted to "transport you to another world" when they designed the project.

Dreamwalk Park is an immersive theme park that spans 50,000 square feet of otherworldly and interactive landscapes, immersing you in a sci-fi-esque wonderland. Inspired by film sets and pure imagination, they have created nearly half a mile of dreamlike pathways that indeed make you feel like you've left Earth and have been transported to an alien planet. Stepping through Dreamwalk's portal brings you into one fascinating space after the next, each with a whimsical title befitting locales that feel plucked from a "Star Wars" movie.

Quantum Veil is a dreamy, winding hallway with glowing walls adorned with tiny sparkling lights akin to distant stars. Galactic Grotto, built to resemble an underground cavern, features a cascading waterfall and is draped with lush flora, ornate cave formations, and colorful orbs. Yet another mini-world features giant clusters of mushrooms that loom in the Fungi Forest, a beautiful fluorescent-lit jungle-scape.