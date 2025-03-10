This Blissful Little Baja Beach Town Is Wildly Underrated And Perfect For Spotting Marine Life
Baja California is one of Mexico's most desirable and exciting destinations. It boasts Mexico's most breathtaking beach, the picture-perfect sweep of sand that is Balandra, with its vivid white dunes and unusual rock formations. It has the vibrant Spring Break paradise of Los Cabos, with its stunning Arco and twin beaches of Amor (love) and Divorcio (divorce), and some of the best snorkeling and scuba diving in the world in the Sea of Cortez at Cabo Pulmo.
Baja California is also full of hidden-away communities and postcard-worthy villages, like the secret beach town of Mulegre; the bohemian, beautiful Todos Santos; and the sleepy fishing village of Los Barriles. But even for those who know Baja California inside and out, the dreamy, laid-back village of La Ventana often slips under the radar.
This wildly underrated spot lies on the eastern coast of Baja California Sur, about 40 minutes south of La Paz and roughly two and a half hours north of Los Cabos. Getting there is a cinch, with a well-maintained (albeit single-lane) highway whisking you from La Paz International Airport in just under an hour or from Los Cabos International Airport in just over two. Overlooking the gorgeous Sea of Cortez, it is the perfect spot to get off the tourist trail and enjoy the remarkable beauty of the place that Jacques Cousteau called "the world's aquarium," (via México Desconocido) as well as the incredible scuba diving, snorkeling, and kite surfing opportunities on offer.
The ideal destination for wind sports and submarine adventures
The main reason that most people end up in La Ventana is the world-class wind sports. From fall to spring, October to April, the consistent, side-on winds make this one of the best places on the planet to try your hand at windsurfing, kiteboarding, and parasailing. The combination of vast stretches of pristine, empty beaches, warm, gentle waters, and beautiful climate makes La Ventana a dream for beginners and veterans alike. The perfect conditions are created due to the ventana (window) that forms between the coast and the small island that lies offshore, creating a wind tunnel effect that sweeps around the bay.
But the fun at La Ventana isn't only found on top of the waves. Hiding beneath the surface is one of the richest and most beautiful marine environments in the world. The Sea of Cortez is famed for its spectacular coral formations and incredible abundance of marine life. And so much of it is accessible with just a mask and a snorkel. Stick your head underwater and you can swim with sea lions, watch vast shoals of groupers spiraling and dancing in the shafts of sunlight, and enjoy the vivid electric colors of trumpetfish, garibaldi, angelfish, and parrotfish.
If you are willing to strap on a tank and go even deeper, things get even more exciting. La Ventana is one of the best (and cheapest) places to get scuba certified in the world, and divers can explore the protected marine park at Cabo Pulmo to see rays, dolphins, and over 900 species of fish, as well as whale sharks, hammerheads, and even humpback and blue whales.
Hot springs and hiking trails
The charms of this blissful little Baja beach town are not confined to the ocean. Thanks to its relatively remote location it makes the perfect spot to disconnect and get away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, and it is well worth spending plenty of time lounging on the beach and watching others sail across the waves.
There are also plenty of interesting things to discover inland as well. Hiking and mountain biking fans will love the Punta Gorda trail, a 4-mile out-and-back route that hugs the coast and offers stunning views of Ceralvo Island as well as the wonderful desert and mountain landscape that stands as a thrilling backdrop. It is also worth taking a short excursion up the coast to the north to discover Playa Agua Caliente, a wonderful spot where hot springs bubble up from beneath the ground, mixing with seawater in tidal pools to create natural hot tubs!
The town itself is sleepy and charming, but there are plenty of great places to eat and drink while you are there. Gazing out over the sea, Las Palmas serves up hearty, home-style Mexican cooking and gets plenty of five-star reviews for its chill atmosphere and friendly staff. Taqueria El Tecuan offers perfect carnitas, glistening, sumptuous slow-cooked pork made with a family recipe passed down for generations and with pigs reared on the family ranch. For something a little more upmarket, Casa Xolo in neighboring El Sargento is a restaurant on a magical glamping site, with a carefully curated tasting menu that provides innovative twists on Mexican classics.