This Blissful Little Baja Beach Town Is Wildly Underrated And Perfect For Spotting Marine Life

Baja California is one of Mexico's most desirable and exciting destinations. It boasts Mexico's most breathtaking beach, the picture-perfect sweep of sand that is Balandra, with its vivid white dunes and unusual rock formations. It has the vibrant Spring Break paradise of Los Cabos, with its stunning Arco and twin beaches of Amor (love) and Divorcio (divorce), and some of the best snorkeling and scuba diving in the world in the Sea of Cortez at Cabo Pulmo.

Baja California is also full of hidden-away communities and postcard-worthy villages, like the secret beach town of Mulegre; the bohemian, beautiful Todos Santos; and the sleepy fishing village of Los Barriles. But even for those who know Baja California inside and out, the dreamy, laid-back village of La Ventana often slips under the radar.

This wildly underrated spot lies on the eastern coast of Baja California Sur, about 40 minutes south of La Paz and roughly two and a half hours north of Los Cabos. Getting there is a cinch, with a well-maintained (albeit single-lane) highway whisking you from La Paz International Airport in just under an hour or from Los Cabos International Airport in just over two. Overlooking the gorgeous Sea of Cortez, it is the perfect spot to get off the tourist trail and enjoy the remarkable beauty of the place that Jacques Cousteau called "the world's aquarium," (via México Desconocido) as well as the incredible scuba diving, snorkeling, and kite surfing opportunities on offer.