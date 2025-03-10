One Of Turkey's Eeriest Destinations Is This Ghost Town With Hundreds Of Uninhabited Fairytale Castles

At a glance, this roadside oddity in a remote region of Turkey might look like an offshoot of Disney World or other amusement parks. If you happen to be passing by, you won't find a ticket office or welcome center, though, because the complex of Burj Al Babas —despite the many castle-like buildings it's filled with — is completely abandoned.

What began as an ambitious new housing project has turned into a viral sensation, drawing travelers and urban explorers to Bolu Province, a popular mountain getaway destination halfway between Istanbul and the Turkish capital of Ankara. Two things make this place feel so uncanny. Firstly, unlike other abandoned destinations, such as Italy's eerie abandoned hill towns, no one has ever lived in one of the fairytale-like constructions of Burj Al Babas. Secondly, there is something downright creepy and strange about seeing so many identical European-style castles clustered together. It feels claustrophobic and inauthentic to the traditional Turkish architecture one would hope to see in the area.

How a place like this comes into existence is an interesting story, but so is the fact that it has become popular with adventurous travelers who aren't afraid to trespass. Here's everything you need to know about Burj Al Babas, including whether or not you should or will be allowed to visit.