In The Heart Of New Hampshire's Mountains Is A Quiet Town With Trails, Peaks, And Wild Beauty
North of the popular lakes region in New Hampshire, the White Mountains National Forest is the setting for stunning views with adorable towns nestled in between. One of those serene mountain towns is Carroll, which sits far removed from New England's largest cities in a forest-filled section of the Granite State. The majority of the town of Carroll, New Hampshire, is located inside the White Mountains preserve, making it a place for nature lovers to explore the beauty of one of the most romantic mountain regions in New England.
Carroll and its incorporated villages offer a variety of nature trails that wind through the forests of the White Mountains at peak elevations thousands of feet above sea level. Carroll is a calm and secluded mountain destination that allows visitors to choose their own adventure. Whether it's navigated by foot during warmer months or traversing the slopes in the winters, there's beauty to find and explore within the natural setting of the White Mountains.
Explores New Hampshire's scenic trails and elevated views
Set 15 miles from the nearest interstate highway and two hours from the nearest international airport in Burlington, Vermont, Carroll is truly away from it all. Despite being isolated from the hustle and bustle of urban areas, Carroll and the surrounding villages, including Twin Mountain and Bretton Woods, are known as popular access points to mountain peaks, rivers, and trailways that offer the nicest scenery in the area.
The 162-mile Cohos trail stretches through northern New Hampshire's mountain and lake towns like Carroll and Jefferson, all the way up to the U.S.-Canada border. Winding through the Cohos, you'll run into a variety of birds and insects, as well as larger native wildlife like moose or a black bear, which prefer the peace and quiet of the mountain ranges. For a more docile landmark to hike to, be sure to check out the Elephant Head Trail at Crawford Notch State Park. Just a few miles down Route 302 is the entrance to this park, which offers great fishing and camping spots, plus an array of trails across close to 6,000 acres of landscape. The Elephant Head trail is known as one of the best sites for the shortest walks. This trail is a steep, rugged ⅓ mile trek from the parking area to the Elephant Head boulder that butts out of the ground, presenting a can't-miss view of Crawford Notch to the north and the south.
Year-round resort living at the tallest peak in New England
In New Hampshire, there's a collection of 48 notable peaks that locals and the mountaineering community refer to as "4,000 Footers" for being over 4,000 feet above sea level. Despite those impressive elevations, the single tallest peak in New England sits above them all in Mount Washington, which lies in Carroll's incorporated village of Bretton Woods. Topping out at an elevation of 6,288 feet, Mount Washington is a beautiful but deadly mountain that's earned the nickname "America's Everest." For an easier route to the top, you can access the mountain by car during the warmer weather months. The mountain's Cog Railway is always a popular ride for families with its picturesque views. At the peak, Mount Washington's observation deck can provide the most pristine views of New England and Canada on a clear summer day.
Year-round, Carroll plays host to locals and visitors making the trek up Mount Washington, whether it's for summertime excursions or a romp in the snow. The 120-year-old Omni Mount Washington Resort is a pillar for New England seasonal activities like skiing and golfing. This and the neighboring Bretton Arms Inn make for great hospitality if you're looking to ski Bretton Woods, New Hampshire's Largest ski area. No matter what time of the year it is, this community carved out in the White Mountains leans into its natural beauty.