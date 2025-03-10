In The Heart Of New Hampshire's Mountains Is A Quiet Town With Trails, Peaks, And Wild Beauty

Set 15 miles from the nearest interstate highway and two hours from the nearest international airport in Burlington, Vermont, Carroll is truly away from it all. Despite being isolated from the hustle and bustle of urban areas, Carroll and the surrounding villages, including Twin Mountain and Bretton Woods, are known as popular access points to mountain peaks, rivers, and trailways that offer the nicest scenery in the area.

The 162-mile Cohos trail stretches through northern New Hampshire's mountain and lake towns like Carroll and Jefferson, all the way up to the U.S.-Canada border. Winding through the Cohos, you'll run into a variety of birds and insects, as well as larger native wildlife like moose or a black bear, which prefer the peace and quiet of the mountain ranges. For a more docile landmark to hike to, be sure to check out the Elephant Head Trail at Crawford Notch State Park. Just a few miles down Route 302 is the entrance to this park, which offers great fishing and camping spots, plus an array of trails across close to 6,000 acres of landscape. The Elephant Head trail is known as one of the best sites for the shortest walks. This trail is a steep, rugged ⅓ mile trek from the parking area to the Elephant Head boulder that butts out of the ground, presenting a can't-miss view of Crawford Notch to the north and the south.