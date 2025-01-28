New Hampshire's Largest Ski Area Is A White Mountain Gem Boasting The 'Best Downhill Skiing'

Bretton Woods Ski Area in New Hampshire is fantastic for family fun, and it's really a great mountain destination for non-skiers and skiers alike with activities like tubing, snowshoe tours, and carriage rides. For incredible mountain views, take the gondola up to the Rosebrook Lodge. From there, skiers can get access to pretty much the entire mountain. Non-skiers are also welcome to ride the gondola, and everyone will enjoy the food there, whether you're looking for a grab-and-go treat to keep you fueled up for your time on the mountain or if you want to enjoy a sit down meal at the Switchback Grille.

At the base of the mountain is the Omni Mount Washington Resort and Spa. This historic luxury hotel dates back to the early 1900s, and it has a range of rooms and suites, many with mountain views. So, whether you're on a family vacation or a romantic getaway, you'll find a room that's right for you. There are indoor and outdoor heated pools and a huge spa, and after a long day on the slopes (or just a long day!), there's nothing that feels quite as good as getting a targeted massage.

If you live nearby, skip getting an Epic, Ikon, or Indy ski season pass; instead, look into the "White Mountain Super Pass," which will give you access to Bretton Woods as well as other nearby mountains in New Hampshire. Then, for more winter fun in New Hampshire, check out Ice Castles for a family paradise of rides and slides. It's near Woodstock, about 30 miles from Bretton Woods.